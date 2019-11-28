The Brave-Tuber Vol. 1 Download PDF

The Brave-Tuber Vol. 1



Vlogging has come to…the world of magic?! A sword and sorcery manga for the internet age!With the revival of the Demon Lord, chosen ones able to wield holy swords have appeared to fight evil. But the Demon Lord is not the only thing turning the world upside-down: the internet has arrived in Wizdaregidor! Adventurer Zane and sword spirit Kuku are determined to become WizTuber stars, making videos on everything from “I Tried to Fight in Cursed Armor!” to “I Made a Giant Slime!” Will they defeat the Demon Lord?! More importantly, will they get more followers?!

BY : Takahito Oosaki

