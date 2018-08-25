Synnopsis :

Wok cooking is a simple, quick, nutritionally balanced way toward consistently great tasting food. "Wok Cooking Made Easy" is a terrific guide to spontaneous improvisation and creative innovation in your cooking, and leaves plenty of leeway for substituting ingredients and easily preparing a tasty, nutritional meal in a single dish.



