Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
4.o grado Educación Primaria ¡Hola! ¿Sabes qué animales de nuestro país están amenazados y por qué? ¿Qué podemos hacer par...
2 EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA 4.o gradoLeemos información sobre el delfín rosado El delfín rosado es el delfín de agua dulce más gr...
3 EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA 4.o gradoLeemos información sobre el delfín rosado El delfín rosado es un animal grande que vive en e...
4 EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA 4.o gradoLeemos información sobre el delfín rosado Después de la lectura 4. Lee por segunda vez el te...
5 EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA 4.o gradoLeemos información sobre el delfín rosado 7. En el texto 2, ¿por qué el autor ha elegido un ...
6 EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA 4.o gradoLeemos información sobre el delfín rosado 10. Reflexiona sobre tus saberes iniciales (sabere...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ficha de lectura: ¡Al rescate de los animales amenazados del Perú!

29 views

Published on

Es una ficha de lectura dirigida a los estudiantes de 4º grado de Educación Primaria en la estrategia Aprendo en Casa.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ficha de lectura: ¡Al rescate de los animales amenazados del Perú!

  1. 1. 4.o grado Educación Primaria ¡Hola! ¿Sabes qué animales de nuestro país están amenazados y por qué? ¿Qué podemos hacer para protegerlos? En esta actividad tendrás la oportunidad de conocer información sobre uno de los animales amenazados de nuestro país. 1. Antes de leer la información de la siguiente página, lee los títulos de los textos 1 y 2. También observa atentamente las imágenes que los acompañan. Luego, copia el cuadro de esta página en tu cuaderno o en una hoja de reúso y responde las dos primeras preguntas. Escribe en la primera columna lo que tú sabes y, en la segunda, lo que te gustaría saber sobre el animal del cual tratan los textos que leerás. La última pregunta la contestarás después de leerlos. 2. ¿Para qué leerás los textos de las siguientes páginas? Antes de la lectura ¿Qué conozco sobre el delfín rosado? ¿Qué me gustaría saber? ¿Qué aprendí? Texto 1 Texto 2 DÍA 2 SEMANA 10 ¡Al rescate de los animales amenazados del Perú! Ficha Leemos información sobre el delfín rosado
  2. 2. 2 EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA 4.o gradoLeemos información sobre el delfín rosado El delfín rosado es el delfín de agua dulce más grande del mundo y una de las especies emblemáticas del río Amazonas. Es conocido también como boto o delfín del Amazonas. Es amistoso, social y curioso por naturaleza. Su color rosado es propio de los adultos, pues los jóvenes presentan un dorso gris negruzco y un vientre más claro. Tiene la frente abultada, ojos pequeños y un hocico fino y alargado, idóneo para atrapar peces entre las malezas o remover el fango del lecho del río en busca de crustáceos (como camarones y cangrejos de río). Según la tradición amazónica, el boto es un “encantado”, una criatura mágica. A veces adopta la forma humana y emerge del río para engañar a las personas y conducirlas a su ciudad encantada bajo el agua. Se dice que lleva sombrero para ocultar el espiráculo y la frente abultada. En los últimos años, los delfines de río en el Perú han desaparecido considerablemente. Sus mayores amenazas son la contaminación de su hábitat, el desarrollo comercial, la minería y la pesca comercial. De no tomar acciones para su conservación, podrían desaparecer. Por ello, urge conservar a estos seres mágicos. De paso, estaríamos protegiendo también a las nutrias, los manatíes y las tortugas que comparten su hábitat. Adaptado de National Geographic España. (2016). Delfines del río Amazonas. Texto 1 El encantado del Amazonas El texto que acabas de leer se encuentra organizado en párrafos. Un párrafo está formado por un conjunto de oraciones que tratan de un mismo tema. ¡Recuerda! 3. Lee atentamente los siguientes textos: Durante la lectura
  3. 3. 3 EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA 4.o gradoLeemos información sobre el delfín rosado El delfín rosado es un animal grande que vive en el río más caudaloso del mundo: el río Amazonas. Es de color rosado. Su cuerpo es flexible; por eso, atrapa a sus presas con facilidad. Tiene aletas en el cuerpo y la cola. Nada lentamente y rara vez sale del agua. Emite sonidos muy fuertes para orientarse y no chocar bajo el agua con los objetos u otros animales. Características Nombre común Boto, bufeo o delfín del Amazonas Nombre científico Inia geoffrensis Clase Mamífero Longitud Cerca de 3 metros de largo Peso De 110 kg a 200 kg Color Gris oscuro (recién nacidos y jóvenes), gris claro (adolescentes) y rosado (machos adultos) Hábitat Río Amazonas y sus afluentes Alimentación Camarones, cangrejos, peces y tortugas pequeñas Tiempo de vida Más o menos 30 años Número de crías por parto Una cría Situación Especie en alto riesgo de extinción por la caza indiscriminada Adaptado de Fauna de la selva Texto 2 El delfín rosado Lo que acabas de leer es una descripción enciclopédica que presenta de manera objetiva las principales características de algo o alguien, porque se basa en el conocimiento científico. Generalmente, este tipo de descripción se encuentra en enciclopedias y textos escolares. ¡Recuerda! En el texto que acabas de leer, una parte está organizada en párrafos y la otra en una tabla.
  4. 4. 4 EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA 4.o gradoLeemos información sobre el delfín rosado Después de la lectura 4. Lee por segunda vez el texto 1 y el texto 2. Luego, completa la información: 5. ¿Cuál de los siguientes aspectos se mencionan en ambos textos? Escoge la respuesta correcta y escríbela en tu cuaderno o en la hoja que estás utilizando. 6. En el texto 1, ¿por qué el autor ha elegido considerar esta imagen? Escribe tu respuesta en tu cuaderno o en la hoja de reúso. Nombre común Amenazas Alimentación Hábitat Características Nombre científico Clase El delfín rosado es amistoso y curioso. La situación de amenaza del delfín rosado. El delfín rosado es un ser mágico. Para comprender la parte del texto que no entiendas, reléela las veces que sea necesario. ¡Recuerda!
  5. 5. 5 EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA 4.o gradoLeemos información sobre el delfín rosado 7. En el texto 2, ¿por qué el autor ha elegido un cuadro para presentar las características del delfín rosado? Escoge la respuesta correcta y escríbela en tu cuaderno o en la hoja que estás utilizando. 8. Lee lo que dice Esperanza: 9. Relee los dos textos. En tu cuaderno o en la hoja de reúso, completa el siguiente cuadro: Porque el cuadro muestra ordenadamente las características del delfín rosado. Porque el cuadro grafica el hábitat y el comportamiento del delfín rosado. Porque el cuadro explica la alimentación y la situación del delfín rosado. Para proteger al delfín rosado y a otros animales amenazados, les pediré a mis familiares y amistades que eviten cazarlos por entretenimiento. Asimismo, les diré que cuiden su ambiente natural, que es también el nuestro. ¿Estás de acuerdo con lo que dice Esperanza? Justifica tu respuesta con dos razones. Apóyate en la información que acabas de leer. TEXTO 1 TEXTO 2 ¿Cómo están organizados? ¿De qué tratan? ¿Para qué habrán sido escritos? Semejanzas Diferencias
  6. 6. 6 EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA 4.o gradoLeemos información sobre el delfín rosado 10. Reflexiona sobre tus saberes iniciales (saberes previos) en relación con la nueva información sobre el delfín rosado. Completa la última columna del cuadro de tus saberes previos. 11. Comparte con tus familiares la información sobre el delfín rosado que lograste aprender: su hábitat, o lugares donde habita, sus características físicas, su comportamiento y su alimentación. 12. Reflexiona con tus familiares sobre cómo el daño que se le ocasiona a este animal afecta al ambiente y a otros seres vivos del lugar donde vive. Pregúntales: “¿Qué acciones, como familia, podríamos realizar para compartir el hábitat de los animales amenazados sin dañarlos?”. Escriban dos acciones: 1. 2. ¿Qué sé sobre los animales amenazados? ¿Qué me gustaría saber? ¿Qué aprendí? Texto 1 Texto 2

×