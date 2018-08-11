Synnopsis :

Is college worth the ever-increasing cost?From the mouths of politicians and parents alike, the notion that everyone should go to college is conventional wisdom in America. Yet half of today s college graduates are unemployed or underemployed. They have little to show for their time in school but a massive amount of student-loan debt and an education that s left them unprepared for the workplace.For anyone making a decision about their educational and financial future, "Is College Worth It?" is an indispensable guide. Former United States Secretary of Education William Bennett and humanities graduate student David Wilezol offer clear-eyed analysis and practical advice that goes far beyond glossy admissions brochures and convoluted financial-aid paperwork. You ll discover: Which colleges offer a good return on your investment and which ones don t How student-loan debt impacts your real-world finances What the intellectual climate is really like inside many of today s universities A wealth of higher education alternatives to a traditional four-year degreeIs college worth it isn t a question to be answered by educators and economists alone. It is also one that students and parents need to answer for themselves in order to secure an education and a future that is as responsible as it is rewarding."



Author : William J. Bennett

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-5

Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches

Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces

Format : E-Books

Seller information : William J. Bennett ( 4✮ )

Link Download : https://tajosexponsev.blogspot.com/?book=1491542357

