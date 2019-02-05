Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
romance audio books : Prince of Dreams | Romance Listen to Prince of Dreams and romance audio books new releases on your i...
romance audio books : Prince of Dreams | Romance The most dangerous and desirable man in all of England, Nikolas burns to ...
romance audio books : Prince of Dreams | Romance Written By: Lisa Kleypas. Narrated By: Susan Duerden Publisher: Brillianc...
romance audio books : Prince of Dreams | Romance Download Full Version Prince of Dreams Audio OR Download Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

romance audio books : Prince of Dreams | Romance

3 views

Published on

Listen to Prince of Dreams and romance audio books new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any romance audio books FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Career
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

romance audio books : Prince of Dreams | Romance

  1. 1. romance audio books : Prince of Dreams | Romance Listen to Prince of Dreams and romance audio books new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any romance audio books FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. romance audio books : Prince of Dreams | Romance The most dangerous and desirable man in all of England, Nikolas burns to possess Emma Stokehurst, but the proud, headstrong beauty is promised to another. Still, there are no limits to how far the wealthy, bitter exile will go to win her exquisite hand - though owning Emma's body, but not her love, will do nothing to fill the empty spaces in his heart. But Nikolas's destiny awaits him elsewhere, as passion's magic transports him to a different place - a land of splendor and romantic dreams. For only there can he experience true ecstasy in one remarkable woman's tender touch - achingly familiar yet gloriously new - and learn, at last, to love.
  3. 3. romance audio books : Prince of Dreams | Romance Written By: Lisa Kleypas. Narrated By: Susan Duerden Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: January 2011 Duration: 10 hours 55 minutes
  4. 4. romance audio books : Prince of Dreams | Romance Download Full Version Prince of Dreams Audio OR Download Now

×