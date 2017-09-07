Опухоли гемопоэтической и лимфоидной ткани Гемобластозы Лейкозы и лимфомы
Болезни системы крови ВрождённыеРеактивныеОпухолевые Диспротеинемические плазмопатии ЛимфомыЛейкозы
Лейкоз  Лейкоз – клональное опухолевое заболевание, развивающееся из гемопоэтических клеток костного мозга, протекающее с...
Лейкоз Острый Миелоидный Лимфоидный Хронический Миелоидный Лимфоидный
Острый лейкоз Острый лейкоз характеризуется пролиферацией незрелых клеток или бластов. При отсутствии лечения больные поги...
Бласты (незрелые/недиффиренцированные клетки) Быстрая пролиферация клеток Быстрый летальный исход (<6 месяцев без лечения)...
Классификация острых миелоидных лейкозов (ОМЛ) Франко-Американо-Британская (FAB) Классификация (1975;1985 пересмотр). Вари...
Классификация острых лимфоидных лейкозов (ОЛЛ) Острый лимфоидных лейкоз L-1 85% L-2 14% L-3 1% Франко-Американо-Британская...
Хронический лейкоз Хронический лейкоз характеризуется пролиферацией клеток костного мозга, имеющих морфологию зрелых клето...
Дифференцированные клетки Более длительное течение болезни (от 2 до 6 лет без лечения) Постепенная пролиферация Дублирующи...
Принципы диагностики гемобластозов Морфология  Мазок периферической крови  Аспират и биопсия костного мозга Цитохимиче...
Мазок периферической крови Большинство острых лейкозов сопровождаются появлением бластов в периферической крови (лейкемиче...
Аспират костного мозга Метод позволяет дать подробную характеристику опухолевых клеток и поставить диагноз при лейкозах.
Биопсия костного мозга (трепанобиопсия) В большинстве случаев лейкозов отмечается диффузная инфильтрация костного мозга оп...
Строение костного мозга Клеточность варьирует в пределах 30-70%. Жировые клетки хорошо видны среди гемопоэтических. Незрел...
Строение костного мозга Эритроидные и мегакарицитарные ростки расположены центрально у синусов. Эритроидные клетки образую...
Строение костного мозга Лимфоциты, плазматические , тучные клетки и макрофаги немногочисленны и распределены по всему кост...
Костный мозг при лейкозе Диагноз острого лейкоза: Обнаружение > 30% бластов.
Цитохимическое исследование Миелопероксидаза (MPO/МПО) – фермент гранул миелоидных и моноцитарных клеток. Никогда не обна...
Цитохимическое определение пероксидазы в лейкоцитах.
Цитохимическое исследование PAS – окраска реактивом Шиффа (ШИК- реакция) выявляет гликоген и мукополисахариды. Позитивна ...
Диффузно-гранулярная PAS-реакция в бластах
Цитогенетическое исследование  Более половины лейкозов имеют хромосомные нарушения.  Которые в свою очередь имеют диагно...
Филадельфийская хромосома t(9;22)(q34;q11) хронический миелолейкоз
Обозначения структурных перестроек делеция обозначается — del инверсия — inv дупликация — dup транслокация — t кольцевая х...
Цитогенетическое исследование Онкогены, факторы роста и рецепторы факторов роста часто расположены в зонах разрывов. В с...
FISH флюоресцентная in situ гибридизация
Иммунофенотипирование Иммунофенотипирование проводится с использованием моноклональных антител, направленных на выявление...
Иммунофенотипирование Использование данных иммунофенотипирования на сегодняшний день является необходимым для выбора: се...
Миелобластный М0 без дифференцировки клеток М1 без дифференцировки клеток М2 с дифференцировкой клеток М3 промиелоцитарный...
Морфология бластных клеток Миелобласт Лимфобласт Ядро мелкодисперсный хроматин глыбчатый хроматин Цитоплазма менее базофил...
Миелобластный лейкоз с минимальными признаками дифференцировки (M0)  M0 диагностируется на основании иммуноморфологическо...
Острый миелобластный лейкоз (M1)  Минимальные признаки созревания ( > 90% бласты I и II типов). Большинство бластов не со...
Острый миелобластный лейкоз с созреванием (M2)  M2 – наиболее частый вариант (20-40%).  Признаки созревания – преимущест...
Острый промиелоцитарный лейкоз (M3)  Признаки созревания – большинство пролиферирующих клеток – промиелоциты с большим ко...
Острый миеломоноцитарный лейкоз (M4)  Признаки созревания – дифференцировка клеток миелоидного и моноцитарного ряда. Моно...
Острый монобластный лейкоз (M5)  Признаки созревания – моноцитарная дифференцировка двух подтипов:  M5a низкодифференцир...
Острый эритробластный лейкоз (M6)  Признаки созревания – эритроидная дифференцировка более половины клеток костного мозга...
Острый мегакариоцитарный лейкоз (M7)  M7 бласты часто напоминают лимфобласты, но могут обнаруживаться атипичные мегакарио...
Острый лимфобластный лейкоз - L1  Морфология: L1 бласты мелкие и гомогенные. Ядра округлые с небольшими расщеплениями и н...
Острый лимфобластный лейкоз - L2  Морфология: L2 бласты крупные и гетерогенные. Ядра имеют неровные очертания, часто с ра...
Острый лимфобластный лейкоз – L3  Морфология: L3 бласты средних-крупных размеров, с округлыми ядрами и выраженными ядрышк...
Лимфопролиферативный хронический лимфолейкоз волосатоклеточный лейкоз моноцитоидный В-клеточный лейкоз больших гранулярных...
Хронический миелолейкоз (ХМЛ)  Определение: Хронический миелолейкоз составляет 15% всех лейкозов и характеризуется накопл...
Хронический миелолейкоз (ХМЛ)  Клинико-эпидемиологические особенности: Средний возраст составляет 45 лет. Частота встреча...
Хронический миелолейкоз (ХМЛ)  Клинический анализ крови: В стабильную стадию ХМЛ отмечается лейкоцитоз от 20 x 109/л до >...
Хронический миелолейкоз (ХМЛ) Костный мозг:  гиперклеточный (100%)  значительное повышением соотношения миелоидного и э...
Хронический миелолейкоз (ХМЛ)  Прогрессирование (акселлерация) заболевания:  эозинофилия и базофилия  увеличение числа ...
Хронический миелолейкоз Симптомы Проявления % % Слабость 80 Спленомегалия 95 Потеря веса 60 Гепатомегалия 50 Повышение вну...
Хронический лимфоцитарный лейкоз (ХЛЛ) Определение: Хронический лимфолейкоз характеризуется пролиферацией лимфоцитов, име...
Хронический лимфоцитарный лейкоз (ХЛЛ) Клинические проявления:  Лимфоаденопатия и спленомегалия характерные признаки ХЛЛ...
Хронический лимфоцитарный лейкоз (ХЛЛ) Морфология: Лимфоциты при ХЛЛ обычно меньше нормальных и отличаются повышенной скл...
Хронический лимфоцитарный лейкоз (ХЛЛ) Иммунофенотип: Лимфоциты при ХЛЛ почти всегда В-клеточные (98%) и только в 2% - Т-...
Хронический лимфоцитарный лейкоз (ХЛЛ)  Хромосомные нарушения: Связанные с ХЛЛ хромосомные аномалии включают трисомию 12 ...
Хронический лимфоцитарный лейкоз (ХЛЛ) Осложнения: Возможна трансформация в более агрессивные формы заболеваний.  Пролим...
Лимфомы Злокачественные лимфомы составляют гетерогенную группу опухолей, имеющих лимфоидное происхождение и возникающих в...
Лимфома первично возникает в лимфатических узлах, обычно образует опухолевые массы Лейкоз имеет костно-мозговое происхожде...
Принципы классификации лимфом лимфомы ходжинские неходжинские Классификация основана на: типе клеток характере роста
Классификационные признаки лимфом  Морфология (гистология и цитология)  Иммунофенотип  Генетические признаки  Первична...
Неходжкинские лимфомы Факторы, определяющие прогноз и терапевтические подходы: Клеточная линия (Т-, В-, NK-клетки) Степе...
Неходжкинские лимфомы  Характер роста 1) Фолликулярный 2) Диффузный
Неходжкинские лимфомы Классификация Раппапорта (1956) Классификация Люка и Коллинза (1975) Кильская классификация (1975...
Неходжкинские лимфомы  Большинство лимфом В-клеточные (75-85%), и только около 20% T-клеточные.  Иммунофенотипирование п...
Неходжкинские лимфомы Молекулярно-генетические методы диагностики: Определение клональности путем анализа Ig или TCR Ре...
Неходжкинские лимфомы Молекулярно-генетические методы диагностики: Хромосомные транслокации являющиеся диагностическими....
Лимфома Ходжкина  Лимфома, для которой злокачественными и диагностическими являются клетки Рид-Штернберга (Березовского-Ш...
Лимфома Ходжкина  Впервые была описана Thomas Hodgkin в 1832 году. Характеристика клеток Рид-Штернберга была представлена...
Лимфома Ходжкина (классификация ВОЗ 2008) Классическая лимфома Ходжкина с нодулярным истощением Классическая лимфома Ходжк...
Лимфома Ходжкина  Основные проявления:  увеличение лимфатических узлов. Чаще одностороннее (слева) шейных, надключичных,...
Лимфома Ходжкина
Стадирование лимфом
Диспротеинемические плазмопатии Иммуносекреторные нарушения или плазмоклеточные дискразии характеризуются пролиферацией п...
Диспротеинемические плазмопатии  Диагноз основывается на результатах электрофореза плазмы - обнаружения аномальных зубцов...
Диспротеинемические плазмопатии  Моноклональные (M) «пики" обычно обнаруживаются в β или γ регионах.  Клональная экспанс...
Миеломная болезнь 14 % Первичный амилоидоз 9 % Макроглобулинемия Вальденстрема 7 % Хронический лимфолейкоз 2 % Плазмоцитом...
Миеломная болезнь  Миеломная болезнь характеризуется пролиферацией плазматических клеток в основном в костном мозге, прив...
