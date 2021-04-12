Successfully reported this slideshow.
KAUNSELING KERJAYA DI SEKOLAH KULIAH 5 Oleh; PUAN NADRATUL SHIMA BINTI SALIM 1
KAUNSELING KERJAYA DI SEKOLAH RENDAH  Mula menentukan minat masing masing sebelum melangkah ke alam sekolah menegah  Mer...
KAUNSELING KERJAYA DI SEKOLAH MENENGAH  Pelajar dapat membuat pemilihan kerjaya yang bersesuaian dengan dirinya. Ia dilih...
MATLAMAT PROGRAM PERKHIDMATAN BIMBINGAN DAN KAUNSELING KERJAYA ♣ Bentuk kefahaman tentang perbendaharaan kata yang berkait...
FAKTOR KEWUJUDAN UNIT BIMBINGAN DAN KAUNSELING DI SEKOLAH ♥ Masalah disiplin yang kian menjadi-jadi. ♥ Menolong pelajar be...
KEPERLUAN KAUNSELING KERJAYA SEKOLAH RENDAH DAN MENENGAH  Membimbing pelajar merancang masa hadapan pekerjaan yang sesuai...
BIDANG – BIDANG PERKHIDMATAN Akan membentuk tiga bidang penting untuk perkhidmatan. 1. Perkhidmatan inventori. 2. Perkhidm...
1. Perkhidmatan Inventori  Membantu pelajar memahami dan menerima keadaan diri sendiri.  Cth - laporan-laporan anekdot, ...
2. Perkhidmatan Maklumat  Menyediakan maklumat masa kini dan masa depan yang bersangkutan dengan pendidikan, pekerjaan da...
3. Perkhidmatan Kaunseling Kerjaya  Guru bimbingan menolong pelajar menggabungkan segala maklumat yang diperoleh dan meng...
PERANAN / TANGGUNGJAWAB KAUNSELOR SEKOLAH  Menyediakan khidmat nasihat kepada pelajar.  Sebagai sumber maklumat berkaita...
KEPENTINGAN KAUNSELING KERJAYA  Memberi maklumat  Membantu pelajar memilih bidang kerjaya  Mengenalpasti potensi dan ba...
PROGRAM YANG SESUAI DILAKUKAN DI SEKOLAH BERKAITAN KERJAYA ∞ Pengurusan Perkhidmatan Kaunseling ∞ Pengurusan Profesionalis...
 Minggu Informasi Kerjaya.  Minggu Kerjaya.  Program Kerjaya “ Ini cita-citaku”.  Karnival Pendidikan Kaunseling Kerja...
PANDANGAN KAUNSELING MENURUT ASCA Apa itu ASCA?  American School Counselor Association – Menyokong usaha-usaha kaunselor ...
TANGGUNGJAWAB KAUNSELOR MENURUT (ASCA)  Tanggungjawab terhadap murid dan pelajar  Tanggungjawab terhadap ibu bapa dan pe...
INVENTORI YANG SESUAI DILAKUKAN UJIAN MINAT KERJAYA • SEKOLAH RENDAH - Vocational Preference Inventory (VPI) - Borang Mina...
∞ SEKOLAH MENENGAH  Inventori Minat Kerjaya Sidek (IMKS)  Self-Directed Search (SDS) Holland  Borang Minat Rothwell-Mil...
UJIAN PERSONALITI  SEKOLAH RENDAH -Inventori Personaliti Warna (IPW) - Inventori Personaliti Sidek (IPS) -Junior Eysenck ...
STRATEGI-STRATEGI YANG BOLEH DILAKSANAKAN KAUNSELOR KERJAYA DI SEKOLAH ♥ Mengenalpasti trait-trait dan ciri-ciri individu ...
TERIMA KASIH 23
