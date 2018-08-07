SUMMARY OF THE BOOK :

HardCover. Pub Date :2013-05-17 Pages: 256 Language: English Publisher: McGraw-Hill Education A proven system for measuring the bottom-line valueof any proposed healthcare initiativeHealthcare costs in the United States are soaring out of control. and virtually every forecast predicts no end to this unhealthy trend.Until now. there has been no way to quantify and prove the value of healthcare projects and programs. Measuring ROI in Healthcare is what the industry - and the nation itself - has been waiting for. In this groundbreaking book that is sure to heavily impact the healthcare industry. four ROI experts show you how to measure what was previously unmeasurable and place accurate dollar signs on what was formerly impossible to value.Whatever healthcare improvement projects you plan to introduce - from systemwide medical procedures. technologyimplementations. and systems ...



BOOK DETAIL :

-Author : Jack Phillips

-Language : English

-Grade Level : 1-4

-Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches

-Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces

-Format : E-Books

-Seller information : Jack Phillips ( 5* )

-Link Download : https://fgjghmhgm34tdv.blogspot.com/?book=0071812717



----<>----

Do not hesitate !!!

( Reviewing the best customers, read this book for FREE GET IMMEDIATELY LINKS HERE https://fgjghmhgm34tdv.blogspot.com/?book=0071812717 )

