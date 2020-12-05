Week8 lecture 23

Successfully reported this slideshow.
It teaches advanced-level vocabulary and basic sentence structure.

  1. 1. Vocabulary 31-45 Week 8: Lecture 23 Zafar Ullah, Air University, Islamabad, zafarullah76@gmail.com
  2. 2. Sentence • A collection of words to convey complete sense/ meaning. • The sentence must be logical and rational. • He posted the letter yesterday. • I ate a burger. 2
  3. 3. Basic Sentence Structure • Subject+ Auxiliary Verb+Verb+Object+Place+Time • He has been reciting the Holy Quran in the mosque for two hours. • Add not after Auxiliary verb in negative sentences. • Shift first word of auxiliary verb in the beginning to make an interrogative sentence. 3
  4. 4. Vocabulary 31-45 31. Mitigate, Mollify, Assuage, Alleviate: To relieve; to lessen; to ease 32. COVET To: strongly desire; to crave COVETOUS: Grasping, greedy, eager to obtain something; 33. Antithesis: The direct or exact opposite; extreme contrast; Antipode Antithetical: Exactly opposite; Antipodal 34. Prototype: An original model; an initial design 35. Aloof: Detached; distant physically or emotionally; reserved; standing near but apart 4
  5. 5. Cont… 36. Trite, Hackneyed, Banal, Platitudinous, Insipid: Unoriginal; commonplace; overused; Clichéd 37. Antecedent: A preceding event; a Forerunner; A Precursor 38. Plausible: Believable; credible Implausible: Unbelievable; incredible 39. Prudent: Careful; cautious; sensible 40. Aesthetic: Relating to the nature of beauty, art, and taste; having a sense of what is beautiful, attractive, or pleasing 5
  6. 6. Cont… 41. Paradox: A seemingly contradictory statement that nonetheless expresses a truth 42. Enigmatic, Inscrutable: Mysterious; puzzling; unfathomable; baffling 43. Acquiesce: To comply; agree; give in 44. Naïve, Gullible: Unaffectedly simple; lacking worldly expertise; overly CREDULOUS; unsophisticated 45. Autonomy: Independent; not controlled by others; self-governing AUTONOMOUS Acting independently, or having the freedom to do so 6
