* A revised edition of this highly praised introduction to the Mongol Empire. * Provides an overview of the government, religion, and politics of the Mongolian Empire. * Considers the effects of Mongol military campaigns on other countries and peoples in China, Russia, Persia and Europe.



Author : David Morgan

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-4

Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches

Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces

Format : PDF

Seller information : David Morgan ( 5✮ )

Link Download : https://fdghf56yt.blogspot.com/?book=1405135395

