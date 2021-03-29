(Twochubbycubs The Diet Planner: Scribble your way to Slimming Success) By James Anderson PDF eBook Download and Read Online

Book Descriptions: The must-have six-month diet planner from the authors of the bestselling TWOCHUBBYCUBS The Cookbook.James and Paul will help you scribble your way to slimming success, reach your goals and have plenty of fun along the way.

INCLUDING:



- 10 pages per week for meal planning and shopping lists, plus a daily tracker to record your mood, water intake, minutes moved and calories.



- 26 delicious, simple and time-saving recipes perfect for batch cooking, freezing and lunches the next day.



- Diary prompts and motivational sprinkles of Twochubbycubs' silliness to give you extra boosts when you need them the most.



- Beautiful colouring pages to kick back, chillax and personalise after a long, hard week.



- Weekly challenges to encourage you to get active, cook more, be ridiculous and share the laughs with the amazing Cubs community.

The Cubs are passionate about real food and real results - they want to show you how to lose weight without sacrificing your soul.



