Presupuetos 2

  1. 1. GUIA DEL CONOCIMIENTO BOLETIN INFORMATIVO AUTORES: TORRES ZHAKIRA JUNIOR MARIN IRENIA SILVA
  2. 2. El presupuesto es un documento que prevé los gatos y ganancias de un determinado organismo, empresa u entidad, sea el mismo privado o estatal, en un lapso de tiempo determinado. Algunos de los motivos por el cual los presupuestos son importantes son por ejemplo, planificar las operaciones y más tarde continuar con esta planificación. Además son útiles a la hora de medir el riesgo y disminuirlo. Permiten a su vez revisar las tácticas y políticas tomadas por los organismos.
  3. 3. es el que reúne todos los presupuestos individuales y presenta una imagen unificada de las proyecciones financieras generales de la empresa.
  4. 4. “ ” Recoge los datos y análisis de ingresos y gastos de acuerdo a una proyección hecha para un periodo de tiempo determinado. Dentro de este encontramos datos de diferentes departamentos y muestra el estado de ganancias y pérdidas a futuro.
  5. 5. Son las proyecciones a futuro y datos de tipo económico que muestran los aumentos de patrimonio. Tener actualizado este presupuesto es clave para facilitar la proyección de dinero entrante para elaborar los presupuestos de tesorería, compras y producción. Los datos necesarios para elaborar este presupuesto están compuestos por los históricos de ventas y las ventas previstas de la empresa y del sector en general.
  6. 6. Aquí se estima la cantidad total de producción que se desea realizar Guarda relación con el presupuesto de ventas, ya que los datos históricos de ingresos reflejan un estimado de cuánto se debe producir para generar utilidad y crecimiento económico en la organización.
  7. 7. En él, se encuentran todas las estimaciones y proyecciones a futuro sobre compras de materia prima, herramientas, equipos, productos y adquisición de servicios relacionados con el área de producción. Está estrechamente relacionado con el departamento de ventas y, los datos necesarios para hacer las proyecciones vienen del presupuesto de esta área. El departamento de compras debe recoger todos los datos relacionados con materias primas, inventario actualizado, coste unitario de la materia prima y por supuesto, la cantidad exacta necesaria para producir.
  8. 8. A la hora de tomar decisiones administrativas sobre el uso de los recursos financieros de una empresa, el presupuesto de flujo de caja es quien refleja la proyección de cómo y cuándo entra y sale el dinero. Si nos vamos a lo más simple, una empresa crece cuando gana más de lo que gasta Entonces, este presupuesto considera toda la información relevante para determinar si la organización cuenta con recursos para seguir funcionando y si se usa el dinero de manera productiva.
  9. 9. Uno de los tipos de presupuesto más importantes para el crecimiento económico sustentable de una organización es el presupuesto de tesorería. Acompáñanos para saber por qué. Este presupuesto controla, monitorea y prevé todas las actividades relacionadas con el dinero en efectivo, en bancos y valores financieros con los que cuenta la empresa.
  10. 10. Identifique su Ingreso Neto Mensual: Identifique el dinero que ingresa a su hogar después de haber realizado todas las deducciones, como impuestos, Seguro Social, etc. 1 Identifique sus Gastos Mensuales: Sus gastos son todas las cosas en las que usted gasta el dinero. Asegúrese de incluir los gastos como la renta y las facturas telefónicas, así como gastos que se presentan periódicamente como el seguro del automóvil y las facturas médicas. Reste sus Gastos Mensuales de su Ingreso: Si le queda dinero puede decidir cómo gastarlo o ahorrarlo. Si sus gastos son mayores que su ingreso, usted y su familia tienen que decidir qué gastos pueden reducirse o decidir cómo obtener más ingresos. 2 4

