Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
cheap romance books : Christmas with My Cowboy | Romance
1.
cheap romance books : Christmas with My
Cowboy | Romance
Listen to Christmas with My Cowboy and cheap romance books new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any cheap
romance books FREE during your Free Trial
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
2.
cheap romance books : Christmas with My
Cowboy | Romance
From the snow-covered prairie to the remote Australian Outback, a cowboy's loving kiss makes this Christmas merry
and bright in each of these novellas. The Snow Man by Diana Palmer: Meadow Dawson needs Santa to deliver a
solution to her management of the Colorado ranch she's inherited. Cattleman Dal Blake wants his pretty neighbor's
dog to quit digging under his fence. This Christmas, the unexpected gift of love will surprise them both.
Kassie's Cowboy by Lindsay McKenna: During a snowstorm, former Marine and current ranchhand Travis Grant finds
his childhood sweetheart injured in her car. This snowy silent night will be their chance to set aside their painful past
and let love heal their wounds. Her Outback Husband by Margaret Way: Scott and Darcey were devoted to each other
and their family cattle ranch-that is, until a rumor ended things. Now, in hopes that the season of forgiveness will bring
them back together, Scott's mom plans to reunite the two by sending them to the Outback for Christmas.
3.
cheap romance books : Christmas with My
Cowboy | Romance
Written By: Diana Palmer.
Narrated By: Susie Berneis
Publisher: Dreamscape Media, LLC
Date: September 2017
Duration: 13 hours 13 minutes
4.
cheap romance books : Christmas with My
Cowboy | Romance
Download Full Version Christmas
with My Cowboy Audio
OR
Get Books Now
Be the first to comment