The first edition of Kreighbaum and Barthels Biomechanics was the first book in this field to approach human movement qualitatively rather than quantitatively—focusing on generalizable concepts that can be used by an instructor, coach, or exercise specialist to analyze several different sports activities with a common overall performance objective. The fourth edition retains this qualitative approach and expands it to include an even broader perspective for movement professionals in general.
Author : Ellen Kreighbaum
Language : English
