Read Synopsis of Pathophysiology in Nuclear Medicine | Online

Synopsis of Pathophysiology in Nuclear Medicine
Book details Author : Abdelhamid H. Elgazzar Pages : 357 pages Publisher : Springer 2014-06-06 Language : English ISBN-10 ...
Description this book This Synopsis of Nuclear Medicine Pathophysiology arose from the recognition that there is a need fo...
Synopsis of Pathophysiology in Nuclear Medicine

This Synopsis of Nuclear Medicine Pathophysiology arose from the recognition that there is a need for a compact, readable account of this complex and important subject. The book concisely describes relevant anatomic and physiologic considerations for each organ system and the pathophysiologic features of different relevant diseases and relates them to the scintigraphy of each system. It thereby provides an informative synopsis of the pathophysiologic basis of nuclear medicine and molecular imaging. The volume will serve as a quick reference that will help the reader to understand different diagnostic scintigraphic patterns and to select appropriate treatment modalities based on functional imaging. It will prove useful to undergraduates and postgraduates as well as to practitioners in clinical and research fields.

  2. 2. Book details Author : Abdelhamid H. Elgazzar Pages : 357 pages Publisher : Springer 2014-06-06 Language : English ISBN-10 : 331903457X ISBN-13 : 9783319034577
  3. 3. Description this book This Synopsis of Nuclear Medicine Pathophysiology arose from the recognition that there is a need for a compact, readable account of this complex and important subject. The book concisely describes relevant anatomic and physiologic considerations for each organ system and the pathophysiologic features of different relevant diseases and relates them to the scintigraphy of each system. It thereby provides an informative synopsis of the pathophysiologic basis of nuclear medicine and molecular imaging. The volume will serve as a quick reference that will help the reader to understand different diagnostic scintigraphic patterns and to select appropriate treatment modalities based on functional imaging. 