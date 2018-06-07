-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
Electrochemical Activation of Catalysis Describes the phenomenology, theory and potential applications of the phenomenon of electrochemical promotion. The origin of electrochemical promotion is discussed in light of a plethora of surface spectroscopic and electrochemical techniques. This work also compares electrochemical and classical promotion. Full description
Author : Costas G. Vayenas
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-5
Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 14 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : Costas G. Vayenas ( 10✮ )
Link Download : https://gothelmakika.blogspot.com/?book=0306467194
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment