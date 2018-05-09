-
Synnopsis :
Give students practice in answering the types of questions used in standardized tests.High-interest stories primary source documents and comprehension questions will hold students attention and encourage the use of higher order thinking skills.
Author : Debra Housel
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-4
Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 14 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : Debra Housel ( 10✮ )
