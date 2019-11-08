Best! The (Almost) Painless ISO 90012015 Transition PDF books

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  Best! The (Almost) Painless ISO 9001:2015 Transition PDF books The (Almost) Painless ISO 9001:2015 Transition Details of Book Author : Denise Robitaille Publisher : ISBN : 1932828702 Publication Date : -- Language : Pages :
  if you want to download or read The (Almost) Painless ISO 9001:2015 Transition, click button download in the last page Description ISO 9001:2015 is almost here and it's time to begin the transition process. The 2015 version of ISO 9001 is a MAJOR revision: new requirements, new structure, new numbering scheme, and even a few important dropped requirements. But transitioning to the new standard doesn't have to be a MAJOR chore. ISO technical expert Denise Robitaille has developed a process to help you make the transition as quickly and painlessly as possible. This book is a terrific guide not only to quickly and easily making the transition to ISO 9001:2015 but also to using the transition to as an opportunity to ensure the your quality management system is robust and efficient. If you've got to go through the transition, why not make the most of it? Robitaille presents a concise explanation of why and how the standard was revised, what was added, what was changed, and what was dropped. She then moves into a clause-by-clause review, comparing the 2008 and 2015 versions of the standard, and offering expert advice on how implement the new standard's requirements. This book's basic precepts hold true for any size organization in any industry, and they can be used by quality managers, ISO 9001 management representatives, production supervisors, production group leaders, customer service managers, quality technicians, or anyone else involved in the corrective action process
