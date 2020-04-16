Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Air Fryer Delights 100 Delicious Recipes for Quick-and-Easy Treats From Donuts to Desserts
Book Details Author : Teresa Finney Pages : 208 Publisher : Ulysses Press Brand : eng ISBN : 1612437583 Publication Date :...
Description EVERYONE'S FAVORITE SWEET TREATS MADE MORE DELICIOUS IN THE QUICK, CLEAN AND CONVENIENT AIR FRYERGo beyond win...
if you want to download or read Air Fryer Delights 100 Delicious Recipes for Quick-and-Easy Treats From Donuts to Desserts...
Download or read Air Fryer Delights 100 Delicious Recipes for Quick-and-Easy Treats From Donuts to Desserts by click link ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Air Fryer Delights 100 Delicious Recipes for Quick-and-Easy Treats From Donuts to Desserts

5 views

Published on

Air Fryer Delights 100 Delicious Recipes for Quick-and-Easy Treats From Donuts to Desserts

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Air Fryer Delights 100 Delicious Recipes for Quick-and-Easy Treats From Donuts to Desserts

  1. 1. Air Fryer Delights 100 Delicious Recipes for Quick-and-Easy Treats From Donuts to Desserts
  2. 2. Book Details Author : Teresa Finney Pages : 208 Publisher : Ulysses Press Brand : eng ISBN : 1612437583 Publication Date : 2017-10-31
  3. 3. Description EVERYONE'S FAVORITE SWEET TREATS MADE MORE DELICIOUS IN THE QUICK, CLEAN AND CONVENIENT AIR FRYERGo beyond wings, poppers and french fries. Your quick, clean and convenient air fryer is equally great for making delicious versions of your favorite pastries, snacks and desserts! And because the air fryer uses very little oil, these recipes offer a healthier alternative to deep frying. Truly a revolutionary way to create delectable treats, the 100 handy recipes in Air Fryer Delights include:DONUTS• Glazed Vanilla Bean• Maple Bacon• Mexican ChurrosPASTRIES• Peach Pecan Tarts• S’mores Tarts• Caramel Apple TurnoversCAKES• Peanut Butter• Black Forest• Mint ChocolateCOOKIES• Chocolate Chip Sea Salt• Snickerdoodles• Dark Chocolate PistachioBREADS & PUDDINGS• Lemon Glazed Loaf• Pumpkin Bread Pudding• Cinnamon Rolls
  4. 4. if you want to download or read Air Fryer Delights 100 Delicious Recipes for Quick-and-Easy Treats From Donuts to Desserts, click button download in the last page
  5. 5. Download or read Air Fryer Delights 100 Delicious Recipes for Quick-and-Easy Treats From Donuts to Desserts by click link below https://downloadpdfkuastri.blogspot.com/1612437583 OR

×