La France

  1. 1. Villes Célèbres en France • Paris, Lyon, Dijon, Lille et Strasbourg
  2. 2. • Les aliments français sont très divers. Les Français sont très passionnés par le goût, l'apparence et la présentation de leur nourriture. Cuisine Française
  3. 3. Vêtements français • Les vêtements quotidiens français et américains sont très similaires. Ce que portent les femmes, les hommes et les enfants varie d'un jour à l'autre, comme c'est le cas en
  4. 4. • Les cafés ou les cafés sont très importants dans la vie des Français. Café en France
  5. 5. • La France a été considérée comme le centre de l'art et de la musique européens. La musique folklorique autochtone est la plupart du temps écoutée. Musique française
  6. 6. • La France est un pays visité par de nombreuses personnes dans le monde entier. En raison de ses habitants, de ses bâtiments et de tout ce qui l'entoure, il n'est pas surprenant que l'on s'y rende autant. J'espère pouvoir visiter la France quelque temps dans ma vie.

