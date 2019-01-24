Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
erotic literature app : Slow Surrender | Erotica Listen to Slow Surrender and erotic literature app new releases on your i...
erotic literature app : Slow Surrender | Erotica Book 1 in the Struck By Lightning series. ​ Sexual boundaries are pushed ...
erotic literature app : Slow Surrender | Erotica Written By: Cecilia Tan. Narrated By: Lucy Rivers Publisher: Tantor Media...
erotic literature app : Slow Surrender | Erotica Download Full Version Slow Surrender Audio OR Listen now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

erotic literature app : Slow Surrender | Erotica

49 views

Published on

Listen to Slow Surrender and erotic literature app new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any erotic literature app FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

erotic literature app : Slow Surrender | Erotica

  1. 1. erotic literature app : Slow Surrender | Erotica Listen to Slow Surrender and erotic literature app new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any erotic literature app FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. erotic literature app : Slow Surrender | Erotica Book 1 in the Struck By Lightning series. ​ Sexual boundaries are pushed to the limit in this erotic fantasy by prolific author Cecilia Tan. Contains mature themes. ​ From the moment waitress Karina meets him in a New York bar, she knows James is different. Daring. Dominating. Though he hides his true identity from her, the mysterious, wealthy businessman anticipates her every desire and fulfills her secret fantasies. Awakened by his touch, Karina discovers a wild side she hadn't known existed and nothing is off limits. ​ What begins as an erotic game soon escalates to a power play that blurs the line between pleasure and pain. Even as she capitulates to James's sensual demands, Karina craves more. She wants his heart, his soul. She wants his love . . . and she'll break all the rules to get it.
  3. 3. erotic literature app : Slow Surrender | Erotica Written By: Cecilia Tan. Narrated By: Lucy Rivers Publisher: Tantor Media Date: November 2013 Duration: 8 hours 1 minutes
  4. 4. erotic literature app : Slow Surrender | Erotica Download Full Version Slow Surrender Audio OR Listen now

×