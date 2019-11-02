Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Wanna Bet? Audiobook download free Wanna Bet? Audiobook download free LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Wanna Bet? Audiobook download free His best friend is his only vice. For seven years, Jasmine Allen's closest friend has b...
Wanna Bet? Audiobook download free Written By: Talia Hibbert Narrated By: Cornell Collins Publisher: Tantor Media Date: Ma...
Wanna Bet? Audiobook download free Download Full Version Wanna Bet?Audio OR Get Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Wanna Bet? Audiobook download free

3 views

Published on

Wanna Bet? Audiobook download free

Published in: Devices & Hardware
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Wanna Bet? Audiobook download free

  1. 1. Wanna Bet? Audiobook download free Wanna Bet? Audiobook download free LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Wanna Bet? Audiobook download free His best friend is his only vice. For seven years, Jasmine Allen's closest friend has been the strong, sexy, and deliciously stern Rahul Khan. He's gorgeous, noble, and 100% off-limits-because party animal Jasmine doesn't do relationships. She can't. Not when everything she touches turns to dust. Rahul's a man of principle, which is how he's survived being in love with Jas for so long. The rebellious beauty is his only sinful desire, and he crushes his urges with an iron fist-until disaster drives Jas into his spare bedroom for a month. The woman he wants above all others has never been so close . . . When Rahul realizes that Jasmine might just want him too, all bets are off. She may be reckless and reluctant to love, but she's also his. And in this game of lust, Rahul's playing to win. Contains mature themes.
  3. 3. Wanna Bet? Audiobook download free Written By: Talia Hibbert Narrated By: Cornell Collins Publisher: Tantor Media Date: May 2019 Duration: 7 hours 55 minutes
  4. 4. Wanna Bet? Audiobook download free Download Full Version Wanna Bet?Audio OR Get Now

×