Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
WINTER INTERNSHIP PROJECT ZEENAT PARVEEN PGDM 2019-1805-0001-0002 TOPIC: IMPORTANCE OF CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT IN...
INTRODUCTION • Print Media, as anyone can understand is one of the most important factors coming through in the way a nati...
GROWTH CHART (2009-2018)
RAJAN RAHEJA GROUP • Mr. Rajan Raheja is the owner of OUTLOOK group • Date of Establishment: October 1995 • Categories: Ma...
1. Outlook: General Magazine (also in Hindi) 2. Money: Financial Magazine 3. Business: Business Magazine 4. Traveller: Tra...
SWOT ANALYSIS Strengths i)The company publishes 5 categories magazines: weekly, traveler, money, business and Hindi, this ...
OUTLOOK & ITS COMPETITORS OUTLOOK Group COMPETITORS • OUTLOOK MONEY • MONEY TODAY • OUTLOOK BUSINESS • BUSINESS ECONOMY, B...
INTERNSHIP SUMMARY WORKCULTURE MISSION PRODUCT TRAINING • AWARNESS OF MAGAZINE • B2B • B2C • COLLECT LEADS • FOLLOW UP • D...
SOURCES & METHODS Google Leads Company data base Gaped Subscription Data Sales team Sales Lapsed Data Company data base Ex...
FINDINGS • Magazines are not only a medium for entertainment and gossip but also provide us news and information about sev...
LEARNINGS This training proved to be highly beneficial for me as it trained me for future. •It increased my practical know...
COMPETENCIES • Selling skills ( Achieved sales of 75,000 till 31 of Jan. 2020 ) • Negotiation skills • Understanding custo...
SUGGESTIONS • Better Training for Salesperson • Provide E-subscription free of cost • Increased focus on Advertisement • C...
Warm Regards & Namashkar
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Winter-Internship Project On Outlook Magazine

31 views

Published on

Winter-Internship Project On Outlook Magazine - Importance Of Customer Relationship Management In Magazine Industry

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Winter-Internship Project On Outlook Magazine

  1. 1. WINTER INTERNSHIP PROJECT ZEENAT PARVEEN PGDM 2019-1805-0001-0002 TOPIC: IMPORTANCE OF CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT IN MAGAZINE INDUSTRY
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION • Print Media, as anyone can understand is one of the most important factors coming through in the way a nation works • Newspapers, magazines, books etc. are ready by a lot of people and are certainly one of the most trusted mediums of National and International News • India has a vast array of Print Media with Thousands of Magazines (49,000) and Newspapers in circulation • Top Notch Journalism, great reporting, press unity and a very strong network is what makes Print Media so much of a success even today in the age of Television and the Internet. • It is also said that Print Media also helped literacy and undoubtedly the General Knowledge of the average person in India. • Estimated to grow at 3.4 per cent and to reach Rs. 338 billion by 2021, according to a FICCI-EY report. SECTOR INFORMATION
  3. 3. GROWTH CHART (2009-2018)
  4. 4. RAJAN RAHEJA GROUP • Mr. Rajan Raheja is the owner of OUTLOOK group • Date of Establishment: October 1995 • Categories: Magazines • Country: India • First Issue: October 1995 • Editor in Chief: Ruben Banerjee • Headquarter Address: AB-10, S.J. Enclave, New Delhi - 110029, India • Branches: Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad
  5. 5. 1. Outlook: General Magazine (also in Hindi) 2. Money: Financial Magazine 3. Business: Business Magazine 4. Traveller: Travelling Guide Magazine (Outlook Luxury Also) PRODUCT CATEGORIES AND BRANDS
  6. 6. SWOT ANALYSIS Strengths i)The company publishes 5 categories magazines: weekly, traveler, money, business and Hindi, this helps the company to reach to the maximum customers. ii)The subscription plans are attractive and carry free gifts along with it. Weakness i)Because of the large customer base sometimes delivery issue comes up ii)Some readers take the Outlook English magazine as a left wing oriented magazine iii)Order processing time is more than expected. Opportunity i)New magazines should be launched as OUTLOOK like sports, cooking, automobiles etc. ii)The magazine can increase its circulation by offering special subscription offers to colleges and offices. Threats i)Other magazines like India today, the week etc. ii)Thinking of customers that magazines is left supportive. iii) increase in digital media. iv)A number of international brands are coming to India which will pose stiff competition like readers digest, women era SWOT ANALYSIS
  7. 7. OUTLOOK & ITS COMPETITORS OUTLOOK Group COMPETITORS • OUTLOOK MONEY • MONEY TODAY • OUTLOOK BUSINESS • BUSINESS ECONOMY, BUSINESS TODAY • OUTLOOK TRAVELLER • TRAVEL TODAY • OUTLOOK HINDI • SAPTAHIK • OUTLOOK (ENGLISH) • INDIA TODAY
  8. 8. INTERNSHIP SUMMARY WORKCULTURE MISSION PRODUCT TRAINING • AWARNESS OF MAGAZINE • B2B • B2C • COLLECT LEADS • FOLLOW UP • DAILY REPORT • TAKE APPOINTMENT • SUBMIT DOCUMENT • CORRECTION IF NECESSARY
  9. 9. SOURCES & METHODS Google Leads Company data base Gaped Subscription Data Sales team Sales Lapsed Data Company data base Expired Subscription Data Sales team Sales Company data base Future expiring Subscription Data Sales team Sales Family and friends New subscribers Sales team Sales Advanced Data Self-created leads Renewal
  10. 10. FINDINGS • Magazines are not only a medium for entertainment and gossip but also provide us news and information about several things • It is one of the oldest reading medium of news and entertainment • The following findings were discovered: -Subscription purchasing has become much stronger among men than women, reflecting perhaps the shift into women’s weak lives away from the monthly sector. -It was observed that maximum subscription buyers were men above 23%of women bought the magazine showing a drop in women buyer • College, institutes & firms mostly preferred to make payment through cheque.
  11. 11. LEARNINGS This training proved to be highly beneficial for me as it trained me for future. •It increased my practical knowledge and well equipped me with all the methods and knowledge. •I learned to deal with people and control my patience level which is a very important ingredient in the dish of life. I faced all kinds of people and learned to adopt myself in different situation. •The training was very useful in studying the services, client’s satisfaction, consumer behavior, company culture which is vital for us as we are the future managers who will lead the world. •It made me polish my internal qualities such as competitiveness, team spirit, leadership, confidence etc. I adopted good convincing skills and characteristics to work in different environment
  12. 12. COMPETENCIES • Selling skills ( Achieved sales of 75,000 till 31 of Jan. 2020 ) • Negotiation skills • Understanding customer behavior while buying magazines • solving customer problems and maintaining relationship between company and customer.
  13. 13. SUGGESTIONS • Better Training for Salesperson • Provide E-subscription free of cost • Increased focus on Advertisement • Content Modification to become a holistic Magazine
  14. 14. Warm Regards & Namashkar

×