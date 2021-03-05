The

Wiley CPAexcel Exam Review 2021 Study Guide + Question Pack: Auditing

will help you identify, focus on, and master the key topics you need to know to pass the Auditing (AUD) section of the 2021 CPA Exam. This two-volume, printed set is comprised of the Wiley CPAexcel Study Guide: Auditing and the Wiley CPAexcel Practice Questions: Auditing.As a bonus, this package includes complimentary one-week access to the 2021 Wiley CPAexcel Online Test Bank: Auditing, redeemable via a pin code in the back of the book.With printed study text organized in Bite-Sized Lessons, roughly 500 printed multiple-choice questions, and 5 printed task-based simulations, these resources are designed to build and then test your knowledge of AICPA's CPA Exam Blueprint for the Auditing (AUD) section of the CPA Exam, as well as familiarize you with how questions are worded and presented in the Auditing (AUD) section of the CPA Exam. The set:Has been updated for the 2021 CPA Exam Is organized in Bite-Sized Lesson format Explains every topic tested with printed study text Contains 500 printed multiple-choice questions Includes 5 printed task-based simulations Provides answer rationales so you can understand why your answer is correct Is used by many leading review providers Is updated yearlyBonus: one-month access to the Wiley CPAexcel Online Test Bank: Auditing

