Report on Berger Paints

1ST SEMESTER FINAL PROJECT-2019 COMPANY –BERGER PAINTS ZEENAT PARVEEN
Contents A. SECTOR INFORMATION
3 | P a g e .................................................................................................................
4 | P a g e A. SECTOR INFORMATION 1. INTRODUCTION1 Indian Paint Industry is over 1000 years old. Its beginning can be trac...
5 | P a g e 2. INDUSTRY SIZE/CONTRIBUTION TO GDP2 India is the second largest paint market in Asia with an annual demand o...
6 | P a g e international players. The country continues to enjoy a healthy growth rate compared to other economies, backe...
7 | P a g e 4. MARKET OVERVIEW4 The paint industry has always been one that has outperformed the market indices year after...
8 | P a g e 5. PORTERS FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS OF THE SECTOR 5 5 https://www.equitymaster.com/research-it/sector-info/paint/Pa...
9 | P a g e B. COMPANY INFORMATION Berger Paints India Ltd is an Indian paint company based in India. The company is headq...
10 | P a g e 1. Promoters of the Company  Mr. Kuldip Singh Dhingra (Chairman)  Mr. Gurbachan Singh Dhingra (Vice-Chairma...
11 | P a g e
12 | P a g e 2. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO6 SILK GLAMOR ANTI DUST 6 https://www.bergerpaints.com/ Silk Glamor Luxury Emulsion is fo...
13 | P a g e WATER PROOF PUTTY EXPRESS PAINTING WATERPROOF PUTTY is white cement based premium quality putty with some spe...
14 | P a g e EASY CLAEN FRESH 3. SWOT ANALYSIS OF THE COMPANY STRENGTHS  Wide range of product and service offering  Sub...
15 | P a g e 4. TARGET MARKET SEGMENT Urban and rural areas, Metro Cities, T2/T3 cities TARGET GROUP House-owners Professi...
16 | P a g e 5. COMPETITORS ANALYSIS Name Last Price Market Cap. Sales Net Profit Total Assets (Rs. cr.) Turnover Asian Pa...
17 | P a g e 6. NEWS (LAST 6 MONTHS)  Berger Paints to acquire 95.53 per cent in waterproofing co STPL for Rs 167.5 cr7 O...
18 | P a g e C. MARKETING 1. SWOT ANALYSIS OF THE PRODUCT Strengths • Wide range of products and supply chain network • Ex...
19 | P a g e 2. PRICE9 • Follows competitive pricing and varied pricing • Products are priced in the range of Rs. 60 (pric...
20 | P a g e 4. PROMOTION • Television • Newspaper • Events • Online website 3. Segmenting Targeting Positioning Segmentin...
21 | P a g e 4. Product Life Cycle10 5. Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Matrix STAR - Where investment is more, overhead cos...
22 | P a g e DOG - Decline stage, leaves the market, sales low, profit low  Damp shield 2k, Latex shield 2k, Tile Cleaner...
23 | P a g e D. FINANCE 11 • FIXED ASSETS ADDED DURING THE YEAR 2017 FIXED ASSETS= Rs. 939.37 Crore 2016 FIXED ASSETS= Rs....
24 | P a g e E. HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT 1. ORGANIZATION STRUCTURE Managing Director & CEO Director – Finance Vice Presid...
25 | P a g e 2. SELECTION PROCESS 3. INDUCTION PROGRAMME • IMMEDIATE SUPERIORS IDENTIFY DEVELOPMENT OBJECTIVES • BANDHAN P...
26 | P a g e 6. CAREER PLANNING 7. ORGANIZATION CULTURE Positive Culture -Good company for career growth -Fix timings and ...
27 | P a g e 9. JDs and Job specifications MARKETING Job Description: Position: Manager - Manager /Executive Sales Designa...
28 | P a g e FINANCE Job Description: Key Responsibilities Cash Flow Projection MIS Reporting Working Capital Management A...
29 | P a g e HUMAN RESOURCE Job description Recruitment Coordinator Key Responsibilities -and off-site interviews includin...
30 | P a g e CONCLUSION / OBSERVATION In the market the immediate competitor of Berger Paints is Asian Paints. They are pr...
31 | P a g e quality of its products as it has already proved by introducing the first VOC and lead-free paints in the mar...
32 | P a g e REFERENCES 1https://www.equitymaster.com/research-it/sector-info/paint/Paints-Sector-Analysis-Report.asp 2 ht...
33 | P a g e THANK YOU
