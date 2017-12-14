Download Read All But Invisible: Exploring Identity Questions at the Intersection of Faith, Gender, and Sexuality | eBooks Textbooks Ebook Free

For many years the intersection of gay identity and Christian identity in the United States was a virtual no-man’s land. In All But Invisible, author Nate Collins explores the cultural background of this claim and outlines a vision for Christian community in which straight and nonstraight people might be reconciled so they can flourish together in full awareness of their shared humanity.Along the way, Collins addresses several questions clustered around the topic of LGBT and Christian experience, such as:What is the relationship between biblical concepts like desire, lust, and temptation and modern constructs like sexual attraction and orientation?How do you reconcile aspects of identity that are important to gender and sexual minorities with Christian faith identity?How might new forms of kinship, such as intentional community or celibate partnership, make the blessings of family life more accessible to gay people in traditional faith communities?Speaking from his own experience as a gay man in a mixed orientation marriage, Collins is committed to helping faith communities include LGBT people in the family life of the church. He writes for believers who have a traditional sexual ethic and provides a renewed vision of gospel flourishing for gay, lesbian, and other same-sex-attracted individuals.

