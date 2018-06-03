-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
India is booming! This practical, easy-to-understand guide covers all the basics of setting up and growing your business in India, from choosing a location and selecting your Indian team to understanding the legal system, evaluating business partners, and settling disputes.
Author : Ranjini Manian
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-2
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces
Format : PDF
Seller information : Ranjini Manian ( 7? )
Link Download : https://zxcfablernoph23.blogspot.com/?book=0470127694
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment