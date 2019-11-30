----<>----

The first book in the World Adventurers Series, Kilimanjaro: One Man's Quest to Go Over the Hill chronicles the author's attempt to summit Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa. At forty years old and on the verge of a midlife crisis, he tried to change his life by climbing a mountain. This is his true story of facing Kilimanjaro and other challenges at middle age. This book is for anyone who feels over the hill and needs encouragement to make a life change in the face of difficult odds. It's also for the casual climber or hiker who is interested in climbing one of the world's tallest mountains. Filled with insights and advice for those who are contemplating their own Kilimanjaro climb, this book will put you on the mountain and inspire you to go over it.Kilimanjaro: One Man's Quest to Go Over the Hill features more than 60 photos from the author's trek.

Author : M.G. Edwards

Language : English

