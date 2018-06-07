Synnopsis :

Electrochemical Activation of Catalysis Describes the phenomenology, theory and potential applications of the phenomenon of electrochemical promotion. The origin of electrochemical promotion is discussed in light of a plethora of surface spectroscopic and electrochemical techniques. This work also compares electrochemical and classical promotion. Full description



Author : Costas G. Vayenas

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-5

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 14 ounces

Format : E-Books

Seller information : Costas G. Vayenas ( 10✮ )

Link Download : https://gothelmakika.blogspot.com/?book=0306467194

