Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
adult sex story app : Moxie | Erotica Listen to Moxie and adult sex story app new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android....
adult sex story app : Moxie | Erotica Lilith Tempest Goode. ​ The one and only groupie for the rock band, Beauty in Lies. ...
adult sex story app : Moxie | Erotica Written By: C.M. Stunich. Narrated By: Elizabeth Hart, Aiden Snow Publisher: Tantor ...
adult sex story app : Moxie | Erotica Download Full Version Moxie Audio OR Download Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

adult sex story app : Moxie | Erotica

4 views

Published on

Listen to Moxie and adult sex story app new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any adult sex story app FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Social Media
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

adult sex story app : Moxie | Erotica

  1. 1. adult sex story app : Moxie | Erotica Listen to Moxie and adult sex story app new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any adult sex story app FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. adult sex story app : Moxie | Erotica Lilith Tempest Goode. ​ The one and only groupie for the rock band, Beauty in Lies. ​ One woman on a world tour with her five rockstar soulmates. ​ She's the moon and they, they are her stars. The whole world seems to shine a little brighter when they're together, carrying them through Ireland, England, Japan, Australia...and back to the city of Seattle to start their real lives together. ​ Five guys. One girl with a lot of moxie and a boatload of spirit. That's what it takes to make a fresh start. ​ If they can open the gilded cage of their grief, let it fly free on wings of hope, they'll have a future together. ​ But real life is different than a rock 'n' roll tour. ​ They might've healed their souls, but can they mingle their hearts? ​ Seattle, Washington. Six broken people on the mend. One happily ever after. ​ Contains mature themes.
  3. 3. adult sex story app : Moxie | Erotica Written By: C.M. Stunich. Narrated By: Elizabeth Hart, Aiden Snow Publisher: Tantor Media Date: October 2018 Duration: 7 hours 2 minutes
  4. 4. adult sex story app : Moxie | Erotica Download Full Version Moxie Audio OR Download Now

×