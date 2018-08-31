Download here PDF_ How To Give Her Absolute Pleasure: Totally explicit techniques every woman wants her man to know _Download file

Read online : https://duratureah5483.blogspot.com/?book=0749922621

Men need help! They are often expected to just know how to please a woman, while women are frequently reluctant to say what they really want. How to Give Her Absolute Pleasure is a sex guide written especially for men. This book is packed with tips on creating the ideal romantic atmosphere, finding her elusive erogenous zones, and mastering the delicate art of foreplay. Written by sexpert Lou Paget, this refreshingly honest guide tells men all they need to know. Contains over 70 illustrations* Step by step explanations of where to touch and how* Written in a (tastefully) explicit style* Based on the sex secrets of hundreds of men and women.

