Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
best seller books romance : The Hawk | Romance Listen to The Hawk and best seller books romance new releases on your iPhon...
best seller books romance : The Hawk | Romance Best-selling author Monica McCarty captivates millions with swashbuckling S...
best seller books romance : The Hawk | Romance Written By: Monica McCarty. Narrated By: Robert McNab Publisher: Recorded B...
best seller books romance : The Hawk | Romance Download Full Version The Hawk Audio OR Get Books Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

best seller books romance : The Hawk | Romance

6 views

Published on

Listen to The Hawk and best seller books romance new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any best seller books romance FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Sales
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

best seller books romance : The Hawk | Romance

  1. 1. best seller books romance : The Hawk | Romance Listen to The Hawk and best seller books romance new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any best seller books romance FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. best seller books romance : The Hawk | Romance Best-selling author Monica McCarty captivates millions with swashbuckling Scottish romances like The Hawk. Brilliant seafarer Erik MacSorley has never encountered a gale he couldn't weather or a woman he couldn't win-until he drags a wet, half-clothed "nursemaid" from the Irish Sea. But Ellie's ordinary dress belies the truth that she's the spirited daughter of an Irish nobleman. And her determination to resist Erik's charms is a challenge he can't resist.
  3. 3. best seller books romance : The Hawk | Romance Written By: Monica McCarty. Narrated By: Robert McNab Publisher: Recorded Books Date: August 2011 Duration: 14 hours 16 minutes
  4. 4. best seller books romance : The Hawk | Romance Download Full Version The Hawk Audio OR Get Books Now

×