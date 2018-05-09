Synnopsis :

Meet the little mouse Santi he may be small, but he has a big dream! This beautifully illustrated story explores one of the most important aspects of a child s life, the search for identity. Santi wants to be a cat, and even though all the other mice laugh at him, he follows his dream. This timeless story ends with a whimsical twist as Santi learns a valuable lesson about self-determination while also learning he is not the only dreamer!"



Author : David Eugene Ray

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-3

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 14 ounces

Format : PDF

Seller information : David Eugene Ray ( 1✮ )

Link Download : https://leadpasticoy.blogspot.com/?book=0692252258

