Healthcare Report Q1 2020

1 State Of Healthcare Q1’20 Report: Investment & Sector Trends To Watch
5 Contents 1 0 Q1’20 Global Healthcare Investment Trends 7 3 Appendix: Most Active VC Investors Q1'20 Methodology 3 6 Q1'2...
1 Summary of findings Funding to North American companies reached an all-time high: North American healthcare companies ra...
7 Summary of findings Telehealth and diagnostics remained popular segments in the women’s health space. After 3 consecutiv...
The image part with relationship ID rId2 was not found in the file. #AhaCBI Q1’20 Global Healthcare Investment Trends
10 Funding grew 4% in Q1’20 while deals fell 6% since Q4’19 Quarterly global healthcare funding and deal count, Q2'17 – Q1...
11 Mid-stage deal share reached a new high in Q1’20 Percent share of global healthcare deals, Q2’17 – Q1’20 Note: “Early-s...
12 North American funding grew 35% quarter-over-quarter Global healthcare funding ($M) by continent, Q2’17 – Q1'20 Other c...
13 The US saw a record number of mega-rounds in Q1’20 Quarterly healthcare mega-round deal count by country, Q2'17 – Q1'20...
14 China saw a dramatic drop in deals in Q1’20 Quarterly healthcare deals by country, Q2'17 – Q1'20 Includes countries wit...
15 Company Deal Date // Amount Raised Total Disclosed Funding Select Investors Description Mar ’20 // $493M $851M Undisclo...
1 Company Deal Date // Amount Raised Total Disclosed Funding Select Investors Description Feb’20 // $165M $240M General Ca...
3 SWITZERLAND EUROPE $2.0B $1.0B 42 healthcare unicorns valued at $101.5B Global healthcare companies with a private marke...
The image part with relationship ID rId2 was not found in the file. #AhaCBI Q1’20 Global Digital Health Investment Trends
20 Deals and dollars dropped 8% and 4% quarter-over-quarter Global digital health funding and deal count, Q2'17 – Q1'20 G ...
21 Mid-stage deal share reached a new high at 23% Percent share of global digital health deals, Q2’17 – Q1’20 Note: “Early...
22 ‘Other’ funding surpassed $100M for the first time Global digital health funding ($M) by continent, quarterly, Q2’17 – ...
23 Q1’20 saw 10 digital health mega-rounds, led by US Digital health mega-round deal count by country, Q2'17 – Q1'20 Inclu...
24 Deals to China fell to lowest level since Q2’17 Digital health deals by country, Q2'17 – Q1'20 Includes countries with ...
25 NY regained the #2 spot for deals among US states Digital health deals by US state, quarterly, Q2'17 – Q1'20 Includes U...
26 NY Metro deals surpassed Silicon Valley deals by 48% Top 4 metro areas for digital health deals, Q2'17 – Q1'20 T H E U ...
27 Company Deal Date // Amount Raised Total Disclosed Funding Select Investors Description Feb’20 // $165M $240M General C...
28 Company Deal Date // Amount Raised Total Disclosed Funding Select Investors Description Feb’20 // $126.4M $349.7M .406 ...
The image part with relationship ID rId2 was not found in the file. #AhaCBI Q1’20 Spotlight: Covid-19
33 Tech giants join forces on surveillance & supercomputing The New York Times C O V I D - 1 9 Apple and Google are partne...
The image part with relationship ID rId2 was not found in the file. #AhaCBI Q1’20 Healthcare Industry Highlights
36 REGENERATIVE MEDICINE WOMEN’S HEALTH AI MEDICAL DEVICES MENTAL HEALTH Companies selling AI SaaS to healthcare clients o...
37 GLOBAL HEALTHCARE REPORT Q1'20 WOMEN’S HEALTH AI MEDICAL DEVICES MENTAL HEALTH TELEHEALTH DIGITAL HEALTH IN CHINA REGEN...
38 $306 $598 $517 $745 $859 $762 $573 $619 $1,058 $1,640 $719 $984 45 81 59 64 92 67 58 91 85 122 78 80 - 20 40 60 80 100 ...
39 Company Deal Date // Amount Raised Total Disclosed Funding Select Investors Description Top rounds to healthcare AI sta...
40 H I G H L I G H T # 2 : K A R I U S C L O S E D T H E L A R G E S T A I H E A L T H C A R E D E A L O F Q 1 ’ 2 0 Total...
42 GLOBAL HEALTHCARE REPORT Q1'20 WOMEN’S HEALTH AI MEDICAL DEVICES MENTAL HEALTH TELEHEALTH DIGITAL HEALTH IN CHINA REGEN...
43 Deals doubled from Q4’19, reaching record high T E L E H E A L T H D E A L S A N D D O L L A R S Telehealth funding and...
44 Q1’20 telehealth mentions doubled from Q4’19 levels H I G H L I G H T # 1 : C O V I D - 1 9 P A N D E M I C P U T S A S...
45 H I G H L I G H T # 2 : T E L E P H A R M A C Y S T A R T U P A L T O C L O S E D A $ 2 5 0 M M E G A - R O U N D Total...
46 Teletherapy services continue to broaden H I G H L I G H T # 3 : T E L E H E A L T H C A T E R S T O F U L L M I N D A ...
47 GLOBAL HEALTHCARE REPORT Q1'20 WOMEN’S HEALTH AI MEDICAL DEVICES MENTAL HEALTH TELEHEALTH DIGITAL HEALTH IN CHINA REGEN...
48 Deals dropped 15% from Q4’19, reaching recent low M E D I C A L D E V I C E D E A L S A N D D O L L A R S Medical devic...
49 H I G H L I G H T # 1 : W E A R A B L E D E F I B R I L L A T O R M A K E R R A I S E S M E G A - R O U N D Element Sci...
50 Covid-19 highlighted the need for improved ID diagnostics H I G H L I G H T # 2 : I M P R O V I N G I N F E C T I O U S...
51 H I G H L I G H T # 3 : D I A L Y S I S A N Y W H E R E Outset Medical raised $125M and got FDA clearance Series E (2/4...
52 GLOBAL HEALTHCARE REPORT Q1'20 WOMEN’S HEALTH AI MEDICAL DEVICES MENTAL HEALTH TELEHEALTH DIGITAL HEALTH IN CHINA REGEN...
53 Q1’20 deal volume reached the lowest level since Q2’17 D I G I T A L H E A L T H I N C H I N A D E A L S A N D D O L L ...
55 H I G H L I G H T # 2 : V I R T U A L C A R E D E L I V E R Y C O R A I S E D T H E L A R G E S T R O U N D Zhangshang ...
56 Startups now focus on a broad range of use cases H I G H L I G H T # 3 : H E A L T H C A R E P A Y M E N T S R E M A I ...
57 GLOBAL HEALTHCARE REPORT Q1'20 WOMEN’S HEALTH AI MEDICAL DEVICES MENTAL HEALTH TELEHEALTH DIGITAL HEALTH IN CHINA REGEN...
58 $66 $225 $249 $44 $128 $451 $97 $477 $304 $261 $144 $361 23 34 31 23 38 45 29 48 40 47 32 31 - 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 4...
59 Top deals in women’s health emphasize telemedicine H I G H L I G H T # 1 : I N C R E A S I N G A C C E S S T H R O U G ...
60 Diagnostics options for pregnant women grow H I G H L I G H T # 2 : A N E M P H A S I S O N E A R L Y S C R E E N I N G...
62 GLOBAL HEALTHCARE REPORT Q1'20 WOMEN’S HEALTH AI MEDICAL DEVICES MENTAL HEALTH TELEHEALTH DIGITAL HEALTH IN CHINA REGEN...
63 $137 $160 $76 $177 $247 $129 $125 $210 $357 $225 $115 $576 23 28 22 33 33 30 22 42 41 52 37 44 - 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40...
64 Mental health product offerings for employers grow H I G H L I G H T # 1 : M O R E E M P L O Y E R S O L U T I O N S L ...
66 Applying virtual reality to treat mental health conditions H I G H L I G H T # 3 : V R S T A R T U P S P I C K U P E A ...
67 GLOBAL HEALTHCARE REPORT Q1'20 WOMEN’S HEALTH AI MEDICAL DEVICES MENTAL HEALTH TELEHEALTH DIGITAL HEALTH IN CHINA REGEN...
68 $638 $644 $811 $1,912 $1,962 $1,813 $1,087 $1,010 $1,545 $1,335 $1,090 $1,876 46 51 53 55 85 62 52 43 71 60 61 66 - 10 ...
69 Company Deal Date // Amount Raised Total Disclosed Funding Select Investors Description IO deals among the largest in r...
71 Different applications of stem cells emerge H I G H L I G H T # 3 : S T E M C E L L A P P L I C A T I O N S C O N D I T...
The image part with relationship ID rId2 was not found in the file. #AhaCBI Most Active Healthcare VCs In Q1’20
73 The most active healthcare VCs in Q1'20 By unique healthcare company investments (new or follow-on) Rank Investor HQ Co...
74 The most active healthcare VCs in Q1'20 By unique healthcare company investments (new or follow-on) Rank Investor HQ Co...
The image part with relationship ID rId2 was not found in the file. #AhaCBI Most Active Digital Health VCs In Q1’20
76 The most active digital health VCs in Q1'20 By unique digital health company investments (new or follow-on) Rank Invest...
Healthcare Report Q1 2020

Healthcare Report Q1 2020

Published in: Business
Healthcare Report Q1 2020

  1. 1. 1 State Of Healthcare Q1’20 Report: Investment & Sector Trends To Watch
  2. 2. 5 Contents 1 0 Q1’20 Global Healthcare Investment Trends 7 3 Appendix: Most Active VC Investors Q1'20 Methodology 3 6 Q1'20 Healthcare Industry Highlights Q1’20 Spotlight: Covid-19 AI Telehealth Medical Devices Digital Health In China Women’s Health Mental Health Regenerative Medicine2 0 Q1’20 Global Digital Health Investment Trends 3 0
  3. 3. 1 Summary of findings Funding to North American companies reached an all-time high: North American healthcare companies raised $10.3B in Q1’20, the highest quarterly level on record and a 35% increase from Q4’19. This was driven by a record-high number of mega-rounds (25). Globally, there are 42 healthcare unicorns worth a combined $101.5B: The cohort’s total valuation continued to grow with the addition of Insightec ($1.3B valuation) and Alto Pharmacy ($1B). G L O B A L D I G I T A L H E A L T H I N V E S T M E N T Digital health deals and dollars slid in Q1’20: Global digital health funding came in at $4.5B for Q1’20, down 8% from Q4’19. Deals also declined quarter- over-quarter, coming in at 408, down 4% from Q4’19. Declines in deal activity were led by China. In the US, New York regained the #2 spot for digital health deals: After falling behind Massachusetts in Q4’19, New York state regained the #2 spot with 32 digital health deals in Q1’20. New York metro deals surpassed Silicon Valley deals by 48% in the quarter, though at the state level California continues to lead with 74 deals. (Summary continued on the next page) C O V I D - 1 9 Covid-19 had a material impact on China’s deal activity: Between Q4’19 and Q1’20, China’s healthcare deals dropped by nearly 40% to 100, the lowest level seen since Q2’17. The decline was particularly steep in the digital health space, where deals and dollars both dropped by more than 50% since Q4’19. Covid-19 prompted swift responses from government, industry, and academia: Healthcare stakeholders have responded to the crisis by providing new and expanded product offerings, adjusting regulatory policy, and forging collaborative partnerships. Going forward, tech giants will likely play a larger role in strategy and implementation of future public health responses. Covid-19 put on a spotlight on telehealth: Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, both telehealth deals and news mentions doubled from Q4’19. Several payers and providers expanded access to virtual care, and telehealth companies from around the globe reported significant upticks in visit volume. G L O B A L H E A L T H C A R E I N V E S T M E N T Global healthcare investment: Healthcare startups closed 1,156 funding rounds in Q1’20, the lowest level since Q4’18. Despite the slide, equity funding continued to rise, surpassing $14.6B. March was the strongest month in the quarter with $5.7B raised. Note: This report focuses on equity rounds to private healthcare companies. All data is sourced from CB Insights.
  4. 4. 7 Summary of findings Telehealth and diagnostics remained popular segments in the women’s health space. After 3 consecutive quarterly declines, women’s health funding increased, rising 150% from Q4’19 levels. Q1'20 deals demonstrated a continued interest in women’s telehealth providers and improved prenatal diagnostic solutions. Mental health funding reached a record-high. Mental health startups raised a record $576M – surpassing the prior quarterly record by over 60% — across 44 deals in Q1’20. Employer-focused startups took center stage, closing several $20M+ rounds. Cell therapies drove mega-rounds and exits in regenerative medicine in Q1’20. Deals to 3 cell therapy startups ranked among the top 10 healthcare deals globally for the quarter. Within the regenerative medicine space, cell-based immuno-oncology startups closed some of the largest rounds and were a focal point of M&A and IPO activity. H E A L T H C A R E I N D U S T R Y T R E N D S Healthcare AI deals and dollars rose but remained below Q3’19 peak. Healthcare AI startups raised $984M in equity funding across 80 deals in Q1’20. Funding rose by 37% from Q4’19 but stood well below Q3’19’s peak of $1.6B. Deals rose by 3% from Q4’19 but were still down 34% compared to Q3’19’s peak of 122 deals. Telehealth deals reached a record high in Q1'20. During the quarter, telehealth startups closed 103 deals, double the amount seen in Q4’19 and the highest level on record. Infectious disease and life-support devices dominated the medical devices space. Infectious disease diagnostics startups were a focal point of Q1’20 funding. Karius’ $165M Series B round ranked among the top 10 healthcare deals globally. Mega-rounds were common in the life-support segment as well: Element Science and Outset Medical raised $145.6M and $125M, respectively. Deals and dollars to China-based digital health companies declined. Deals declined by 51% quarter-over-quarter to 27 in Q1’20, the lowest level since Q2’17. At $318M, Q1’20 funding was at its lowest since Q3’17. Note: This report focuses on equity rounds to private healthcare companies. All data is sourced from CB Insights.
  5. 5. The image part with relationship ID rId2 was not found in the file. #AhaCBI Q1’20 Global Healthcare Investment Trends
  6. 6. 10 Funding grew 4% in Q1’20 while deals fell 6% since Q4’19 Quarterly global healthcare funding and deal count, Q2'17 – Q1'20 G L O B A L H E A L T H C A R E I N V E S T M E N T T R E N D S Amount ($M) Deal Count $9,534 $9,547 $10,470 $13,385 $15,513 $16,562 $12,120 $13,521 $13,944 $13,095 $14,090 $14,624 1,059 1,010 1,107 1,150 1,318 1,268 1,125 1,252 1,304 1,266 1,228 1,156 500 600 700 800 900 1,000 1,100 1,200 1,300 1,400 $- $2,000 $4,000 $6,000 $8,000 $10,000 $12,000 $14,000 $16,000 $18,000 Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20
  7. 7. 11 Mid-stage deal share reached a new high in Q1’20 Percent share of global healthcare deals, Q2’17 – Q1’20 Note: “Early-stage” includes convertible note, angel, seed, and Series A rounds. “Mid-stage” includes Series B and Series C rounds. “Late-stage” includes Series D, Series E+, growth equity, and private equity rounds. “Other” includes unattributed and corporate minority rounds. G L O B A L H E A L T H C A R E I N V E S T M E N T T R E N D S Other Late-stage Early-stage Mid-stage 52% 51% 50% 52% 52% 50% 46% 51% 48% 53% 51% 46% 14% 14% 13% 13% 16% 14% 15% 14% 15% 15% 16% 18% 6% 7% 7% 7% 7% 7% 7% 7% 8% 6% 7% 6% 27% 28% 30% 27% 25% 29% 31% 29% 28% 27% 26% 30% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20
  8. 8. 12 North American funding grew 35% quarter-over-quarter Global healthcare funding ($M) by continent, Q2’17 – Q1'20 Other category includes Africa, South America, and Australia. G L O B A L H E A L T H C A R E I N V E S T M E N T T R E N D S Other Europe North America Asia $6,567 $7,246 $6,932 $8,508 $9,335 $10,303 $8,939 $8,746 $8,623 $7,990 $7,658 $10,306 $932 $2,386 $2,472 $3,468 $4,229 $4,733 $1,893 $2,985 $3,872 $2,152 $4,171 $2,404 $1,924 $791 $1,509 $1,363 $1,879 $1,484 $1,244 $1,728 $1,289 $2,899 $2,089 $1,463 $125 $48 $20 $45 $70 $42 $45 $62 $160 $53 $172 $450 Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20
  9. 9. 13 The US saw a record number of mega-rounds in Q1’20 Quarterly healthcare mega-round deal count by country, Q2'17 – Q1'20 Includes countries with 5+ healthcare mega-rounds since Q2’17. G L O B A L H E A L T H C A R E I N V E S T M E N T T R E N D S 10 8 10 13 17 20 15 14 14 14 7 25 2 4 4 6 12 4 6 8 3 8 3 1 1 3 2 3 1 2 1 2 1 1 2 1 2 Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 United States China United Kingdom India Switzerland
  10. 10. 14 China saw a dramatic drop in deals in Q1’20 Quarterly healthcare deals by country, Q2'17 – Q1'20 Includes countries with 100+ healthcare deals since Q2’17. G L O B A L H E A L T H C A R E I N V E S T M E N T T R E N D S 5 Deals 725 Deals
  11. 11. 15 Company Deal Date // Amount Raised Total Disclosed Funding Select Investors Description Mar ’20 // $493M $851M Undisclosed Investors Lyell Immunopharma is a cellular therapy company dedicated to mastering immune cell functionality. Mar’20 // $350M $350M Webster Equity Partners RCA is a management service organization (MSO) focused on retina specialist practices. Jan’20 // $250M $351.6M Greenoaks Capital Management, Jackson Square Ventures, Olive Tree Capital, SoftBank Group, Zola Global Investors Alto Pharmacy offers free, same-day prescription delivery. It aims to find patients low prices and provides 24/7 pharmacist support. Jan’20 // $200M $200M Andreessen Horowitz, Arboretum Ventures, ARCH Venture Partners, Casdin Capital, Google Ventures, Nextech Invest, Section 32 EQRx is a biotechnology company focused on re-engineering the process from drug discovery to patient delivery with the goal of offering a market-based solution for the rising cost of medicines. Mar’20 // $170M $320M EcoR1 Capital, EDBI, F2 Ventures, Invus Group, MPM Capital, Redmile Group, Samsara BioCapital, Surveyor Capital, Vertex Ventures ElevateBio creates and operates a portfolio of cell and gene therapy companies to develop, manufacture, and commercialize medicines. Top 10 global healthcare deals in Q1'20
  12. 12. 1 Company Deal Date // Amount Raised Total Disclosed Funding Select Investors Description Feb’20 // $165M $240M General Catalyst, HBM Healthcare Investments, Khosla Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, SoftBank Group Karius is a life sciences company focused on treating infectious diseases by sequencing microbial cell-free DNA directly from blood. Feb’20 // $157M $157M Inner Mongolia Junzheng Energy Hebei Daan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. manufactures immunoglobulin products for use in medicine. Jan’20 // $155M $250.6M Accel, Creandum, Index Ventures, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan KRY is a CE-certified, app-based service for meeting doctors through video meetings in Sweden. Mar’20 // $150M $150M Hudson Bay Capital Management, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, Lilly Asia Ventures, RA Capital Management, Vivo Capital Legend Biotech is a multinational biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing cutting-edge cell- based therapies. Jan’20 // $150M $170M AllianceBernstein, Declaration Partners, Maverick Ventures, SymphonyAI Group Concerto HealthAI specializes in integrated clinical RWD and AI solutions. Top 10 global healthcare deals in Q1’20
  13. 13. 3 SWITZERLAND EUROPE $2.0B $1.0B 42 healthcare unicorns valued at $101.5B Global healthcare companies with a private market valuation of $1B+ (4/8/2020) UNITED KINGDOM MIDDLE EAST $1.0B ISRAEL $1.7B $2.1B GERMANY $1.7B CHINA ASIA $5.5B $5.0B $2.4B FRANCE $1.1B $3.5B $1.6B $1.0B $1.0B $1.0B $1.0B $2.0B $1.0B NORTH AMERICA UNITED STATES $12B Valuation $3.2B $1.0B $1.1B $2.5B $1.8B $1.3B $5.5B $4.2B $1.2B $9.0B $5.0B $2.8B $3.2B $1.8B $1.5B $1.3B $1.2B $1.0B $1.0B S. KOREA $1.0B $1.3B $1.0B $1.0B
  14. 14. The image part with relationship ID rId2 was not found in the file. #AhaCBI Q1’20 Global Digital Health Investment Trends
  15. 15. 20 Deals and dollars dropped 8% and 4% quarter-over-quarter Global digital health funding and deal count, Q2'17 – Q1'20 G L O B A L D I G I T A L H E A L T H I N V E S T M E N T T R E N D S Amount ($M) Deal Count $3,154 $3,398 $2,462 $3,845 $4,455 $5,773 $3,601 $3,472 $5,529 $3,619 $4,736 $4,542 389 384 417 405 514 440 363 421 434 416 445 408 - 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 450 500 550 $- $200 $400 $600 $800 $1,000 $1,200 $1,400 $1,600 $1,800 $2,000 $2,200 $2,400 $2,600 $2,800 $3,000 $3,200 $3,400 $3,600 $3,800 $4,000 $4,200 $4,400 $4,600 $4,800 $5,000 $5,200 $5,400 $5,600 $5,800 $6,000 $6,200 Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20
  16. 16. 21 Mid-stage deal share reached a new high at 23% Percent share of global digital health deals, Q2’17 – Q1’20 Note: “Early-stage” includes convertible note, angel, seed, and Series A rounds. “Mid-stage” includes Series B and Series C rounds. “Late-stage” includes Series D, Series E+, growth equity, and private equity rounds. “Other” includes unattributed and corporate minority rounds. G L O B A L D I G I T A L H E A L T H I N V E S T M E N T T R E N D S Other Late-stage Early-stage Mid-stage 64% 66% 61% 60% 65% 59% 61% 63% 60% 66% 59% 53% 14% 11% 16% 15% 15% 15% 16% 15% 19% 17% 19% 23% 4% 3% 4% 6% 5% 6% 4% 5% 7% 2% 7% 5% 18% 20% 19% 19% 15% 20% 19% 16% 14% 15% 15% 19% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20
  17. 17. 22 ‘Other’ funding surpassed $100M for the first time Global digital health funding ($M) by continent, quarterly, Q2’17 – Q1’20 Other category includes Africa, South America, and Australia. G L O B A L D I G I T A L H E A L T H I N V E S T M E N T T R E N D S Other Europe North America Asia $2,851 $1,775 $1,945 $2,502 $2,496 $3,789 $2,875 $1,842 $3,028 $2,001 $3,047 $3,234 $211 $396 $695 $946 $1,396 $1,377 $386 $987 $2,080 $719 $1,167 $706 $284 $249 $398 $395 $516 $591 $313 $629 $401 $876 $487 $487 $53 $42 $17 $1 $46 $16 $27 $14 $20 $23 $35 $115 Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20
  18. 18. 23 Q1’20 saw 10 digital health mega-rounds, led by US Digital health mega-round deal count by country, Q2'17 – Q1'20 Includes countries with 1+ digital health mega-rounds since Q2’17 G L O B A L D I G I T A L H E A L T H I N V E S T M E N T T R E N D S 5 3 3 3 4 7 6 1 3 4 2 71 1 1 2 4 1 2 4 1 3 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 United States China United Kingdom India Sweden France
  19. 19. 24 Deals to China fell to lowest level since Q2’17 Digital health deals by country, Q2'17 – Q1'20 Includes countries with 20+ digital health deals since Q2’17. G L O B A L D I G I T A L H E A L T H I N V E S T M E N T T R E N D S 5 Deals 267 Deals
  20. 20. 25 NY regained the #2 spot for deals among US states Digital health deals by US state, quarterly, Q2'17 – Q1'20 Includes US states with 200+ digital health deals since Q2’17. T H E U N I T E D S T A T E S O F D I G I T A L H E A L T H 69 73 64 64 92 72 48 50 69 73 67 74 24 19 16 26 43 23 19 29 30 33 18 32 18 18 12 21 20 17 21 20 21 21 19 28 Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 California New York Massachusetts
  21. 21. 26 NY Metro deals surpassed Silicon Valley deals by 48% Top 4 metro areas for digital health deals, Q2'17 – Q1'20 T H E U N I T E D S T A T E S O F D I G I T A L H E A L T H - 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Numberofdigitalhealthdeals Silicon Valley New York Metro Boston Metro Los Angeles Metro
  22. 22. 27 Company Deal Date // Amount Raised Total Disclosed Funding Select Investors Description Feb’20 // $165M $240M General Catalyst, HBM Healthcare Investments, Khosla Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, SoftBank Group Karius is a life sciences company focused on treating infectious diseases by sequencing microbial cell-free DNA directly from blood. Jan’20 // $155M $250.6M Accel, Creandum, Index Ventures, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan KRY is a CE-certified, app-based service for meeting doctors through video meetings in Sweden. Jan’20 // $150M $170M AllianceBernstein, Declaration Partners, Maverick Ventures, SymphonyAI Group Concerto HealthAI specializes in integrated clinical RWD and AI solutions. Jan’20 // $144M $318.7M Bojiang Capital, CEC Data Capital, CMB International Capital, LB Investment, Oriental Patron Financial Group, Samsung Electronics, SIG Asia Investments, Tasly Capital Zhangshang Tangyi is a mobile diabetes management app that allows patients to record their own health data and receive medical advice. Mar’20 // $135M $375M Durable Capital Partners, Fidelity Investments, T. Rowe Price Alignment Healthcare partners with providers, health plans, and hospitals to create continuous care programs. Top 10 global digital health deals in Q1'20
  23. 23. 28 Company Deal Date // Amount Raised Total Disclosed Funding Select Investors Description Feb’20 // $126.4M $349.7M .406 Ventures, Cox Enterprises, F-Prime Capital, Flare Capital Partners, Khosla Ventures, Polaris Partners, Premji Invest, Temasek Iora Health is a value-based, tech-enabled primary care group that takes on financial and quality risks for patients in Medicare Advantage and other insurance programs (e.g. employers). Mar’20 // $112.0M $243.0M Bill Gates, Euclidean Capital, Greenspring Associates, Illumina Ventures, Lux Capital, Polaris Partners, Two Sigma Ventures Kallyope integrates technologies in sequencing, computational biology, neural imaging, and genetics to develop therapeutics targeting the gut-brain axis. Mar’20 // $110.0M $409.4M Accel, Ascent Capital, Chiratae Ventures, GableHorn Investments, Temasek CureFit offers products for preventive and curative healthcare, combining engagement, coaching, and delivery through a mix of online and offline channels. Mar’20 // $100.0M $620.0M Baillie Gifford & Co., Franklin Templeton, New Enterprise Associates, Novo Holdings, T. Rowe Price Tempus’s genomic sequencing services and its analytical machine learning platform aim to improve personalized cancer care. Feb’20 // $100.0M $137.8M Bain Capital Ventures, Casdin Capital, Define Ventures, Google Ventures Verana Health assembles clinical databases in medicine to empower physicians and accelerate research for patients. Top 10 global digital health deals in Q1'20
  24. 24. The image part with relationship ID rId2 was not found in the file. #AhaCBI Q1’20 Spotlight: Covid-19
  25. 25. 33 Tech giants join forces on surveillance & supercomputing The New York Times C O V I D - 1 9 Apple and Google are partnering to develop and deploy an automatic, anonymous Bluetooth-based contact tracing technology for Covid-19. 1 2 Amazon, Google, and Microsoft joined a consortium spearheaded by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, the US Department of Energy, and IBM called The Covid-19 High Performance Computing (HPC) Consortium. Together, members will provide bioinformatics, epidemiology, and molecular biology researchers with computing power to execute computational research programs on Covid-19. T A K E A W A Y : It’s clear from these partnerships that key healthcare stakeholders benefit from tech giants’ data and computing capabilities. Big tech players also have an advantage by offering solutions that can be widely disseminated and scaled up in times of crisis. In the future, this could impact how local, state, and federal public health responses are orchestrated, with tech incumbents playing a large role in strategy and implementation.
  26. 26. The image part with relationship ID rId2 was not found in the file. #AhaCBI Q1’20 Healthcare Industry Highlights
  27. 27. 36 REGENERATIVE MEDICINE WOMEN’S HEALTH AI MEDICAL DEVICES MENTAL HEALTH Companies selling AI SaaS to healthcare clients or using AI to develop products for the healthcare market Companies developing medical devices that aid in the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment, monitoring, or prevention of disease Startups focused specifically on providing healthcare products and services to women China-based healthcare startups using digital technology as a key differentiator over their competition Startups using technology to remotely deliver clinical health services to patients Companies applying technology to problems of emotional, psychological, and social well-being Companies involved in the R&D or commercialization of gene therapies, cell therapies, and bio-engineered tissues GLOBAL HEALTHCARE REPORT Q1'20 TELEHEALTH DIGITAL HEALTH IN CHINA
  28. 28. 37 GLOBAL HEALTHCARE REPORT Q1'20 WOMEN’S HEALTH AI MEDICAL DEVICES MENTAL HEALTH TELEHEALTH DIGITAL HEALTH IN CHINA REGENERATIVE MEDICINE HEALTHCARE Q1 2020
  29. 29. 38 $306 $598 $517 $745 $859 $762 $573 $619 $1,058 $1,640 $719 $984 45 81 59 64 92 67 58 91 85 122 78 80 - 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 $- $200 $400 $600 $800 $1,000 $1,200 $1,400 $1,600 $1,800 Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Funding rose QoQ but remains below Q3’19 peak H E A L T H C A R E A I D E A L S A N D D O L L A R S Healthcare AI funding and deal count, Q2’17 – Q1’20 Amount ($M) Deal Count
  30. 30. 39 Company Deal Date // Amount Raised Total Disclosed Funding Select Investors Description Top rounds to healthcare AI startups in Q1’20 H I G H L I G H T # 1 : I N F E C T I O U S D I S E A S E S T A R T U P S L E A D T O P D E A L S O F 2 0 2 0 Jan’20 // $150.0M Feb’20 // $165.0M Jan’20 // $60.0M Mar’20 // $100.0M Mar’20 // $51.0M $170.0M $240.0M $80.6M $620.0M $127.3M AllianceBernstein, Declaration Partners, Maverick Ventures, Symphony Technology Group General Catalyst, Khosla Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, SoftBank Group, Tencent Holdings Matrix Capital Management, Matrix Partners, Mayo Clinic Ventures, NTT Venture Capital Lightbank, New Enterprise Associates, Novo Holdings, Revolution Growth, T. Rowe Price 14W, Anthem, Bessemer Venture Partners, BoxGroup, Comcast Ventures, Mangrove Capital Partners, Max Ventures Concerto is an oncology startup using AI to support clinical development and match patients to treatments. Karius is an infectious disease testing company using machine learning to analyze pathogen DNA and identify the cause of disease. Medical research company using neural networks to gather patient notes, scientific literature, and medical images for a biomedical database. Tempus focuses on cancer treatment, using AI to identify therapeutic options based on patient clinical and molecular data. Workflow automation startup using RPAs, computer vision, and machine learning to automate administrative workflows.
  31. 31. 40 H I G H L I G H T # 2 : K A R I U S C L O S E D T H E L A R G E S T A I H E A L T H C A R E D E A L O F Q 1 ’ 2 0 Total Funding $240M Valuation $700M Similar Companies: $239.1M $29M $9.6M Karius develops liquid biopsy tests for infectious disease diagnosis. Its approach combines machine learning algorithms with microbial cell- free DNA sequencing. Series BLatest Round: $165MAmount: General Catalyst, Khosla Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, SoftBank Group Select Round Investors:
  32. 32. 42 GLOBAL HEALTHCARE REPORT Q1'20 WOMEN’S HEALTH AI MEDICAL DEVICES MENTAL HEALTH TELEHEALTH DIGITAL HEALTH IN CHINA REGENERATIVE MEDICINE HEALTHCARE Q1 2020
  33. 33. 43 Deals doubled from Q4’19, reaching record high T E L E H E A L T H D E A L S A N D D O L L A R S Telehealth funding and deal count, Q2’17 – Q1’20 $470 $329 $293 $1,017 $1,340 $1,900 $731 $945 $1,014 $1,210 $418 $1,584 65 51 57 65 83 64 45 63 70 76 51 103 - 20 40 60 80 100 120 $- $200 $400 $600 $800 $1,000 $1,200 $1,400 $1,600 $1,800 $2,000 Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Amount ($M) Deal Count
  34. 34. 44 Q1’20 telehealth mentions doubled from Q4’19 levels H I G H L I G H T # 1 : C O V I D - 1 9 P A N D E M I C P U T S A S P O T L I G H T O N T E L E H E A L T H Monthly news mentions, April ’15 – March ’20 News mentions 600 500 400 300 200 100 0 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
  35. 35. 45 H I G H L I G H T # 2 : T E L E P H A R M A C Y S T A R T U P A L T O C L O S E D A $ 2 5 0 M M E G A - R O U N D Total Funding $351.6M Valuation $1.0B Similar Companies $270.0M $170.7M Acquired by Amazon in 2018 Alto Pharmacy provides free same-day delivery 7 days a week for prescriptions. It also offers in-app and phone support, as well as coordination with doctors and insurance companies. Series D (1/30/2020)Latest Round: $250MAmount: SoftBank GroupLead Investor:
  36. 36. 46 Teletherapy services continue to broaden H I G H L I G H T # 3 : T E L E H E A L T H C A T E R S T O F U L L M I N D A N D B O D Y C A R E M E N T A L H E A L T H Series C (3/11/2020) $75M Latest Round: Amount: Lyra’s platform connects employees to therapists, mental health coaches, and personalized digital therapy programs. About: B E H A V I O R A L H E A L T H Unattributed (2/19/2020) $2.5M Latest Round: Amount: Halcyon Health is a substance use disorder treatment program focused on long-term care. About: P H Y S I C A L H E A L T H Series C (2/4/2020) $75M Latest Round: Amount: Hinge Health’s digital care program combines sensor- guided exercise therapy with health coaching to enable at- home physical therapy or rehabilitation. About:
  37. 37. 47 GLOBAL HEALTHCARE REPORT Q1'20 WOMEN’S HEALTH AI MEDICAL DEVICES MENTAL HEALTH TELEHEALTH DIGITAL HEALTH IN CHINA REGENERATIVE MEDICINE HEALTHCARE Q1 2020
  38. 38. 48 Deals dropped 15% from Q4’19, reaching recent low M E D I C A L D E V I C E D E A L S A N D D O L L A R S Medical device funding and deal count, Q2’17 – Q1’20 $3,136 $3,332 $2,676 $2,946 $3,129 $3,423 $2,513 $3,357 $3,100 $2,707 $2,694 $2,932 350 369 346 345 380 362 307 334 349 357 330 282 - 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 $- $500 $1,000 $1,500 $2,000 $2,500 $3,000 $3,500 $4,000 Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Amount ($M) Deal Count
  39. 39. 49 H I G H L I G H T # 1 : W E A R A B L E D E F I B R I L L A T O R M A K E R R A I S E S M E G A - R O U N D Element Science uses machine learning to design wearable medical devices. Its main product is a wearable defibrillator to defend against Sudden Cardiac Death (SCD), which claims 325,000 lives a year in the US. Element plans to use the $145.6M from its Series C financing round to fund additional clinical trials and initial commercialization efforts for its SCD device. Total Funding $192.6M Valuation Not disclosed Select Series C Investors Series C (3/3/2020)Latest Round: $145.6MAmount:
  40. 40. 50 Covid-19 highlighted the need for improved ID diagnostics H I G H L I G H T # 2 : I M P R O V I N G I N F E C T I O U S D I S E A S E ( I D ) D I A G N O S T I C S K A R I U S Series B (2/24/2020) $165M Latest Round: Amount: Karius is a life sciences company focused on treating infectious diseases by combining AI with sequencing of microbial cell-free DNA. About: L U C I R A H E A L T H Series B (1/16/2020) $17.5M Latest Round: Amount: Lucira Health develops disposable point-of-care molecular tests for diagnosing infectious diseases. About: M A M M O T H B I O S C I E N C E S Series B (1/30/2020) $45M Latest Round: Amount: Mammoth has developed a CRISPR data platform for diagnostics, which it claims returns results within one hour and does not require expensive equipment or electricity. About:
  41. 41. 51 H I G H L I G H T # 3 : D I A L Y S I S A N Y W H E R E Outset Medical raised $125M and got FDA clearance Series E (2/4/2020) $125M T. Rowe Price, Fidelity Investments, Perceptive Advisors, Partner Fund Management, and D1 Capital Partners Outset Medical has developed a dialysis machine that purifies its own water and generates dialysate. It aims to help patients manage their own treatments from any location. Outset's Tablo Hemodialysis System is intended to lower costs for dialysis providers and improve the care experience for patients. Latest Round: Amount: Select Round Investors: About:
  42. 42. 52 GLOBAL HEALTHCARE REPORT Q1'20 WOMEN’S HEALTH AI MEDICAL DEVICES MENTAL HEALTH TELEHEALTH DIGITAL HEALTH IN CHINA REGENERATIVE MEDICINE HEALTHCARE Q1 2020
  43. 43. 53 Q1’20 deal volume reached the lowest level since Q2’17 D I G I T A L H E A L T H I N C H I N A D E A L S A N D D O L L A R S Digital health in China funding and deal count, Q2’17 – Q1’20 $167 $288 $610 $845 $1,224 $857 $338 $713 $1,768 $498 $659 $318 25 41 53 49 69 60 56 38 44 44 55 27 - 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 $- $200 $400 $600 $800 $1,000 $1,200 $1,400 $1,600 $1,800 $2,000 Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Amount ($M) Deal Count
  44. 44. 55 H I G H L I G H T # 2 : V I R T U A L C A R E D E L I V E R Y C O R A I S E D T H E L A R G E S T R O U N D Zhangshang Tangyi raised the largest deal in Q1’20 Series D (1/8/2020) $143.9M Samsung Electronics, SIG Asia Investments, CMB International Capital, Talsy Capital, Bojiang Capital, CEC Data Capital About: Zhangshang Tangyi (Literal translation: Mobile Sugar Doctor) is a mobile diabetes management app that allows patients to record their own health data by connecting to glucose monitors, communicating with providers, and accessing educational content. The company also operates an e-commerce platform where patients can buy diabetes devices and supplies. Latest Round: Amount: Select Round Investors:
  45. 45. 56 Startups now focus on a broad range of use cases H I G H L I G H T # 3 : H E A L T H C A R E P A Y M E N T S R E M A I N I N V O G U E Series A (2/28/2020) Undisclosed Latest Round: Amount: Incubated by the public insurer ZhongAn, Nuanwa offers services to health insurers across benefit design, underwriting, and care management. About: G R O U P H E A L T H I N S U R A N C E P L A T F O R M Series C (3/18/2020) $25.0M Latest Round: Amount: Insgeek partners with Chinese SMEs to select and design group health insurance products. The company also offers a SaaS product for SMEs to manage healthcare benefits. About: D R U G & D I A G N O S T I C S A C C E S S S O L U T I O N S Unattributed (3/10/2020) Undisclosed Latest Round: Amount: MediTrust serves specialty drug manufacturers and diagnostics companies. It provides patient affordability services and also offers a PBM solution to health insurers. About: H E A L T H I N S U R E R I N F R A S T R U C T U R E Insgeek Cloud Insurance Platform (Nuanwa Technology) (Insgeek) • Buying and managing employee insurance online • Flexible premium payment options, support payments in installment • Flexible covered lives, premium calculated by days Pharmacies in 200+ Cities 100,000+ Patients 20+ Payment programs
  46. 46. 57 GLOBAL HEALTHCARE REPORT Q1'20 WOMEN’S HEALTH AI MEDICAL DEVICES MENTAL HEALTH TELEHEALTH DIGITAL HEALTH IN CHINA REGENERATIVE MEDICINE
  47. 47. 58 $66 $225 $249 $44 $128 $451 $97 $477 $304 $261 $144 $361 23 34 31 23 38 45 29 48 40 47 32 31 - 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 55 $- $50 $100 $150 $200 $250 $300 $350 $400 $450 $500 Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q1’20 funding increased by 150% quarter-over-quarter W O M E N ’ S H E A L T H D E A L S A N D D O L L A R S Women’s health funding and deal count, Q2’17 – Q1’20 Amount ($M) Deal Count
  48. 48. 59 Top deals in women’s health emphasize telemedicine H I G H L I G H T # 1 : I N C R E A S I N G A C C E S S T H R O U G H V I R T U A L C A R E M A V E N C L I N I C A D V A N T I A H E A L T H Series C (2/19/2020) $45MLatest Round: Amount: Maven Clinic offers a digital health clinic for women and families. It offers its virtual healthcare services for individuals, employers, and health plans. Its Series C round was led by Icon Ventures, with other participating investors including Sequoia Capital and Oak HC/FT. About: Series C (1/8/2020) $45MLatest Round: Amount: Advantia Health offers both in-person and virtual care for women through its network of OB-GYN and specialist providers. In April 2019, it acquired the post-partum telemedicine platform Pacify. Its Series C funding came from BlueMountain Capital Management. About:
  49. 49. 60 Diagnostics options for pregnant women grow H I G H L I G H T # 2 : A N E M P H A S I S O N E A R L Y S C R E E N I N G P R E - T E R M R I S K Series E (2/27/2020) $15.8M Latest Round: Amount: Sera Prognostics offers a test for risk management, which aims to predict a woman’s risk of preterm birth and other pregnancy complications. About: C A R R I E R S C R E E N I N G Series A (3/10/2020) $15M Latest Round: Amount: BillionToOne has developed a prenatal test that screens fetal cell-free DNA for 5 commonly inherited conditions. About: E A R L Y T E S T I N G Loan (2/19/2020) $6M Latest Round: Amount: Cradle Genomics is developing a comprehensive prenatal test that aims to provide insights during the first trimester. About:
  50. 50. 62 GLOBAL HEALTHCARE REPORT Q1'20 WOMEN’S HEALTH AI MEDICAL DEVICES MENTAL HEALTH TELEHEALTH DIGITAL HEALTH IN CHINA REGENERATIVE MEDICINE HEALTHCARE Q1 2020
  51. 51. 63 $137 $160 $76 $177 $247 $129 $125 $210 $357 $225 $115 $576 23 28 22 33 33 30 22 42 41 52 37 44 - 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 55 $- $100 $200 $300 $400 $500 $600 Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Funding to the space reached a record high in Q1’20 M E N T A L H E A L T H D E A L S A N D D O L L A R S Mental health funding and deal count, Q2’17 – Q1’20 Amount ($M) Deal Count
  52. 52. 64 Mental health product offerings for employers grow H I G H L I G H T # 1 : M O R E E M P L O Y E R S O L U T I O N S L Y R A H E A L T H Series C (3/11/2020) $75M Latest Round: Amount: Lyra Health offers a mental health platform based on evidence-based treatments. About: M O D E R N H E A L T H Series B (1/15/2020) $31M Latest Round: Amount: Modern Health offers a suite of mental health solutions comprised of digital programs, virtual coaching, and clinical therapy. About: S P R I N G H E A L T H Series A (1/24/2020) $22M Latest Round: Amount: Spring Health provides a platform which emphasizes a data-driven approach to delivering individualized care. About:
  53. 53. 66 Applying virtual reality to treat mental health conditions H I G H L I G H T # 3 : V R S T A R T U P S P I C K U P E A R L Y S T A G E I N V E S T M E N T S O X F O R D V R C 2 C A R E Series A (2/12/2020) $13MLatest Round: Amount: UK-based Oxford VR offers a clinically validated virtual reality platform to treat mental health patients. In July 2019, it partnered with the National Mental Health Innovation Center (NMHIC) to conduct pilots. Its Series A financing was led by Optum Ventures and will be used to expand in the US. About: Seed (1/13/2020) $1.1MLatest Round: Amount: France-based C2Care offers a virtual reality platform for healthcare professionals, including those practicing in mental health. Current applications include treating anxieties, addictions, and eating disorders. The company plans to continue its development and expand internationally. About:
  54. 54. 67 GLOBAL HEALTHCARE REPORT Q1'20 WOMEN’S HEALTH AI MEDICAL DEVICES MENTAL HEALTH TELEHEALTH DIGITAL HEALTH IN CHINA REGENERATIVE MEDICINE
  55. 55. 68 $638 $644 $811 $1,912 $1,962 $1,813 $1,087 $1,010 $1,545 $1,335 $1,090 $1,876 46 51 53 55 85 62 52 43 71 60 61 66 - 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 $- $500 $1,000 $1,500 $2,000 $2,500 Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Funding rose by more than 70% since Q4’19 R E G E N E R A T I V E M E D I C I N E D E A L S A N D D O L L A R S Regenerative medicine funding and deal count, Q2’17 – Q1’20 Amount ($M) Deal Count
  56. 56. 69 Company Deal Date // Amount Raised Total Disclosed Funding Select Investors Description IO deals among the largest in regenerative med space H I G H L I G H T # 1 : M E G A - R O U N D S A B O U N D I N I M M U N O - O N C O L O G Y ( I O ) Mar’20 // $170M Mar’20 // $493M Mar’20 // $100.5M Feb’20 // $105M Feb’20 // $98M $320.0M $851.0M $130.5M $123.0M $170.0M MPM Capital, Vertex Ventures, F2 Ventures, EcoR1 Capital N/A Takeda Ventures, SV Health Investors, F-Prime Capital, MRL Ventures Fund Vivo Capital, HBM Healthcare Investments, Lightstone Ventures, Foresite Capital General Atlantic, WuXi AppTec, Hudson Bay Capital Management, YuanMing Capital Elevate Bio has a portfolio of cell and gene therapy companies. Lyell Immunopharma develops cell-based immunotherapies for cancer, with a focus on solid tumors. Xilio Therapeutics develops tumor-selective immunotherapies designed to act at the site of the tumor. ALX Oncology develops immuno-oncology therapies. China-based CANbridge Life Sciences offers specialty products in China and North Asia, including cancer immunotherapy products.
  57. 57. 71 Different applications of stem cells emerge H I G H L I G H T # 3 : S T E M C E L L A P P L I C A T I O N S C O N D I T I O N I N G A G E N T S Series A (1/9/2020) $14.1M Latest Round: Amount: Jasper Therapeutics develops conditioning agents for safer, more effective stem cell transplants. About: N O N - A G I N G S T E M C E L L S Series A (3/17/2020) $8M Latest Round: Amount: South Korea-based ENCell develops stem cells where aging is suppressed to preserve functions. About: T H E R A P E U T I C S Unattributed (1/10/2020) $5M Latest Round: Amount: Tactitus Therapeutics develops stem cell therapies for blood cancers. About:
  58. 58. The image part with relationship ID rId2 was not found in the file. #AhaCBI Most Active Healthcare VCs In Q1’20
  59. 59. 73 The most active healthcare VCs in Q1'20 By unique healthcare company investments (new or follow-on) Rank Investor HQ Country Q1'20 Healthcare Investments 1 2 2 4 4 6 6 Excludes incubators/accelerators Y Combinator (34 deals), Techstars (10 deals), and SOSV (8 deals).
  60. 60. 74 The most active healthcare VCs in Q1'20 By unique healthcare company investments (new or follow-on) Rank Investor HQ Country Q1'20 Healthcare Investments 6 6 6 6 (NewMed Medical) * Excludes incubators/accelerators like Y Combinator (34 deals), Techstars (10 deals), and SOSV (8 deals). *A logo for Affinia Therapeutics could not be found.
  61. 61. The image part with relationship ID rId2 was not found in the file. #AhaCBI Most Active Digital Health VCs In Q1’20
  62. 62. 76 The most active digital health VCs in Q1'20 By unique digital health company investments (new or follow-on) Rank Investor HQ Country Q1'20 Healthcare Investments 1 2 2 4 4

