EBOOK ONLINE Foundations of Clinical Research: Applications to Practice (3rd Edition) For Kindle
Book details Author : Leslie G. Portney Pages : 892 pages Publisher : Prentice Hall 2009-01-10 Language : English ISBN-10 ...
Description this book Foundations of Clinical Research: Applications to Practice, 3/e provides the foundations that are ne...
If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
Clik here to Download this book EBOOK ONLINE Foundations of Clinical Research: Applications to Practice (3rd Edition) For ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

EBOOK ONLINE Foundations of Clinical Research: Applications to Practice (3rd Edition) For Kindle

12 views

Published on

BUY NOW http://bit.ly/2nNY3Y1
PDF FREE DOWNLOAD Leslie G. Portney EBOOK ONLINE Foundations of Clinical Research: Applications to Practice (3rd Edition) For Kindle FOR IPAD
Foundations of Clinical Research: Applications to Practice, 3/e provides the foundations that are necessary for finding and interpreting research evidence across all healthcare professions. This book has been revised to reflect the most current changes in the field of clinical research in rehabilitation and medicine, including the growing emphasis on evidence-based practice (EBP) that has become central to all of health care and the new vocabulary that is being integrated into research and practice across disciplines. There is also a new chapter on systematic reviews and meta-analysis as well as expanded content related to clinical decision making, including likelihood ratios, pretest and posttest probabilities, minimally important change and number needed to treat.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
12
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

EBOOK ONLINE Foundations of Clinical Research: Applications to Practice (3rd Edition) For Kindle

  1. 1. EBOOK ONLINE Foundations of Clinical Research: Applications to Practice (3rd Edition) For Kindle
  2. 2. Book details Author : Leslie G. Portney Pages : 892 pages Publisher : Prentice Hall 2009-01-10 Language : English ISBN-10 : 0131716409 ISBN-13 : 9780131716407
  3. 3. Description this book Foundations of Clinical Research: Applications to Practice, 3/e provides the foundations that are necessary for finding and interpreting research evidenceÂ across allÂ healthcare professions.Â This book has been revised to reflect the most current changes inÂ the field ofÂ clinical research in rehabilitation and medicine, including the growing emphasis on evidence-based practice (EBP) that has become central to all of health careÂ and the new vocabulary that is being integrated into research and practice across disciplines. There is also a new chapter on systematic reviews and meta-analysis as well as expanded content related to clinical decision making, including likelihood ratios, pretest and posttest probabilities, minimally important change and number needed to treat.BUY NOW http://bit.ly/2nNY3Y1 PDF FREE DOWNLOAD Leslie G. Portney EBOOK ONLINE Foundations of Clinical Research: Applications to Practice (3rd Edition) For Kindle DOWNLOAD ONLINE Foundations of Clinical Research: Applications to Practice, 3/e provides the foundations that are necessary for finding and interpreting research evidenceÂ across allÂ healthcare professions.Â This book has been revised to reflect the most current changes inÂ the field ofÂ clinical research in rehabilitation and medicine, including the growing emphasis on evidence-based practice (EBP) that has become central to all of health careÂ and the new vocabulary that is being integrated into research and practice across disciplines. There is also a new chapter on systematic reviews and meta-analysis as well as expanded content related to clinical decision making, including likelihood ratios, pretest and posttest probabilities, minimally important change and number needed to treat.
  4. 4. If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
  5. 5. Clik here to Download this book EBOOK ONLINE Foundations of Clinical Research: Applications to Practice (3rd Edition) For Kindle (Leslie G. Portney ) Click this link : http://bit.ly/2nNY3Y1 if you want to download this book OR

×