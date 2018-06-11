Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Vig Audiobook For Android | The Vig auto book The Vig Audiobook For Android | The Vig auto book LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LIST...
The Vig Audiobook For Android | The Vig auto book A beautiful woman paid it with her body. A seedy lawyer used somebody el...
The Vig Audiobook For Android | The Vig auto book Written By: John Lescroart. Narrated By: David Colacci Publisher: Brilli...
The Vig Audiobook For Android | The Vig auto book Download Full Version The Vig Audio OR Get now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Vig Audiobook For Android | The Vig auto book

4 views

Published on

The Vig Audiobook For Android | The Vig auto book

Published in: Services
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Vig Audiobook For Android | The Vig auto book

  1. 1. The Vig Audiobook For Android | The Vig auto book The Vig Audiobook For Android | The Vig auto book LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. The Vig Audiobook For Android | The Vig auto book A beautiful woman paid it with her body. A seedy lawyer used somebody else's money. It's the vig - the exorbitant interest mob loan sharks take on their money. Now, in the city by the Bay, everyone has to pay... Down-and-out-lawyer Rusty Ingraham left behind a murdered woman and a houseboat splattered with blood. All the evidence said Ingraham was in San Francisco Bay. Dead. But a friend of Ingraham's, former cop and prosecutor Dismas Hardy, isn't so sure. And Hardy has to find out, because a stone-cold killer, now paroled, once threatened to kill Ingraham and Dismas Hardy both. Now, to save his own skin, Dismas must face down liars and killers on both sides of the law. From mob foot soldiers to brokenhearted lovers to renegade cops, a dozen lives are tied to the fate of Rusty Ingraham - and the payback has only just begun...
  3. 3. The Vig Audiobook For Android | The Vig auto book Written By: John Lescroart. Narrated By: David Colacci Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: January 2006 Duration: 11 hours 1 minutes
  4. 4. The Vig Audiobook For Android | The Vig auto book Download Full Version The Vig Audio OR Get now

×