Part of the highly regarded Diagnostic Pathology series, Diagnostic Pathology: Blood and Bone Marrow, second edition includes today s most recent knowledge on the latest finds in this subspecialty. New chapters focus on current molecular insights into the pathogenesis of familial disorders and neoplasms, ensuring pathologists, hematopathologists, hematologists, and oncologists alike can deliver the most up-to-date diagnoses possible. Concise, bulleted text coupled with extensive illustrations makes this succinct yet comprehensive reference ideal for clinical use.Expert Consult eBook version included, which allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devicesIncludes an introductory chapter on the basics of hematopathology, such as a review of normal peripheral blood and bone marrow histology, flow charts of hematopoiesis, photomicrographs of the various stages of each lineage, and descriptions of the common stains used in hematopathologyMultiple new chapters focus on current molecular insights into the pathogenesis of familial disorders and neoplasmsFeatures a new chapter on familial leukemia propensity disorder Content covers many of today s hot topics, incorporating the recently published WHO criteria in the Revised 4th Edition WHO Classification of Tumours of Hematopoietic and Lymphoid Tissues (IARC, Lyon, 2017), novel genetic subtypes of acute lymphoblastic leukemia, multiple new lymphoma subtypes, clinical practice guidelines for diagnosis of acute leukemias, and hematologic problems of the elderlyPinpoints important elements in the diagnosis of benign and neoplastic disorders Clearly delineates numerous genetic disorders often found in blood and bone marrowIdeal for trainees seeking basic information as well as experienced practitioners in need of a brief refresher



