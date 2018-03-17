Download Daily Language Review Grade 3 | Online

-
Daily Language Review Grade 3
This book is loaded from cover to cover with focused practice exercises that will keep your Grade 3 students language skills sharp and expanding. As an added benefit the items are presented in a variety of standardized testing formats such as those used in the SAT-9 OLSAT and TAAS tests. Weekly units presented follow this format: Monday-Thursday (five items) -- two sentences to edit including corrections in punctuation capitalization spelling grammar vocabulary plus three items that practice a variety of language and reading skills. Friday -- practice cycles through four formats - language usage identifying and correcting mistakes combining sentences choosing reference materials. All 112 pages are reproducible and perforated for easy removal.
