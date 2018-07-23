-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
Title: Value( The Four Cornerstones of Corporate Finance) Binding: Hardcover Author: McKinsey&CompanyInc Publisher: JohnWiley&Sons
Author : McKinsey & Company Inc.
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-4
Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : McKinsey & Company Inc. ( 8✮ )
Link Download : https://bookssell3.blogspot.ae/?book= 0470424605
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment