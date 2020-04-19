Private cloud and open stack

Successfully reported this slideshow.
私 有 云 计 算 平 台 及OPENSTACK 西北工业大学 计算机学院 张晓 2020.3.18 Northwestern Polytechnical University西北工业大学 大数据存储与管理工信部重点实验室
目录 Contents 01 02 03 04 私有云计算平台 OpenStack介绍 OpenStack管理与使用 OpenStack主要组件
私有云计算平台 01 私有云和公有云有什么关系？ 私有云和数据中心有什么区别？
云计算技术 云计算是分布式计算、效用计算、虚拟化技术、Web服务、网格计算等技术的融 合和发展，其目标是用户通过网络能够在任何时间、任何地点最大限度地使用虚拟 资源池，处理大规模计算问题。 云是一些可以自我维护和管理的虚拟计算资源，通常为一...
云计算的分类 从提供的服务类别分:  Infrastructure as a Service  Platform as a Service  Software as a Service 从设施的所有者来分: 公有云，如阿里云，腾讯云...
数 云计算对企业的意义 • 数据不通过网络传输、数据不出数据中心 • 减少需要开放的网络IP、端口安全 • 任何网络、任何设备均可以安全访问企业 应用灵活 • 提高后台资源利用率和管理便利 • 降低前端运维要求、提高工作效率高效 数据中心 Re...
公有云面临的问题 • 数据安全问题：目前云计算提供商并不提 供安全保障。例如，Amazon EC2 明确 建议使用额外的安全技术(加密，认证等) 来保障云服务中的数据。 • 数据隐私问题：数据传输和保存过程中， 是否被云计算公司员工查看或获取？...
配置和部署私有云基础架构 • 数据中心面临的挑战 • 管理复杂:拥有多种类型的虚拟化软件， 我只能通过不同的管理工具使用它们。 • 权限划分:确保这些资源被分配给了正确 的人员。 • 安全管理:需要保护基础架构，确保只部 署了批准的操作系统。 ...
数据中心转换到私有云 抽象化 异构 访问 控制 软件定义数据中心 将底层的网络、存储、 计算机等基础架构资 源抽象为云 创建跨微软、 VMware 和 Citrix 虚拟架构的云抽象层 通过委派自服务访问 云资源来管理资源的 利用和服务的创建 ...
企业私有云技术路线 • 物理设备虚拟化 • 资源整合 • 资源按需使用 • 自动化管理 • 资源弹性调度 • 基于大集群的HA，DRS • 多数据中心整合 • 统一管理和运维 • 多级备份容灾 • SDN网络虚拟化 • 统一管理 • 资源最优配...
主流开源云平台发展趋势 社区参与人数 社区代码提交次数 社区参与机构数 1. IBMHP等公司放弃私有云管理平台，转向开放架构 2. 开源云管理平台四大主流：Openstack、CloudStack、OpenNebula、Eucalyptus，...
OpenStack介绍 02 OpenStack的起源和发展 OpenStack对标AWS
OpenStack是什么 OpenStack是一个美国国家航空航天局和Rackspace合 作研发的，以Apache许可证授权，并且是一个自由软件 和开放源代码项目。 OpenStack是一个云平台管理的项目，它不是一个软件。 这个项目由几...
OpenStack项目由NASA（美国国家航空航天局）和Rackspace合作研发并发起的，以Apache许可证授权的自由软件和开放源代码项目。 2012年OpenStack基金会成立，成为第2大开源基金会至今（仅次于Linux基金会） ...
The OpenStack Foundation 目标：对云架构和开源有相同理念的人一起协作，开放源码、开放式设计、开放式开发、 开放式社区，创造一个适应各种规模、能够普遍部署、满足公有和私有云需求的开源云计 算平台； （WindowPC、A...
http://www.openstack.org/foundation/companies/ 1. Platinum Members(8) 2. Gold Members(16) 3. Corporate Sponsors(32) 4. Sup...
Diablo ,Sep 2011 Essex ,Apr 2012 Folsom ,Sep 2012 Grizzly,Apr 2013 Havana,Oct 2013 Icehouse,2015 从Diablo到IceHouse的Op...
增强运维功能，提供解决方案 Horizon Dashboard Nova Compute Cinder Block Storage Keystone Authentication Swift Object Storage Glance Imag...
单版本周期代码贡献总量达到6.6M，贡献者超过1900人 1.1 0.3 0.4 1.5 2.3 2.1 2.1 4.3 5.4 6.6 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 0 2 4 6 8 A B C D E F G H I...
OpenStack用户群体迅速扩大，重量级用户大幅增加 OpenStack用户群体迅速扩大 本次调研周期内（2014年5月至11月），用户群体明显发展： • 在生产环境下部署OpenStack的用户：33% -〉46% • 电信行业用户的比例：...
From: OpenStack2014UserSurvey OpenStack部署情况调查
架构开放 北向标准OpenStack API，生态系统丰富 不会绑定到一个厂家 Apache License，允许随意商业集成 异构接入能力强 南向异构接入强。异构hypervisor (KVM/XEN/Vmware/LXC), 异构存储, 异...
Openstack 在云计算中的位置
• RED HAT ENTERPRISE LINUX OPENSTACK PLATFORM • UBUNTU OPENSTACK • SUSE CLOUD • MIRANTIS OPENSTACK • ORACLE OPENSTACK FOR ...
· ··国内OpenStack用户
OpenStack使用 03 OpenStack基本概念? 管理员如何管理OpenStack? 用户如何使用OpenStack?
Internet Internet 映像管理 资源部署 服务目录 & 门户 服务管理 用量计量 & 计费 统计报表 资源性能管理 浏览器 用户 用户 物理系统云计算服务 虚拟系统 Telnet, ftp, ... 虚拟服务器 虚拟存储 虚拟服务...
OpenStack基本概念 项目(project)，有时也称为租户(tenant)  一组资源的容器，包括CPU/内存/硬盘/IP地址等  每个项目可以使用的资源有限额，称之为配额(quotas)  一个项目中可以有多个用户 用户(u...
OpenStack基本概念—存储 根硬盘（Root Disk）  操作系统根目录，在虚拟机创建时由模板确定  选择模板的根硬盘必须大于等于镜像的根硬盘  与虚拟机有相同的生命周期 瞬态硬盘（Ephemeral Disk）  在虚拟机...
OpenStack登录 是用户名， 不是项目名
OpenStack操作 管理员操作  监控系统状态和资源使用情况  创建和维护项目  创建和维护用户  创建和维护模板（定制的虚拟机配置）  创建和维护虚拟机镜像 用户操作  创建网络  创建虚拟机  使用虚拟机 快速创建虚...
OpenStack中网络的概念 为了解决IP地址不足的问题， 使用VLNA,XVLN等技术使更 多的机器能连入。 虚拟机，网络接口 子网地址和子网 路由器 VLAN VxLAN 虚拟机 内部网络 （Networ k） 子网 （Sub...
OpenStack主要组件 04 介绍OpenStack的主要组件
OpenStack概念架构  Horizon(Dashboard)与其他主要模块的关联（包 括 Nova,Cinder,Glance,Swift,Neutron,keystone)  通过Ceilometer(监控功能）可以监控的模 块(包...
OpenStack中核心与非核心组件 核心组件 非核心组件
OpenStack架构
OpenStack项目 服务支撑 5% 存储 Storing Cinder Swift 网络 Neutron Quantum 计算 Compute Nova Glance 计费 Ceilometer 模版制作 Heat 数据库服务 Trove ...
OpenStack 项目分层 服务 功能 Horizon Portal Nova 计算服务 Neutron 网络服务 Swift 对象存储 Cinder 块存储 Keystone 鉴权 Glance 镜像服务 Ceilometer 监控 Hea...
Service Project name Description Dashboard Horizon Provides a web-based self-service portal to interact with underlying Op...
OpenStack 组件的演进过程 Incubated  Integrated  Core: Ensures projects meet a high standard of usefulness and quality Grizzly...
Your Applications Foundation Services Compute Amazon EC2 Auto Scale Storage Amazon S3 Amazon EBS Amazon StorageGateway Dat...
Openstack 的主要设计思路
KeyStone:用户和权限管理 为Nova(计算),Glance(镜 像),Swift(对象存 储),Cinder(块存 储),Neutron(网络)以及 Horizon(Dashboard)提 供认证服务
KeyStone • OpenStack Identity（Keystone）服务为运行OpenStack Compute上 的OpenStack云提供了认证和管理用户、帐号和角色信息服务， 并为对象存储提供授权服务 • 可以作为OpenSta...
Keystone作为Openstack的核心模块，为Nova(计 算),Glance(镜像),Swift(对象存储),Cinder(块 存储),Neutron(网络)以及Horizon(Dashboard)提 供认证服务 keystone
Keystone基本概念  User User即用户，他们代表可以通过keystone进行访问的人或程序。Users通过认证信息 （credentials，如密码、API Keys等）进行验证。  Tenant （project） Tena...
Keystone基本概念  Service Service即服务，如Nova、Glance、Swift。根据前三个概念 （User，Tenant和Role）一个服务可以确认当前用户是否具有访问 其资源的权限。但是当一个user尝试着访问其租户...
Keystone基本概念 • Endpoint Endpoint，翻译为“端点”，我们可以理解它是一个服务暴露出来的访 问点，如果需要访问一个服务，则必须知道他的endpoint。因此，在 keystone中包含一个endpoint模板，这个模...
各种概念之间关系解释 1、租户下，管理着一堆用户（人，或程序）。 2、每个用户都有自己的credentials（凭证）用 户名+密码或者用户名+API key，或其他凭证。 3、用户在访问其他资源（计算、存储）之前， 需要用自己的credent...
访问验证流程
NOVA:虚拟机生成与管理 最核心的模块，负责计 算资源、调度、网络、 认证等。
Nova服务说明  Nova是整个OpenStack项目里面最核心的组件，相对比较复杂。负责计算资 源、调度、网络、认证等。  nova-api 负责接受和响应用户的API请求  nova-compute 负责instance实例的管理，...
Nova服务说明  nova-consoleauth 负责验证console proxy提供的用户token  nova-novncproxy, nova-xvpnvncporxy, 提供proxy访问instance vnc端口  no...
Nova的架构
Nova处理过程
请求一个虚拟机实例过程
Nova虚拟机的启动流程
Nova支持的虚拟化平台 Openstack 支持的 虚拟化技术 KVM LXC QEMU UML vSphere Xen http://docs.openstack.org/admin-guide-cloud/content/section_...
Nova Cell  OpenStack 在控制平面上的性能瓶颈主要在 Message Queue 和 Database 。  尤其是 Message Queue , 随着计算节点的增加 ， 性能变的越来越差 。  为了应对这种情况 ， ...
 通过nova-cell 服务来在各个 cell 间传递消息。  架构复杂  案例： CERN（ 欧洲原子能研究中心 ）  cell v1 被标记为实验性质。  相关测试很少。  功能已经冻结，不会加入新的功能。  不严重的 Bu...
Nova Cell V2 简介 cell v2 自 Newton 版本引入 ，Ocata 版本变为必要组件 。 默认部署都会初始化一个单 cell 的架构 。 cell v2 的架构图如下：
 api 和 cell 有了明显的边界 。 api 层面只需要数据库 ， 不需要 Message Queue。  nova-api 现在依赖 nova_api 和 nova_cell0 两个数据库 。  nova-scheduler 服务...
Nova Cell V2 流程 当想要获取一个机器的详细信息时 : 1.nova-api 先从 instance_mappings 表拿到 instance 的 cell_id 2.再从 cell_mappings 表拿到所在 cell 的 D...
Nova Cell V2 计算节点自动发现  nova-compute服务上线后 ，不会自动加到nova-api的host_mappings里面 。  也不会加到nova-scheduler的调度中 。  需要手动运行nova-manag...
Glance:虚拟机镜像的生成与管理 镜像服务,用来注册、 登陆和检索虚拟机镜 像。
Glance镜像服务 Glance是OpenStack镜像服务,用来 注册、登陆和检索虚拟机镜像。Glance服 务提供了一个REST API，使你能够查询虚 拟机镜像元数据和检索的实际镜像。通过 镜像服务提供的虚拟机镜像可以存储在不 同的位置...
Glance与其他模块的关系 Horizon Image可视化 Swift 存储Image Keystone Image权限控制 Nova 调用Image Glance模块 (镜像功能)
Glance  glance-api 负责接受Image API请求，处理image查询和存储等  glance-registry 负责存储，处理和检索image的元数据(大小，类型等)  使用数据库来存储image文件的元数据  支持...
Cinder:块存储模块，类似云盘 块存储管理模块提供到 虚拟机的永久性块存储 卷.类似AWS的EBS块存 储服务，可用本地存储 替代
• 块存储管理模块(codenamed “Cinder”) 提供到虚拟机的永久性块存储卷.类 似AWS的EBS块存储服务 • 多个卷可以被挂载到单一虚拟机实例，同时卷可以在虚拟机实例间移动，单个 卷在同一时刻只能被挂载到一个虚拟机实例 • 块存...
Cinder的架构
Cinder如何支持典型存储 1.本地存储 对于本地存储，cinder-volume 可以使 用 LVM 驱动，该驱动当前的实现需要在 主机上事先用 LVM 命令创建一个 cinder-volumes 的卷组 , 当该主机接 受到创建卷请求的时...
Cinder补充 Cinder主要核心是对卷的管理，允许对卷、卷的类型、卷的快照进 行处理。它并没有实现对块设备的管理和实际服务，而是为后端不 同的存储结构提供了统一的接口，不同的块设备服务厂商在 Cinder 中实现其驱动支持以与 OpenS...
https://wiki.openstack.org/wiki/CinderSupportMatrix
Cinder服务组件  cinder-api 负责接受API请求，转发到指定cinder卷进行处理  cinder-volume 负责Cinder数据库的读写，通过和其他进程的交互，获得 块存储的状态等。支持的块存储包括 IBM,Solid...
Swift对象存储  proxy server 代理服务器负责接受所有API请求，包括文件上传、修改 、目录 创建、删除等  Account server 管理account信息  Container server 管理container...
Neutron :网络模块，提供软件定义网络的功能 定义网络接口，路由 器，网关，子网等，并 负责电文的路由和转 发。
Neutron服务模块层次 Neutron Drivers Neutron API 提供Openstack其他服务或 管理员及用户访问的接口 抽象层 网络资源抽象化,包括网络，子网， 端口及路由。将底层各种各样的网 络资源按照opensta...
Neutron 的关键概念 网络Network 一个L2二层网络单元 租户可通过Quantum/Neutron API 创建自己的网络 子网Subnet 一段IPV4/IPV6地址段 为Instance提供私网或公网地址 路由器Router 三...
简单网络架构及解释 网络Agent Plug-in agent:本地虚拟交换配置 Dhcp agent:为tenant网络提供DHCP服务 L3 agent:提供l3/NAT转发功能，为tenant网络中的vm提供外网访问 Metering a...
Neutron服务说明 模块 功能 说明 neutron-server API服务 neutron-*(l2)-agent 网桥、安全组等 每网络/计算结点一个 neutron-dhcp-agent Dhcp服务 可多个 neutron-l3-...
Openstack网络服务历程  OpenStack nova-network 网络模型 在 OpenStack 网络组件没有独立出来之前，OpenStack 最初的 nova-network 网络模型 单一网络平面 单一平面网络的缺 点： ...
虚拟机的数据流分析  OpenStack Neutron 网络模型 OpenStack nova-network 独立成为单独的组件 Neutron 后，形象的网络模型的 多平面网络、混合平面私有网络 多平面网络 通过私有网络实现每个租户 创...
网络类型 管理网：用于 OpenStack 各组件之间的内部通 信。 租户网：用于云部署中虚拟数据之间的通信。 存储网：主要访问存储数据。 公开网：公共网络，外部或 internet 可以访问的网 络。 部署网：通过部署工具部署云平台。
Horizon:Web接口的管理界面 为管理员和用户提供访 问接口。
Horizon Dashboard服务 在整个Openstack应用体系框架中，Horizon就是整个应用的入口。它提供了一个模块化 的，基于web的图形化界面服务门户。用户可以通过浏览器使用这个Web图形化界面来访 问、控制他们的计算、存储和...
OpenStack 依然处于快速发展过程中 Nova,Cinder,Neutron,Heat等核心模块依然在版本发布代码数占据显要位置。说明，OpenStack核心模板依然还不够稳定（比 如K版本Nova Scheduler可能在后续版本中分离...
功能分类 未实现的功能 操作维护 1. OpenStack 自动部署 2. VDC管理 3. App虚拟化部署 4. 硬件和虚拟化资源管理 5. 即插即用容量扩展 6. 升级和回退 业务连续性 1. App实时故障检测 2. App可靠性 (B...
