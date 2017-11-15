Download The Wedding Date | Romance AudioBook "Dominic" was the little white lie thirty-and-still-unwed Sophy Metcalfe tol...
GO TO PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD Book details ISBN-13 : 9780060799229 Publisher : HarperCollins Publishers Publication d...
If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
Download Full Version The Wedding Date | Romance AudioBook OR
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Wedding Date Free Audiobooks For Iphone

5 views

Published on

[AUDIOBOOK FREE] The Wedding Date Free Audiobooks For Iphone

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
5
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

The Wedding Date Free Audiobooks For Iphone

  1. 1. Download The Wedding Date | Romance AudioBook "Dominic" was the little white lie thirty-and-still-unwed Sophy Metcalfe told to soothe her nagging mother. But now her perfect sister Belinda is tying the knot and Sophy's going to have to produce the charming, successful ideal boyfriend she invented -- since the genuine article vanished after a single, resoundingly unsuccessful evening. Desperate, she hires a male escort sight unseen to get her through the Nuptials from Hell. But the trouble with white lies is they tend to multiply -- especially at a gala disaster filled with new intrigues and old flames. And the trouble with Josh, her hired date, is he's kind of cute, in a rugged, too sexy for his own good way. And then there's the biggest trouble of all -- because every wedding day is followed by a night. And, of course, a morning after ... jasmine guillory the wedding date movie based on book the wedding date book jasmine thebestjasmine twitter shelfari jasmine good twitter great reads LINK IN PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. GO TO PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD Book details ISBN-13 : 9780060799229 Publisher : HarperCollins Publishers Publication date : 12/28/2004 Pages : 416 Product dimensions : 4.18(w) x 6.75(h) x 1.04(d)
  3. 3. If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
  4. 4. Download Full Version The Wedding Date | Romance AudioBook OR

×