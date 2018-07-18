Synnopsis :

Paperback. Pub Date: November 2007 Pages: 256 in Publisher: HarperOne In the The Misunderstood Jew. Scholar Amy-Jill Levine helps Christians and Jews understand the Jewishness of Jesus so that their appreciation of him deepens and a greater interfaith dialogue can take place . Levine s humor and informed truth-telling provokes honest conversation and debate about how Christians and Jews should understand Jesus. the New Testament. and each other.



Author : Amy-Jill Levine

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-3

Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces

Format : PDF

Seller information : Amy-Jill Levine ( 4? )

Link Download : https://semangatlead1000.blogspot.jp/?book=0061137782

