Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
,’RQW%HORQJWR<RX4XLHWWKH1RLVHDQG)LQG<RXU9RLFHRXWXEHIUHHDXGLRERRNV_,’R %HORQJWR<RX4XLHWWKH1RLVHDQG)LQG<RXU9RLFHDXGLRERRN >0...
,’RQW%HORQJWR<RX4XLHWWKH1RLVHDQG)LQG<RXU9RLFH $VRPHWLPHVVHULRXVRIWHQKLODULRXVDQGDOZDVLQVSLULQJJXLGHWKDWHQFRXUDJHVRXQJZRPHQ...
,’RQW%HORQJWR<RX4XLHWWKH1RLVHDQG)LQG<RXU9RLFH
,’RQW%HORQJWR<RX4XLHWWKH1RLVHDQG)LQG<RXU9RLFH
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

I Don't Belong to You Quiet the Noise and Find Your Voice youtube free audio books I Don't Belong to You Quiet the Noise and Find Your Voice audiobook

4 views

Published on

I Don't Belong to You Quiet the Noise and Find Your Voice youtube free audio books I Don't Belong to You Quiet the Noise and Find Your Voice audiobook

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

I Don't Belong to You Quiet the Noise and Find Your Voice youtube free audio books I Don't Belong to You Quiet the Noise and Find Your Voice audiobook

  1. 1. ,’RQW%HORQJWR<RX4XLHWWKH1RLVHDQG)LQG<RXU9RLFHRXWXEHIUHHDXGLRERRNV_,’R %HORQJWR<RX4XLHWWKH1RLVHDQG)LQG<RXU9RLFHDXGLRERRN >03@,’RQW%HORQJWR<RX4XLHWWKH1RLVHDQG)LQG<RXU9RLFHERRNVRQWDSHRQOLQHIUHH_>03@,’RQW%HORQJWR<RX4XLH 1RLVHDQG)LQG<RXU9RLFHDXGLRERRNVIRUGRZQORDG /,1.,13$*(72/,67(125’2:1/2$’%22.
  2. 2. ,’RQW%HORQJWR<RX4XLHWWKH1RLVHDQG)LQG<RXU9RLFH $VRPHWLPHVVHULRXVRIWHQKLODULRXVDQGDOZDVLQVSLULQJJXLGHWKDWHQFRXUDJHVRXQJZRPHQWROLYH RZQHUVKLSFRQILGHQFHDQGIUHHGRPIURPVLQJHUDQGSRSXODU6FUHDP4XHHQVDQG*UHDVH/LYHDFWUHVV.HNH 3DOPHUGHOLJKWIXOOLOOXVWUDWHGLQIRXUFRORUZLWK.HNH¶VIDYRULWHLQVSLUDWLRQDOTXRWHVMRXUQD $VDVXFFHVVIXOVLQJHUDFWUHVVDQGWDONVKRZKRVW.HNHKDVDOZDVXVHGKHUKXJHVRFLDOPHGLDIROORZLQ SODWIRUPIRUUHDOWDONDERXWWKHLVVXHVWKDWPDWWHUWRKHUJHQHUDWLRQDQGQRZVKHLVVSHDNLQJRXW ILUVWWLPHDERXWWKHVHFUHWVVWUXJJOHVDQGSUDFWLFHVWKDWKDYHJXLGHGKHUWRVXFFHHG2QWKHVXUI WKDW.HNHKDVLWPDGHEXWXQGHUWKHVXFFHVVVKHKDVJUDSSOHGZLWKWKHVDPHLVVXHVDOORXQJZRPHQZU ZLWK†LGHQWLWSUHVVXUHVHOIZRUWKORYHVH[XDOLWKHDUWEUHDNDQGIDPLO :LWKWKLVLQPLQGVKHFUHDWHG,’RQ¶W%HORQJ7R<RX†DQLQVSLUDWLRQDOJXLGHWKDWHQFRXUDJHVRXQJZRPH FKDQJHWKHLUPLQGVHWDQGOLYHZLWKPRUHIUHHGRPFRQILGHQFHDQGORYHDVWKHQDYLJDWHWKHURXJKWHU WZHQWILUVWFHQWXU)XOORIUHYHDOLQJVWRULHVIURP.HNH¶VSHUVRQDODQGSURIHVVLRQDOOLIHWKLVERRN WRSLFV†VH[XDOLWUDFHDQ[LHWVXFFHVVEXOOLQJDQGERGLPDJHWRQDPHDIHZ†ZLWKUHIUHVKLQJKRQHVW :LWKLQHDFKFKDSWHULVDSHUVRQDOLQWHUYLHZZLWKRQHRIWKHPDQSHRSOHWKDWKDYHLQVSLUHGDQGPRWL LQFOXGLQJ6HUHQD:LOOLDPV’UDNH1LFNL0LQDMDQG/HH’DQLHOVTXRWHVWH[WVVRQJOULFVDQGIXQQPHPHVWK KDYHLQVSLUHGKHUDQGSUDFWLFHVWKDWFDQKHOSRXVWDRQDSDWKRIDOZDVJURZLQJPRYLQJIRUZDUG:LWKD HPSDWKWRXJKORYHDQGGHWHUPLQDWLRQ.HNHVSHDNVDERXWWKHFKDOOHQJHVDQGWULXPSKVVKHKDVH[SHU KHUMRXUQHWRILQGLQJKHURZQYRLFHDQGFUHDWLQJDEHDXWLIXOOLIH,’RQ¶W%HORQJ7R<RXLVWKHPRWLYDWL PRYHSDVWSDLQDQGIHDUWROHDGDOLIHIXOORIFUHDWLYLWVSLULWXDOLWSDVVLRQDQGXQOLPLWHGVXFFHVV
  3. 3. ,’RQW%HORQJWR<RX4XLHWWKH1RLVHDQG)LQG<RXU9RLFH
  4. 4. ,’RQW%HORQJWR<RX4XLHWWKH1RLVHDQG)LQG<RXU9RLFH

×