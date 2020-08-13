Guia IPN 2015

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Instituto Politécnico Nacional 'U T écnica al Servicio de la Patria" Dirección de Educación Superior Secretaría Académica ...
Instituto Politécnico Nacional i:?-;.: Secretaría Académica Dirección de Educación Superior ' fíjHBjSSBStou f S i m m m GU...
La Guía para la Preparación del Examen de Admisión al Nivel Superior2015 está dirigida a los aspirantes que desean ingresa...
I. Presentación ................................................................................................. 5 il. Es...
Cada año las personas que han terminado o están por concluir la Educación Media Superior se enfrentan a una de las decisio...
II. ESTRUCTURA DE LA GUIA Laguía para la preparación del Examen deAdmisión al Nivel Superiortiene dos propósitosfundamenta...
Guía 2015 Recomendaciones de estudio por área SUGERENCIA DE ESTUDIO de conocimiento. Datos interesantes acerca de la histo...
PUBLICACIÓN DE LA CONVOCATORIA De acuerdo con las disposiciones de la Ley Orgánica, el Reglamento Interno, el Reglamento O...
APLICACIÓN DE EXAMEN Una vez entregada la Solicitud de Registro, se obtiene la ‘Ficha de examen’, ahí se estipula la sede,...
IV. ESTRUCTURA DEL EXAMEN DE ADMISION los aspirantes para el Ingreso al Nivel Superior del IPN. Está diseñado para garanti...
• De jerarquización u ordenamiento: consiste en ordenar una lista de elementos enumerados sobre un tema determinado. Cada ...
Guía2015 ERRORES AL MARCAR UNA RESPUESTA Llenar de forma muy suave. 2 . ® ® ( Z X ¿ D Sombrear de forma incompleta. 3 - ® ...
PROCESO DE ADMISIÓN ESCOLAR 2015 - 2016 NIVEL SUPERIOR INSTITUTO POLITECNICO NACIONAL EXAMEN DE ADMISIÓN PLANTILLA DE RESP...
1.1 Transformaciones algebraicas 1.1.1 Lenguaje algebraico 1.1.2 Expresiones fraccionarias 1.1.3 Leyes de exponentes y rad...
1.1 Estática 1.1.1 Sistemas de fuerzas 1.1.2 Equilibrio estático 1.2 Cinemática 1.2.1 Movimiento en una dimensión 1.2.2 Mo...
2.1 Estructura atómica y materia 2.1.1 Leyes de conservación de la energía y la materia 2.1.2 Número atómico, número de ma...
3-1 Unidad de los seres vivos 1.1.1 Estructura y función celular 1.1.2 Procesos metabólicos 3.2 Continuidad de los seres v...
Temario de Comunicación É L _ _ u É llcÍw 1. C om prensión de textos y gram ática dei español V 1.1 Tipos de textos y sus ...
Temario de Comunicación « — (5 9 2. Comprensión de textos y gramática del inglés 2.1 Present Tenses 2.1.1 Present simple 2...
Temario de Comunicación 2.14 Modals 2.14.1 Permission 2.14.2 Suggestion Let’s... 2.14.3 Obligation 2.14.4 Necessity 2.14.5...
ÁREAS DISCIPLINARES Y EJERCICIOS DE PRÁCTICA En esta sección, se encuentran las características específicas de los tres ca...
Álgebra. Mide la capacidad de generalizar relaciones y patrones aritméticos utilizando un lenguaje simbólico para represen...
ÁLGEBRA Antes del desarrollo y estudio del álgebra, el lenguaje matemático había sido poco práctico, ya que todos los resu...
TIPO 1 Respuesta Correcta (J). Justificación Por definición, la gráfica de una fundón es simétrica con respecto al origen ...
TIPO 3 Dos camiones que transportan cantera rosa realizaron veintitrés viajes. El primero tiene capacidad de transportar t...
Tema: Factorización 1 de 4 A continuación, se describen algunos tipos de factorización acompañados de un ejemplo que permi...
MATEMATICAS 5- Elegir la expresión algebraica equivalente a x + 2 x + 5 a) c) 1+ x + 2 b) 1+ —x ' 5 d) 1 - x + 5 6. Realiz...
Tema: Factorización 2 d e 4 Factor común monomio: consiste en localizar el monomio de menor grado absoluto que se repita e...
MATEMÁTICAS Tema: Factorización 3 d e 4 Factor común polinomio: este tipo de factorización consiste en identificar el poli...
18. El resultado de efectuar la división ^ 27a ■i■ /2a ' es: a) 3^ /r 7í b) 3^ 2^ c) 3 ^ T d) 3^/^T V<¡| ^19. ¿Cuál es el ...
24- Al multiplicar x 2+ 4 x por x 3+ 4 se obtiene: a) x5+ 4x4+ 4x2+ 16x b) x5- 4x4+ 4x2 c) X3+ X2 + 4x + 4 d) -x 5+ 4x4+ 2...
Agrupación de términos semejantes: en este caso se busca identificar las variables comunes que se encuentran en cada uno d...
MATEMÁTICAS Tema: Propiedades de las igualdades 1de 2 A continuación, se presentan algunas propiedades de las igualdades q...
37- r . x 2 - 6 x + 9 Simplificar la expresión-----¿—- — 38. 39- 40. . X ~ 6 a ) b) x - 6 x - 3 x + 3 . x -3 d) x + 3 c) ,...
MATEMATICAS , . 4 x 2 -8 ;r x + 4 ?r2 43- Reducir--------------------r------a su mínima expresión. 4 x 2 - 4 ;r 2 a) x - n...
Tema: Propiedades de las igualdades 2 de 2 •Uniformidad: si aumenta o disminuye la misma cantidad en ambos miembros de la ...
51. Relacionar el nombre con la representación de una función. Nombre 1. A n a l í t i c a A. 2. N u m é r i c a B. 3. V i...
Tema: Ecuaciones cuadráticas o de segundo grado Las ecuaciones cuadráticas o de segundo grado tienen la forma general ax1 ...
Tema: Línea recta 1 d e 3 La ecuación general de una línea recta es Ax+By+C=0 y se puede determinar dados algunos de sus e...
: : ' • W mMmé 62. Si x = 4, y = - 2, z = 5 el valor de la función f(x ,y ,z) = (3-x yz) + (2 -xyz) <es: a) 45 b) 65 <0 75...
MATEMATICASwM , ■ -imWs 68. para que la igualdad log6(ab) = se cumpla. ¿Qué expresión debe anotarse del lado derecho de la...
MATEMÁTICAS JBm m :r'/ ■> Tema: Línea recta 2 de 3 •Pendiente-Ordenada al origen: dadas la pendiente (m) y el punto que cr...
Tema: Línea recta 3 de 3 •Abscisa y ordenada al origen: se puede determinar la ecuación general de la línea recta que tien...
MATEMÁTICAS 79. ¿Para qué valores de x , las gráficas de las funciones se intersectan? a) -2,10 b) -2, 2 c) 2, o d) 2,10 8...
Número de ejercicio Respuesta correcta Número de ejercicio Respuesta correcta Número de ejercido Respuesta correcta Número...
GEOMETRÍA Y TRIGONOMETRÍA La geometría y la trigonometría son dos disciplinas importantes, ya que ambas ayudan a modelar e...
La inclusión de estas disciplinas en el Examen de Admisión es necesaria, ya que permite valorar si el aspirante reconoce f...
TIPO 3 Las llantas de un automóvil tienen un radio de 30 cm. Si las llantas dan 35 vueltas, ¿cuántos metros puede recorrer...
m atem áticas Tema: Circunferencia 1 de 2 •Ecuación de la circunferencia centrada en el origen y de radio r. Jt‘ + y~ = r~...
Matem áticas 6. En un terreno triangular uno de sus lados mide 7 m, otro mide un tercio del perímetro y el tercero mide un...
Tema: Circunferencia 2 de 2 Ecuación de la circunferencia centrada fuera del origen (Y* , k) y de radio r. ( * -/) ) ’ + (...
Tema: Parábola 1 de 3 Las siguientes tablas ilustran las diversas representaciones de una parábola; se presentan la ecuaci...
í'' Ecuación, foco, directriz y 2 = Apx Foco: F(p , 0) Directriz: x - - p ( x - h f = 4 p ( y -k ) donde p = — 4a Foco: F ...
MATEMÁTICAS Tema: Parábola 3 de 3 Ecuación, foco, directriz { y - r f =4p(x-h) donde p =— 4a Foco: F(h +p,k) Directriz: x ...
26. Encontrar los puntos de intersección de las siguientes curvas: 2x + y - A - 0 y 2- 4x - 0 a) 0,2) y(4,4) b) (1,2) y(4,...
Tema: Líneas y puntos notables en un triángulo 1 de 2 Dado un triángulo cualquiera, se pueden identificar algunas líneas y...
35- Relacionar el triángulo con su razón trigonométrica correspondiente. Triángulo Razón a) 1B, 2C, 3A c) 1C, 2B, 3A b) 1B...
MATEMÁTICAS Tema: Líneas y puntos notables en un triángulo Mediatríz: se llama mediatriz de un lado de un triángulo ala re...
43- Relacionar ambas columnas. Relación Trigonométrica Resultado 1. sec íf] A. l 3 ) ' it ^ 1 2. tan J j v. 3> B. 3- CSC C...
MATEMÁTICAS 47. Si el lado del triángulo es 1, relacionar la razón trigonométrica con su correspondiente valor. Relación R...
RAZONAMIENTO MATEMÁTICO El razonamiento matemático es una habilidad esencial que le permite al individuo amplificar el pen...
TIPO 2 Respuesta Correcta b). Justificación La primera imagen representa un círculo que tiene inscrito un triángulo blanco...
MATEMÁTICAS Tema: Sucesiones num éricas 1 de 2 Progresión geométrica: es una sucesión en la que los elementos de ésta se o...
m atem áticas Qué número continúa la sucesión 1 1 + V 2 1 + 7 3 2 4 ’ 4 3 3 a) 7 b) 4 2 « i d) 1 2 8. ¿Cuál es el cuarto t...
m f - wsív*■ $ MATEMÁTICAS Tema: Sucesiones numéricas 2 de 2 Progresión aritmética: es una sucesión de números tal que la ...
Mam m ancas *> C o m p l e t a r la s i g u i e n t e s e r i e c o n s i d e r a n d o l o s e j e s d e s i m e t r í a ...
MATEMATICAS 17- T o m a n d o e n c o n s i d e r a c i ó n la f i g u r a 1 8 , i d e n t i f i c a r la o p c i ó n q u ...
Tema: Series espaciales 1 de 2 Una parte importante de las series espaciales es identificar sus elementos y los movimiento...
:--y WZWtMtfM:-: Matem áticas Tema: Series espaciales 2de 2 Rotación: el movimiento de rotación consiste en girar un deter...
29- Hipatia quiere viajar del Distrito Federal a la ciudad de Zacatecas, si la distancia entre las ciudades es de aproxima...
MATEMÁTICAS Tema: Imaginación espacial Las figuras geométricas con volumen y que ocupan un lugar en el espacio son llamada...
40. De un barril lleno de aceite se saca is de su capacidad. Al día siguiente, se sacan 9 litros, quedando en el tambor 42...
47. De una pieza cuadrada de hojalata se cortan cuadrados de dos centímetros por lado en cada esquina para formar una caja...
CIENCIAS EXPERIMENTALES Actualmente, las personas viven día a día en un mundo más relacionado con cuestiones científicas y...
Los reactivos posteriores a esta sección evaluarán únicamente la disciplina con la que están relacionados. Cabe señalar qu...
  1. 1. Instituto Politécnico Nacional 'U T écnica al Servicio de la Patria" Dirección de Educación Superior Secretaría Académica Guía para la Preparación del Examen de Admisión Nivel Superior 2015
  2. 2. Instituto Politécnico Nacional i:?-;.: Secretaría Académica Dirección de Educación Superior ' fíjHBjSSBStou f S i m m m GUIA PARA LA PREPARACION DEL EXAMEN DE ADMISIÓN A L N IV E L S U P E R IO R 2015
  3. 3. La Guía para la Preparación del Examen de Admisión al Nivel Superior2015 está dirigida a los aspirantes que desean ingresar al Instituto Politécnico Nacional Ilustraciones: 123RF Royalty Free Stock vectorizados.com Imprime: Global Print Benito Coquet No. 13 Adolfo López Mateos C.P. 15670 Delegación Venustiano Carranza, México D.F. Impreso en México D. R. © 2014 por Instituto Politécnico Nacional Av. Luis Enrique Erro s/n, Unidad Profesional “Adolfo López Mateos”, Del. Gustavo A. Madero, México, D.F., C.P. 07738
  4. 4. I. Presentación ................................................................................................. 5 il. Estructura de la guía .................................................................................. 7 III. Proceso de admisión alNivel Superior ..................................................... 9 Publicación de convocatoria Procedimiento de registro Aplicación de examen Publicación de resultados IV. Estructura del Examende Admisión ..................................................... 11 Hoja de Respuestas Temario Áreas disciplinares y ejercicios de práctica Matemáticas ................................................................................. 25 Álgebra Geometría y Trigonometría Razonamiento matemático Ciencias Experimentales ............................................................... 79 Física Química Biología Comunicación ................................................................................. H 3 Comprensión de textos y gramática del español Comprensión de textos y gramática del inglés V. Examen de práctica ................................................................................. 195 VI. Recomendaciones ................................................................................. 267 Para cada disciplina Para la presentación del examen Vil. Información adicional ................................................................................... 273 Oferta educativa Elección del programa académico VIII. Bibliografía recomendada .......................................................................... 2&3
  5. 5. Cada año las personas que han terminado o están por concluir la Educación Media Superior se enfrentan a una de las decisiones más importantes de su vida, ¿qué programa académico (carrera) estudiar? La respuesta de este cuestionamiento involucra diferentes consideraciones, como la vocación, la formación previa, los intereses, las habilidades, las proyecciones y las aptitudes; aunado a la situación socioeconómica y familiar que deben considerar para ingresar, permanecer, egresar, obtener el título profesional y lograr la inserción en el sector productivo. Se trata de una experiencia en la que participan frecuentemente además de los aspirantes, personas cercanas a éstos, generando un sinfín de preguntas e igual cantidad de respuestas sobre qué trámites realizar y de qué manera prepararse para el ingreso al Nivel Superior. Es de suma importancia que los aspirantes exploren la amplia gama de posibilidades y oportunidades que se ofrecen, para que la elección que se tome permita el desarrollo personal y profesional con el fin de enfrentar los retos que la competitividad y los avances tecnológicos exigen. Ante esta situación, el Instituto Politécnico Nacional (IPN), fiel a sus principios, brinda a los interesados una oferta educativa sólida y diversa, así como una formación integral en la cual se desarrollen y fortalezcan las competencias en el ámbito profesional de su elección. Esta guía es un instrumento de orientación dirigido a los aspirantes que deseen ingresar a este nivel educativo. Su objetivo es brindar información precisa y funcional sobre el proceso y las condiciones de aplicación del examen; la estructura y la complejidad de las preguntas que se incluyen, así como diversos ejemplos de cada una de las áreas que se evaluarán y un examen de práctica, similar al que se enfrentarán. El uso de esta herramienta permitirá a cada aspirante observar, a corto plazo, el logro de sus objetivos y metas académicas para tener el mejor desempeño posible en el Examen de Admisión; a largo plazo, que su paso .por nuestras aulas propicie a la construcción de una sociedad con mayor equidad y responsabilidad social. M. en C. Daffny Rosado Moreno Secretario Académico del IPN 5
  6. 6. II. ESTRUCTURA DE LA GUIA Laguía para la preparación del Examen deAdmisión al Nivel Superiortiene dos propósitosfundamentales: • Proporcionar información puntual sobre el estudio de los temas incluidos en el mismo. • Mostrar de forma general la información relacionada con el proceso de admisión. El contenido de esta guía incluye la descripción del Examen de Admisión, la presentación de las áreas de conocimiento que lo componen, aunado a la siguiente información: • Sugerencias de estudio • Examen de práctica (incluye el desarrollo de las respuestas y recomendaciones que se deberán considerar para el día de la aplicación). • Aspectos que se deben tomar en cuenta en la decisión vocacional • Ejercicios • Descripción los programas académicos (carreras) • Bibliografía de apoyo Los ejercicios que componen esta guía son similares a los del Examen de Admisión, el cual abarca áreas clave para el desempeño del aspirante, pues permiten evaluar habilidades y conocimientos sustanciales para responder a las situaciones que enfrentará durante su formación profesional. Se recomienda a los interesados resolver los ejercicios e identificar el nivel de conocimientos y en el caso de detectar carencias o dificultades para resolverlos, dedicar el tiempo suficiente y subsanarlas a través del estudio y preparación constantes. Es importante aclarar que la bibliografía recomendada en este documento no es la única base para el examen; como su nombre lo indica, sólo es de apoyo. Finalmente a lo largo de la guía, se encuentra la mascota oficial del Instituto (burrita blanca), ésta aparece con -tres diferentes representaciones utilizadas para indicar sugerencias de estudio, datos interesantes del IPN y retos de estudio. 7
  7. 7. Guía 2015 Recomendaciones de estudio por área SUGERENCIA DE ESTUDIO de conocimiento. Datos interesantes acerca de la historia ¿SABÍAS QUE... delIPN. Ejercicios que ponen a prueba los conocimientos de los aspirantes, ya que son preguntas consideradas complejas PREGUNTA RETO que Perm>tirán profundizar en los temas de cada área y medir el tiempo en que se llega a la respuesta. 8
  8. 8. PUBLICACIÓN DE LA CONVOCATORIA De acuerdo con las disposiciones de la Ley Orgánica, el Reglamento Interno, el Reglamento Orgánico y el Reglamento General de Estudios, el IPN convoca a los estudiantes que estén por concluir el ciclo de bachillerato y egresados de ciclos escolares anteriores de todos los subsistemas de bachillerato, (incluyendo a los alumnos de los centros del Nivel Medio Superior del propio Instituto) a participar en el proceso de admisión que se efectúa conforme a la convocatoria publicada en la página web http:// www.ipn.mx El proceso de admisión se organiza por sede y modalidad debido a la apertura del Instituto a nivel nacional y la fuerte demanda que tienen sus programas académicos. Por ello, se emiten cuatro convocatorias diferentes: • Modalidad a Distancia y Mixta • Sede Zona Metropolitana • Sede Guanajuato • Sede Zacatecas Cada convocatoria incluye información sobre los siguientes aspectos: • Requisitos para presentar el examen • Monto de la aportación voluntaria (donativo) • Procedimiento de registro • Entrega de solicitud de registro • Elección de programa académico • Fecha del Examen de Admisión • Fecha y mecanismo de publicación de resultados • Registro de aspirantes aceptados • Inicio del periodo escolar PROCEDIMIENTO DE REGISTRO El proceso de registro se realiza vía remota, a través de la página web del IPN (http://www.ipn.mx). En primer lugar, se realiza el llenado de la ‘Solicitud de Registro’, en la cual los aspirantes proporcionan datos personales y las opciones de programas académicos a los que desean ingresar, en orden de preferencia. Los datos que se provean deben ser verídicos y exactos; su uso por parte del Instituto es estrictamente confidencial y para fines académicos. Al finalizar el registro, se indica el lugar donde el aspirante entregará la ‘Solicitud de Registro’ y el comprobante de depósito de la aportación voluntaria debidamente sellado por el banco, para su confirmación. Se recomienda seguir con mucho cuidado las instrucciones y especificaciones que se proporcionan en la convocatoria, así como respetar cada una de las etapas del proceso. 9
  9. 9. APLICACIÓN DE EXAMEN Una vez entregada la Solicitud de Registro, se obtiene la ‘Ficha de examen’, ahí se estipula la sede, la fecha y la hora en la que el aspirante debe presentarse con dicho documento y una identificación oficial. Se recomienda no llevar mochilas, bolsas, folders o cualquier otro objeto en las manos el día del examen; todo el material escolar que se necesita (lápiz, goma, sacapuntas y hoja para realizar las anotaciones) será proporcionado por el profesor aplicador. Al ingresar a la sede, se deben tener presentes las siguientes indicaciones: • Firmar la lista de asistencia, exactamente en el lugar en el que aparece el nombre del aspirante. Después el profesor hará entrega del cuadernillo de preguntas y la hoja de respuestas. • Escuchar atentamente las indicaciones que proporcione el profesor aplicador. • Revisar que el cuadernillo incluya 130 preguntas y que estén ordenadas de manera consecutiva. • Verificar que la ficha de examen sea la propia y que vaya firmada por el profesor, antes de salir del salón. Los motivos de suspensión del examen son: • Utilizar cualquier dispositivo electrónico durante la aplicación del examen (celular, calculadora, tableta, etc.). • Intentar suplantar la identidad de un sustentante para realizar en su nombre el examen. • Sustraer del salón el cuadernillo de preguntas o la hoja de respuestas. • Intentar copiar a otro sustentante o intentar intercambiar respuestas y/o uso de claves para el mismo fin. PUBLICACIÓN DE RESULTADOS La fecha de emisión de resultados es publicada en la convocatoria y en cada uno de los salones de aplicación. Los resultados se dan a conocer en el portal web del propio Instituto al proporcionar el número de folio correspondiente e información personal del aspirante. Con el objetivo de garantizar imparcialidad y equidad en el proceso de admisión, el IPN ha implementado sistemas de cómputo que extraen los resultados de las hojas de respuesta de cada uno de los aspirantes. Además, cuenta con dispositivos de seguridad que garantizan que nadie tenga acceso al examen o a los resultados, por lo que no es posible alterar o manipular la información. El número de aciertos obtenidos en el examen está relacionado con el esfuerzo académico de cada aspirante, así el ingreso al IPN depende de éstos y de la demanda del programa académico seleccionado. El Examen de Admisión es un instrumento de selección cuyo objetivo es evaluar las habilidades intelectuales básicas y conocimientos disciplinarios que han desarrollado el Presidente Benito Juárez reseguí la educación técnica dando vigencia a la Escuela de Artes y Oficios y la Escuela de Comercio que evolucionaron a las hoy conocidas como Escuela Superior de Ingeniería Mecánica y Eléctrica (ESIME) y la Escuela Superior de Comercio y Administración (ESCA)' ¿Sabías que.. 10
  10. 10. IV. ESTRUCTURA DEL EXAMEN DE ADMISION los aspirantes para el Ingreso al Nivel Superior del IPN. Está diseñado para garantizar igualdad de oportunidades en cada aspirante, avalando con ello un proceso de selección confiable. El examen se sustenta en el contenido de los programas de estudio del Nivel Medio Superior de las diversas instituciones del país, así como en los perfiles de ingreso de los distintos programas académicos del Nivel Superior del IPN, en los cuales se describen las características requeridas en los aspirantes que se deseen integrar a éstos y se conforma por los conocimientos, habilidades, actitudes y valores deseables para un desempeño escolar competente. Es necesario tener presente que este examen NO INCLUYE todos los temas y subtemas del plan de estudios del nivel bachillerato; únicamente se evalúa una muestra representativa de todo ese bagaje. A continuación, se presenta la estructura del examen. Campo Disciplinar Disciplinas Número de preguntas Álgebra Matemáticas Geometría y Trigonometría Razonamiento matemático 50 Ciencias Experimentales Física Química Biología 40 Comunicación Comprensión de textos y gramática del español Comprensión de textos y gramática del inglés 40 Total 130 Las preguntas, también conocidas como reactivos, están diseñadas para evaluar habilidades de comprensión, razonamiento y solución de problemas y no para evaluar la retención de datos de memoria, como fechas, hechos, nombres, etc. El examen incluye cinco estructuras diferentes de reactivos, cada área emplea los que resulten más convenientes para evaluar el conocimiento que comprende. • De respuesta corta: plantea una pregunta sobre un tema en particular. Las opciones muestran la palabra o el enunciado que la responde. • De completamiento: presenta un enunciado al que le faltan una o varias palabras para tener sentido y ser verdadero, el objetivo es identificarlas entre las opciones dadas. • De relación de columnas o apareamiento: consta de dos columnas con contenidos distintos; para encontrar la respuesta es necesario relacionar los elementos de una columna con los de la otra, de acuerdo con lo especificado en las indicaciones. Las opciones de respuesta mostrarán las relaciones de los elementos separadas entre sí por una coma, en orden alfabético o numérico. 11
  11. 11. • De jerarquización u ordenamiento: consiste en ordenar una lista de elementos enumerados sobre un tema determinado. Cada opción de respuesta muestra únicamente los números correspondientes a los elementos separados por una coma en un orden propuesto. • De identificación: se presenta una figura, instrucción o afirmación seguida de una lista de elementos enumerados. Para encontrar la respuesta correcta, únicamente se tiene que elegir los elementos correspondientes a la pregunta. En las opciones de respuesta, aparecerán los números de los elementos en orden según su selección y separados por una coma. Todas las preguntas del examen son de opción múltiple, por lo que se presenta un enunciado y a continuación cuatro opciones de respuesta, de entre las cuales se debe elegir sólo una, ya que UNA Y SÓLO UNA ES LA CORRECTA. Durante la aplicación del examen NO SE PERMITIRÁ EL USO DE CALCULADORA, TELÉFONO CELULAR, AGENDA ELECTRÓNICA O ALGÚN OTRO DISPOSITIVO PARA HACER CÁLCULOS yes importante tener presente que únicamente se cuenta con 180 minutos para responderlo. HOJA DE RESPUESTAS El día del Examen de Admisión se proporcionará a cada aspirante un cuadernillo que contiene 130 preguntas y una hoja de respuestas (que será el documento para evaluar el resultado del examen), junto con el material necesario para contestarlo. En el IPN, todos los Exámenes de Admisión se califican mediante un sistema electrónico que utiliza un lector óptico, por lo que el resultado obtenido dependerá del completo y correcto llenado de la hoja de respuestas. En caso de no hacerlo así, algunas respuestas pueden ser NO reconocidas por el lector óptico y esto afecta el resultado. Para llenar correctamente la hoja de respuesta, se enlistan a continuación algunas recomendaciones: • Al resolver el examen, asegurarse de que el número de línea corresponda con el número de la pregunta y, posteriormente, rellenar el alveolo correspondiente a la opción que se considera correcta. • Al existir alguna duda o no saber la respuesta en ese momento, dejar en blanco esa pregunta y al terminar de responder el examen, si sobra tiempo, regresar a contestarla. • Al contestar el examen, no maltratar, arrugar o romper la hoja de respuestas, ya que esto puede impedir que sea leída correctamente. • Al cambiar una respuesta, borrar perfectamente el alveolo, sin romper o desgastar la hoja. y i* * /* ¿Sabías que... la Escuela Superior de Comercio y Administración (ESCA) tomó este nombre el 14 de enero de 1869 a través de un decreto expedido por la Cámara de Diputados y que el 29 de mayo de 1907 el Sr. Fernando Diez Barroso sustentó el primer examen profesional no sólo de México sino de toda América Latina, para obtener el título de Contador Público, colocando a la Contaduría Pública como la carrera más antigua en nuestro país con más de 101 años de existencia? 12
  12. 12. Guía2015 ERRORES AL MARCAR UNA RESPUESTA Llenar de forma muy suave. 2 . ® ® ( Z X ¿ D Sombrear de forma incompleta. 3 - ® Rellenar más de una opción. 4 - Borrar mal al hacer algún cambio. La forma correcta de marcar la respuesta es sombrear una sola opción, sin salir del contorno del alveolo, como se muestra en la siguiente figura: 1. • C E ) © ( D A continuación, se anexa una hoja de respuestas similar a la que se proporciona el día del Examen de Admisión, con la finalidad de contestar en ella el “Examen de entrenamiento” y usarla de forma correcta el día del examen. Se recomienda recortar por la línea punteada la hoja y rellenar los alveolos de la opción correcta para cada pregunta. i ? 13
  13. 13. PROCESO DE ADMISIÓN ESCOLAR 2015 - 2016 NIVEL SUPERIOR INSTITUTO POLITECNICO NACIONAL EXAMEN DE ADMISIÓN PLANTILLA DE RESPUESTAS EXAMEN DE CONOCIMIENTOS NOMBRE: EDIFICIO: SALÓN: FECHA. HORA: FICHA: FICHA BANCA: VERSIÓN: __ I N F O R M A C I Ó N L L E N A D A P O R L A D A E INSTRUCCIONES: 1. - USA SÓLO LÁPIZ, NO USES PLUMA NI MARCADOR 2. - MARCA CON INTENSIDAD LA RESPUESTA QUE CONSIDERES CORRECTA UTILIZANDO LA SIGUIENTE MARCA: 3. - SI TE EQUIVOCAS BORRA COMPLETAMENTE. NO TACHES NI HAGAS MARCAS FUERA DE LOS ALVEOLOS. FOLIO DEL CUADERNILLO 51 © © © © 71 © © © © 52© © © © 72© © © © 53® © © © 73© © © © 54© © © © 74© © © © 55 © © © © 75© © © © 56© © © © 76© © © © 57© © © © 77® © © © 58© © © © 78© © © © 59 © © © © 79® © © © 60 © © © © 80® ® © @ 61 © © © © 81 © © © © 62 © © © © 82© © © © 63 © © © © 83© © © © 64 © © © © 84© © © © 65 © © © © 85® © © © 66 © © © © 86® © © © 67 © © © © 87© © © © 68 © © © © 88® © © © 69 © © © © 89® © © @ 70© © © © 90© © © © 91 ©©©© 111 ©©©© 92 ©©©© 112 ©©©© 93 ©©©© 113 ©©©© 94 ©©©© 114 ©©©© 95 ©©©© 115 ©©©© 96 ©©©© 116 ©©©© 97 ©©©© 117 ©©©© 98 ©©©© 118 ©©©© 99 ©©©© 119 ©©©© 1°°®©©© 120 ©©©© 101 ©©©© 121 ®©©@ 102®©©© 122 ®©©@ 103©©©© 123 ©©©© 104©©©© 124 ©©©© 105®©©© 125 ©©©© 106©©©© 126 ©©©© 107©©©© 127 ©©©© 108®©©© 128®©©© 109©©©© 129®©©© 110®©©© 130®©©© 1 © © © © 26 © © © © 2 ® © © @ 27 © © © © 3 © © © © 28 © © © © 4 © © © © 29 © © © © 5 © © © © 30© © © © 6 © © © © 31 © © © © 7 © © © © 3 2 ® © © © 8 © © © © 33 © © © © 9 © © © © 34 © © © © 10 © © © © 35 ® © © @ 11 © © © © 36 © © © © 12 © © © © 37 © © © © 13 © © © © 38 © © © © 14 © © © © 39 © © © © 15 © © © © 4 0 © © © © 16 © © © © 41 © © © © 17 © © © © 42 © © © © 18 © © © . © 4 3 © © © © 19 © © © © 4 4 ® © © © 2 0 ® © © © 4 5 ® © © © 21 © © © © 4 6 ® © © © 2 2 ® © © © 4 7 ® © © © 2 3 ® © © © 4 8 ® © © © 2 4 ® © © © 4 9 ® © © © 25 © © © © 5 0 © © © © ■ I *01 -000000* N O I N V A D I R LA Z O N A DE R E S P U E S T A S 15
  14. 14. 1.1 Transformaciones algebraicas 1.1.1 Lenguaje algebraico 1.1.2 Expresiones fraccionarias 1.1.3 Leyes de exponentes y radicales 1.1.4 Productos notables 1.1.5 Factorización 1.2 Ecuaciones de primer y segundo grado 1.2.1 Concepto y propiedades de las igualdades 1.2.2 Ecuaciones lineales y sistemas de ecuaciones lineales 1.2.3 Ecuaciones cuadráticas 1.3 Funciones 1.3.1 Definición del concepto de función 1.3.2 Polinomiales 1.3.3 Racionales 1.3.4 Exponenciales y logarítmicas 1.3.5 Trigonométricas 2.1 Geometría 2.1.1 Definición y teoremas de conceptos básicos como triángulos, polígonos y círculos 2.1.2 Línea recta 2.1.3 Parábola 2.1.4 Circunferencia 2.2. Trigonometría 2.2.1 Razones trigonométricas 2.2.2 Identidades trigonométricas 3.1 Sucesiones numéricas 3.2 Series espaciales 3.3 Imaginación espacial 3.4 Resolución de problemas 1 I I 17
  15. 15. 1.1 Estática 1.1.1 Sistemas de fuerzas 1.1.2 Equilibrio estático 1.2 Cinemática 1.2.1 Movimiento en una dimensión 1.2.2 Movimiento en un plano 1.3 Dinámica 1.3.1 Primera Ley de Newton 1.3.2 Segunda Ley de Newton 1.3.3 Tercera Ley de Newton 1.3.4 Rozamiento 1.3.5 Ley de la Gravitación Universal 1.3.6 Ley de Conservación de la dinámica 1.4 Propiedades de la materia 1.4.1 Elasticidad 1.4.2 Estática de fluidos 1.4.3 Dinámica de fluidos 1.5 Termodinámica 1.5.1 Termometría 1.5.2 Calorimetría 1.5.3 Leyes de la Termodinámica 1.6 Electrostática 1.6.1 Ley de Coulomb 1.6.2 Campo eléctrico 1.7 Electrodinámica 1.7.1 Ley de Ohm 1.7.2 Ley de Joule 1.7.3 Agrupamiento de Resistores 18
  16. 16. 2.1 Estructura atómica y materia 2.1.1 Leyes de conservación de la energía y la materia 2.1.2 Número atómico, número de masa, masa atómica e isótopos 2.1.3 Distribución electrónica 2.1.4 Números cuánticos y su relación con la ubicación de los elementos en la tabla periódica 2.1.3 Número de oxidación 2.2 Enlace químico 2.2.1 Tipos de enlace químico 2.2.2 Propiedades de las sustancias a partir del tipo de enlace químico 2.2.3 Bases de hibridación 2.2.4 Polaridad de la molécula 2.3 Nomenclatura química inorgánica 2.3.1 Asignación de números de oxidación 2.3.2 Función química, grupo funcional y nomenclatura IUPAC, Ginebra y trivial 2.4 Estequiometría, reacciones químicas inorgánicas y balanceo 2.4.1 Relaciones estequiométricas 2.4.2 Signos auxiliares en ecuaciones químicas 2.4.3 Tipos y modelos de reacciones químicas inorgánicas 2.4.4 Métodos de balanceo (tanteo y óxido-reducción) 2.5 Estructura de compuestos orgánicos 2.3.1 Diferencias entre compuestos orgánicos e inorgánicos 2.5.2 Hibridaciones del carbono 2.5.3 Enlaces moleculares sigma y pi 2.5.4 Tipos de cadenas y fórmulas 2.6 Nomenclatura y aplicación de compuestos orgánicos 2.6.1 Reglas de nomenclatura IUPAC para compuestos orgánicos 19
  17. 17. 3-1 Unidad de los seres vivos 1.1.1 Estructura y función celular 1.1.2 Procesos metabólicos 3.2 Continuidad de los seres vivos 1.2.1 Variantes básicas de reproducción 1.2.2 Genética 1.2.3 Reproducción humana 3.3 Evolución y biodiversidad 1.3.1 Teorías Evolucionistas 1.3.2 Sistemática 1.3.3 Biodiversidad 3.4 Medio ambiente 1.4.1 Factores que conforman los ecosistemas 1.4.2 Flujo de materia y energía en un ecosistema 1.4.3 Actividades humanas que repercuten en los ecosistemas i 20
  18. 18. Temario de Comunicación É L _ _ u É llcÍw 1. C om prensión de textos y gram ática dei español V 1.1 Tipos de textos y sus características 1.1.1 Argumentativo 1.1.2 Descriptivo 1.1.3 Narrativo 1.1.4 Expositivo 1.2 Funciones del lenguaje e intención comunicativa 1.2.1 Expresiva o emotiva 1.2.2 Apelativa o conativa 1.2.3 Referencial o informativa 1.2.4 Fática 1.3 Forma y fondo 1.3.1 Forma 1.3.1.1 Introducción 1.3.1.2 Desarrollo 1.3.1.3 Cierre 1.3.2 Fondo 1.3.2.1 Ideas principales 1.3.2.2 Ideas secundarias 1.4 Léxico y semántica 1.4.1 Léxico 1.4.1.1 Sinónimos 1.4.1.2 Antónimos 1.4.1.3 Homónimos 1.4.2 Semántica 1.4.2.1 M etáfora 1.4.2.2 Comparación 1.4.2.3 Alegoría 1.5 Signos de puntuación 1.5.1 Punto 1.5.2 Coma 1.5.3 Punto y coma 1.5.4 Dos puntos 1.5.5 Puntos suspensivos 1.5.6 Paréntesis 1.5.7 Comillas 1.5.8 Signos de admiración 1.5.9 Signos de interrogación 1.6 Reglas de acentuación 1.6.1 Acento ortográfico y prosódico 1.6.1.1 Agudas 1.6.1.2 Graves 1.6.1.3 Esdrújulas 1.6.1.4 Sobreesdrújulas 1.6.2 Acento diacrítico 1.6.3 Acento enfático 1.7 Categorías gramaticales 1.7.1 Artículo 1.7.2 Sustantivo 1.7.3 Adjetivo 1.7.4 Adverbio 1.7.5 Preposición 1.7.6 Conjunción 21
  19. 19. Temario de Comunicación « — (5 9 2. Comprensión de textos y gramática del inglés 2.1 Present Tenses 2.1.1 Present simple 2.1.2 Present continuous 2.1.3 Present perfect and present perfect continuous 2.2 Imperatives 2.3 Prepositions 2.3.1 Prepositions of place 2.3.2 Prepositions of time 2.4 Pronouns 2.4.1 Subject pronouns 2.4.2 Object pronouns 2.4.3 Demonstrative pronouns 2.4.4 Reflexive pronouns 2.5 Past tenses 2.5.1 Past simple 2.5.2 Past continuous 2.5.3 Past perfect 2.6 Future tenses 2.6.1 Will (Predictions, promises, offers and decisions) 2.6.2 Going to (Plans, intentions and predictions) 2.6.3-Present continuous (Future arrangements) 2.7 Countable and Uncountable nouns 2.7.1 Quantifiers (some, any, a few, a little, a lot of, mucli, many) 2.7.2 Regular and irregular nouns 2.8 There is / There are (afñrmative form, negative form and questions) 2.9 Comparatives and Superlatives 2.9.1 as/than 2.9.2 Regular and irregular adjectives 2.10 Articles 2.10.1 The definite article (the) 2.10.2 The indefinite articles (a, an) 2.10.3 The Zero article 2.11 Possessives 2.11.1 Possessive adjectives 2.11.2 Possessive pronouns 2.11.3 Possessive case (s’) 2.12 Passive voice 2.12.1 Present simple 2.12.2 Past simple 2.13 Conditionals 2.13.1 Zero conditional (Facts) 2.13.2 First conditional (Possibilities) 2.13.3 Second conditional (Unreal present) 22
  20. 20. Temario de Comunicación 2.14 Modals 2.14.1 Permission 2.14.2 Suggestion Let’s... 2.14.3 Obligation 2.14.4 Necessity 2.14.5 Deductions and possibilities 2.15 Questions 2.15.1 Question words (who, what, which, why, how...) 2.15.2 Subject and object questions 2.15.3 Direct and Indirect questions 2.15.4 Questions ending with prepositions 2.15.5 Question tags 2.16 Relative clauses: who, which, that, where, whose 2.17 Connectors 2.17.1 and, but, or 2.17.2 so, because, as, then 2.18 Intensifiers 2.19 Verb Patterns 2.19.1 Gerunds (-ing form) 2.19.2 Infinitive to 2.19.3 Bare infinitive 2.19.4 Make and Do 2.19.5 Prepositions 2.20 Present participle and past participle adjectives 2.21 Adjectives and adverbs 2.22 Use of would 2.22.1 Hypotheses 2.22.2 Would you like... ? 2.23 Use of such and so, too and enough 2.24 Reported speech 2.24.1 Reporting sentences 2.24.2 Reporting commands 2.24.3 Reporting questions 2.25 Vocabulary 2.25.1 Phrasal verbs 2.25.2 Semantics 23
  21. 21. ÁREAS DISCIPLINARES Y EJERCICIOS DE PRÁCTICA En esta sección, se encuentran las características específicas de los tres campos disciplinares que conforman el examen: Matemáticas, Ciencias Experimentales y Comunicación. Asimismo, se presentan preguntas de cada uno que servirán para ejemplificar los temas incluidos. MATEMÁTICAS Desde los primeros inventos dél ser humano hasta las tecnologías más recientes, se ha requerido del uso de la matemática como herramienta para el desarrollo de los mismos, ya que ha proporcionado elementos que permiten la comprensión del entorno a través de la creación de modelos matemáticos. Éstos conllevan la transformación del mundo que nos rodea para comprender mejor el universo. Por sus cualidades de objetividad y consistencia, la inclusión de las Matemáticas en ambientes escolares es fundamental para el desarrollo óptimo de la sociedad, ya que provee al individuo de un razonamiento lógico-deductivo que se transforma en un pensamiento crítico e independiente el cual permite analizar, enfrentar, platear y resolver problemáticas escolares y cotidianas. De acuerdo con esquemas internacionales, la competencia matemática hace referencia a la capacidad del individuo para analizar, razonar y comunicarse eficazmente cuando plantea, formula, interpreta y resuelve problemas matemáticos en diversas situaciones. Asimismo, enfatiza la capacidad de aplicar esas habilidades a contextos menos estructurados que carecen de instrucciones precisas y en los que la persona debe decidir cuál será el conocimiento más adecuado y cuál será la forma más útil de aplicarlo. De lo anterior, emerge la importancia de incluir el área de matemáticas en el Examen de Admisión al Nivel Superior del Instituto Politécnico Nacional. El objetivo de prepararse para lograr un buen desempeño en este campo disciplinar es recordar, incorporar y aplicar conocimientos matemáticos adquiridos en años de estudio previos en situaciones escolares y de la vida cotidiana que se consideran prerrequisitos para niveles más complejos necesarios en el Nivel Superior. En este apartado, el aspirante podrá verificar las habilidades que posee para interpretar y aplicar el conocimiento matemático en situaciones similares a aquéllas en las que inicialmente fue adquirido así como en escenarios diferentes al entorno escolar; para ello, el área de matemáticas cuenta con las siguientes disciplinas: Ü »* i U ¿Sabías que... el Instituto Politécnico Nacional nació como idea en 1932 en la búsqueda de integrar y estructurar un sistema de enseñanza técnica; proyecto en el que participaron destacadamente el licenciado Narciso Bassols y los ingenieros Luis Enrique Erro y C.ailos Vallejo Márquez? 25
  22. 22. Álgebra. Mide la capacidad de generalizar relaciones y patrones aritméticos utilizando un lenguaje simbólico para representar cantidades desconocidas. Geometría y Trigonometría. Evalúa los conocimientos del aspirante respecto a las características de formas planas y tridimensionales, considerando la relación que mantienen los lados y ángulos de éstas, así como su ubicación en el plano y en el espacio. Razonamiento Matemático. Valora la habilidad del sustentante para resolver situaciones utilizando un análisis lógico para explicar, formular o resolver un problema. En cada una de las secciones ya mencionadas, el aspirante encontrará tres tipos de preguntas: Tipo i. Asimilación de una definición o concepto Este tipo de preguntas evalúa conocimientos básicos sobre un tema, cálculos o reproducciones simples de algún algoritmo. Esta categoría requiere la asimilación de una definición o concepto matemático con la finalidad de tener presente su estructura, características y aplicaciones. Tipo 2. Vinculación entre la definición y características de un concepto para resolver un problema Las preguntas planteadas de este tipo evalúan la apropiación de conocimientos básicos a través de la resolución de problemas que requieran una vinculación entre las características de estos conceptos y la definición de los mismos. Tipo 3. Aplicación de la definición y las características de un concepto en problemas reales o hipotéticos Las preguntas correspondientes a este tipo evalúan la aplicación de lo aprendido ante problemas reales o hipotéticos a través de la identificación y conexión de conceptos. ¿Sabías que. en marzo de 1932 el presidente Abelardo L. Rodríguez, el Secretario de Educación Pública Narciso Bassols, y Luis Enrique Erro, Jefe de Enseñanza Técnica, crearon la "Escuela Politécnica Nacional", integrada por la Escuela Preparatoria Técnica, la Escuela Superior de Ingeniería Mecánica y Eléctrica y la Escuela Superior de Construcción. En apoyo a esta nueva entidad educativa, la SEP integró a los institutos necesarios para atender los diversos aspectos de la enseñanza técnica; desde el adiestramiento del obrero calificado, hasta la formación del más alto director de obra? 26
  23. 23. ÁLGEBRA Antes del desarrollo y estudio del álgebra, el lenguaje matemático había sido poco práctico, ya que todos los resultados se describían con el lenguaje cotidiano o coloquial, por ejemplo, se decía “Si a cinco objetos se le agregan tres objetos, entonces se tienen ocho objetos”, cuya representación actual es 5x + 3x = 8;cgradas a la optimización de símbolos e incógnitas. La importancia del álgebra en el progreso de la sociedad y en el mejoramiento de la calidad de vida del ser humano es irrefutable. La idea de cuantificar el mundo en el que vivimos para organizado, comprenderlo y representarlo de diferentes maneras a través del álgebra ha dado resultados que tienen aplicaciones dentro de la misma matemática, inteligencia artificial, criptografía, física, química, economía, entre otras. Estas aplicaciones han dado pauta para modelar y resolver conflictos de tránsito vehicular, mejorar señales de audio y video y predecir el comportamiento de fluidos en situaciones de trabajo, por mencionar algunas. De lo anterior, puede concluirse que el estudio del álgebra en el ámbito escolar es imprescindible. La inclusión de esta área en el Examen de Admisión tiene la finalidad de determinar si el aspirante cuenta con los conocimientos algebraicos básicos que le permitan continuar con su trayectoria académica en estudios superiores; para ello, este apartado cuenta con preguntas que requieren interpretar, construir y aplicar modelos algebraicos para resolver planteamientos hipotéticos de la vida cotidiana, identificar gráficas, relacionarlas con su respectiva representación algebraica y simplificarla o expandirla. Como se describe en la presentación general de Matemáticas, existen tres tipos de cuestionamientos distribuidos en el examen. Con el objetivo de que el aspirante pueda identificarlos, se detalla cada uno de ellos y se muestra un ejemplo. en 1938 de entre los miles de españoles exiliados que llegaron a México con una formación académica de alta calidad, a solicitud del Presidente Lázaro Cárdenas más de cien de ellos se incorporaron al IPN como docentes? ¿Sabías que... 1 27
  24. 24. TIPO 1 Respuesta Correcta (J). Justificación Por definición, la gráfica de una fundón es simétrica con respecto al origen si /( -x ) = -/ ( x ) para toda x perteneciente al dominio de la función. Gráficamente, se puede apreciar como: TIPO 2. Simplificar la siguiente expresión x2-25 yjx + 5jx -5 a) y/x+5 c) V*2+25 b) ylx-5 d) Jx2-25 Respuesta Correcta ( j) . Justificación Considerar productos notables, leyes de exponentes y radicales así como métodos de factorización: x2-25 /x + 5jx -5 Considerar la expresión (1) y simplificar: JC2 - 2 5 _ x 2 - 25 _ |( jc2 - 25) ^2 i ( x 2 -25) (x 2- 25) y J x +5y l x-5 V x 2 - 2 5 V x 2- 2 5 H x 2--25 = y l x 2 -25 el 1 de julio de 1938 se titula la primera mujer de la Escuela Nacional de Ciencias Biológicas (ENCB), María Alicia . Álvarez Lecuona, como Química Bacterióloga y Parasitóloga? ¿Sabías que... i 28
  25. 25. TIPO 3 Dos camiones que transportan cantera rosa realizaron veintitrés viajes. El primero tiene capacidad de transportar tres toneladas y el segundo, cuatro toneladas. Si en total se transportaron ochenta toneladas de cantera rosa entre los dos camiones a su máxima capacidad, ¿cuántos viajes realizó cada camión? Camión 1 Camión 2 a) 20 3 b) 15 8 c) 13 10 d) 12 11 Respuesta Correcta ( j) . Justificación Derivado del planteamiento, formular: x —> Primer camión y —> Segundo camión De la expresión “Dos camiones que transportan cantera rosa realizaron veintitrés viajes” se tiene la siguiente ecuación x + y = 23. Como ambos camiones transportan cantera a su máxima capacidad, formular: 3* + 4^ = 80 Debido a que se cumplen las dos condiciones simultáneamente, resolver el siguiente sistema de ecuaciones lineales: x + y = 23 ...(l) 3x + 4y = 80 ...(2) Existen varios métodos para resolver sistemas de ecuaciones lineales, en este caso se utiliza el método de reducción. Multiplicar la ecuación (l) por -3 —3jc- 3 = -69 ^ _ 69 Sumar la ecuación resultante y la ecuación (2) ' - - 3x + 4y = 80 0 + ^ = ll Sustituir el valor de y en la ecuación (l) x + >’= 23=>x = 23->''=>x = 2 3 - ll x = 12 Por lo tanto, el primer camión realizó 12 viajes y el segundo 11; ambos a su máxima capacidad. WMMMWWlWAVkW.V.V.«AWAV 1 * ¿Sabías que. en septiembre de 1938, la Presidencia de la República y la SEP acordaron el primer reglamento para la organización y funcionamiento de los consejos técnicos del IPN, formalizándose en 1945 como “Reglamento de los Consejos Técnico Consultivo General y Escolares del Instituto Politécnico Nacional”?
  26. 26. Tema: Factorización 1 de 4 A continuación, se describen algunos tipos de factorización acompañados de un ejemplo que permitirán identificarlos a lo largo de esta guía. Factorización de un monomio: este tipo de factorización busca descomponer en factores primos al número que acompaña a las variables involucradas en un monomio. Ejemplo: Factorizar el monomio I5.ty Identificar las partes del monomio. variables l 5jcv I coeficiente 2 Descomponer en factores primos el coeficiente. 1 5 = 3-5 o 1 5 = 5-3 Escribir el monomio como producto 3 de los factores primos y las variables involucradas. . v 5(3xy) 3(5 Ay) 1. Dado el enunciado “El cubo de la suma de dos números elevados al cuadrado entre la raíz cuadrada de la suma de esos dos números". ¿Cuál opción lo describe? í a) V (x + y )2Y b) (*! + / y/x + y ) yjx + y 0 í (x + y )2) d) (x + y f J x 2+ y 2 yjx + y 2. La expresión algebraica describe la siguiente frase “El triple de un número elevado al cuadrado más el doble de otro al cubo disminuido en cinco unidades". a) 3a2+ 2y -5 b) 3x2+ 2y 3-5 c) (3x2+ 2y - 5)3 d) 3x2 + 2( y - 5)3 3. Elegir la expresión que modela el siguiente enunciado “La raíz cúbica del :ociente de tres veces la suma de dos números cualesquiera y la diferencia de esos números”. a) <0 3(x + y) b) I3x + y ( x - y ) V x - y lx + 3y V X - y d) , i H x + y ) V ( * - y ) 4. “La raíz cúbica del producto de la suma de dos números por la diferencia de los mismos", se expresa algebraicamente como: a) %J(a + b)(a + b) c) ¡j(a + b )(a -b ) b) $¡(ab)(a-b) d) lj( a - b ) ( a - b ) 30
  27. 27. MATEMATICAS 5- Elegir la expresión algebraica equivalente a x + 2 x + 5 a) c) 1+ x + 2 b) 1+ —x ' 5 d) 1 - x + 5 6. Realizar la siguiente división s) x2+ x + 2 c) x2- x + 2 x3+ x - 2 x —1 b) x 2+ x - 2 d) x 2- x - 2 , . . . . , . .. (a-b)(a-b +c)b 7- Al multiplicar por -1 la expresión------------------------------ el resultado es: c(a - c) a) c ( a - c ) b) c ( a - c ) c) {-a + h}{—a + b - c )b d) ( b - a ) { a - b +c)b c(a + c) c ( a - c ) 8. Encontrar la expresión que completa la igualdad: 3x2+ 6x - 9 x2- 1 x +1 a) (x + 3)2 c) •3(x + 3) b) 3(x + 9) d) (x + 3)(x -l) o . , y 2 4x -3 y- De la siguiente expresión--------= ----------- despejar y x -3 2y a, J 4x1 -'2Sx + 9 b) o .ÍT T E H d) 4x2- 15x - 9 4x2-15x + 9 31
  28. 28. Tema: Factorización 2 d e 4 Factor común monomio: consiste en localizar el monomio de menor grado absoluto que se repita en todos los términos de la expresión algebraica dada. ■•3+r-8>'Ejemplo: Factorizar V 1 Identificar el monomio de menor grado absoluto. 3 V ---------► tercer grado Describir la expresión dada como producto del monomio encontrado en el paso 1 y otros términos, de tal manera que sea equivalente. segundo grado y ---------> primer grado y (y2+ 2 j-8 ) ^x2+6x + 9> 16 10. Simplificar la siguiente fracción algebraica -------------------- - x + 3 a) x2-16 b) x + 3 x + 3 x2-16 c) x + 3 d) x -4 x + 3x -4 11- Calcular el valor de x , considerando la siguiente expresión: 1 2 2x + l 7x - l a) -1 b) -2 c) 1 d) 2 . . a a2 Realizar la siguiente operación: — + — a) i c) ab « f , , _ 6m2p2q Al simplificar----------t-—- llm p 'q 2 se obtiene: 3mp a) 9? 2m b) m 2mpq C 3 9m 2pq 32
  29. 29. MATEMÁTICAS Tema: Factorización 3 d e 4 Factor común polinomio: este tipo de factorización consiste en identificar el polinomio que se repita en todos los términos de la expresión algebraica dada. Ejemplo: Factorizar a(x+y) - b(x -y) 1 Identificar el polinomio que se repite en la expresión. a(x +y) - b(x +y) y ? " I 14- * Efectuar la siguiente operación i + 1 1+ 1 X a) x + 2 2x+ b) x —1 X + 1 c) 2x+ x + l d) 2x +1 2 x -l 15- Desarrollar la resta m 2m 2n n a) 3m 2n b) 3m n c) 3m ~~T d) 3m 2n 16. ( 2Calcular — l 2) a) 9 4 b) 4 ~9 c) 4 9 d) 9 4 17- 18J>17* a) 9 ^ C 3yfm b) 9 ^ c) d) 2 Escribir la expresión dada como el producto del polinomio encontrado y los términos (x+y) (a -b ) 33
  30. 30. 18. El resultado de efectuar la división ^ 27a ■i■ /2a ' es: a) 3^ /r 7í b) 3^ 2^ c) 3 ^ T d) 3^/^T V<¡| ^19. ¿Cuál es el resultado de la siguiente división? m 8x2y + 8jcv - 6x2y 2z - 6xz 2xy2+ 2 a) 4x2_y+ 3x2z b) 4x2_y-3x2z C) 4xy - 3xz d) 4^ + 3xz 20. La expresión equivalente a ) es: a) x2^jx2y b) / ( ^ ) 6 c) x24 *y d) 21. Déla multiplicación a2" 2a ”' 2a' 3"resulta: a) a2"+i b) a2n~3 c) a 2"”7 d) au+1 22. Efectuar el producto am2bV ¿ T 4 a) 1a 0 b) am+1b"+2 c) -m-1lb-2a b d) am+'bn+6 23- Simplificar la siguiente expresión < x~2y 2 V ' * * y * ) a) 8 2 x y c) (x4yny2 l b) 4 ,12 x y d) ( * V ) 34
  31. 31. 24- Al multiplicar x 2+ 4 x por x 3+ 4 se obtiene: a) x5+ 4x4+ 4x2+ 16x b) x5- 4x4+ 4x2 c) X3+ X2 + 4x + 4 d) -x 5+ 4x4+ 2x ¿Cuál es el resultado al realizar el siguiente producto? ( - 3a6)2( - 2f l V ) ’ a) 72f lV b) - 72a1' r 1 c) ( - 3a6 - 2a36_1) d) ( - 3a¿>- 2 a V El resultado al simplificar la expresión ( 'S X2/ z~5 -2 es: l ) a) X b) X 7 1 c) 1 xz10 d) 1 / 10 (xz) 27. Efectuar la resta indicada en la expresión: (3x2- 5x + 7) - ( - 5x2+ 3x - 2) a) 8x2 + 8x - 9 b) 8x2-8 x + 9 c) 8x2+8x + 9 d) 8x2- 8x - 9 28. Realizar el producto ¡ 2Í3 - 8x/2j(V 3 + 4^2 j a ) . 58 b) -58 c) 58-ló V ó d) -58 + lóVó a —b 29. Al racionalizar el denominador de la expresión —¡=------j= se obtiene: yja -¡b a) (a + b ) ( y ¡ a b) (a - 6)|Va - c) yfa+yfb d) 4 a - 4 b 35
  32. 32. Agrupación de términos semejantes: en este caso se busca identificar las variables comunes que se encuentran en cada uno de los términos de la expresión dada para poder agrupar los términos. Ejemplo: Factorizarar + ay + bx + by Localizar las variables comunes en la expresión dada. ax + ay + bx + by Describir la expresión dada como producto de las variables encontradas en el paso anterior y los términos restantes. a( + v) + b{x +•v) O Utilizar la factorización del factor común polinomio. a(x + y) + b(x + y) (.v + y) (a + b) Tema: Factorización 4 d e 4 30. 31- 32. 33- Resolver la operación ^3fx + 2 - 2) b) 9x2- 4a) 9 ^ + 22 c) 9 x - 2 2 Simplificar la expresión ^¡24abb a) 2blc1l¡7>ac2 <0 2a 3b2c~3 Desarrollar la expresión Í2V 2x a) 4x 2+7T2y 2 c) 4x2+ 2n¡2xy + ;r2_y2 d) 9x + 4 b) 2yfóaV d) 2 [abc)~ * y ) b) 8x2+ Ayflxy +71y 2 d) 8.x2+ 4nÍ2xy + n 2y 2 Desarrollar el siguiente binomio (V + 3x) a) e3' + 27x3 b) / + 27x3 c) e*3+ 9xexl + 21exx2+ 27x3 d) e3x+ 9e2xx +27exx2+27x2
  33. 33. MATEMÁTICAS Tema: Propiedades de las igualdades 1de 2 A continuación, se presentan algunas propiedades de las igualdades que serán de gran utilidad al momento de resolver ecuaciones de primer grado. •Reflexiva o idéntica: toda cantidad o expresión es igual a si misma, esto es ,v - x. Ejemplo: 3 = 3 o bien 45x = 45.t •Simetría: cambiar el orden de los miembros de la igualdad no la altera, esto es, si x = y entonces y = x. 53 + 10 = 63 6 3 -5 3 + 1 0 Ejemplo: i x . 1 = 45 + 4x o bien 45 + 4jc = 3jr_7 •Transitiva: si x + y = z y a + b = z entonces x + y = a + b. Ejemplo: ^ ^ 3 x entonces 5 + 3 = 6 + 2 2x + 5 x = lx 4x + 3jc = Ix entonces 2_v+ 5.v= 4x + 3x 34. Relacionar los productos notables con su respectivo resultado. Producto notable Resultado 1. (x + 4 )2 A. x 3 - 12x 2 + 48x - 6 4 2. ( x - 4 )2 B. x1 + 8x + 16 3- ( x - 4 ) ( * + 4 ) C. x 2 - 1 6 4- ( x - 4 )3 D. x 3 + 12x : + 48x + 64 5- (x + 4 )3 E. x 2 - 8x + 16 a) 1B, 2E ,3 C ,4 A , 5D b) 1B, 2A, 3 Q 4 E , 5D c) 1E ,2 D ,3 C ,4 A , 5B d) 1E, 2C, 3A ,4B , 3D 35. Factorizar la siguiente suma de radicales y¡2 + s/27 a) V39 b) 3>/5 c) ^39 d) 573 36. Factorizar la expresión algebraica x 2 + 2xy +y 2 - 4 a) (x +y - 2 )(x +y - 2 ) b) [x +y +2 ) ( x - y - 2 ) c) (x +y +2 )(x +y - 2 ) d) (x + .y + 2 ) ( x + .y + 2) 37
  34. 34. 37- r . x 2 - 6 x + 9 Simplificar la expresión-----¿—- — 38. 39- 40. . X ~ 6 a ) b) x - 6 x - 3 x + 3 . x -3 d) x + 3 c) , x + 3 x - 3 Reducir la siguiente expresión 3x2y - ( x 2_y- 2x_y2) + 3x 2 a) 2x2y - 5xy2 b) 5x2y - 2xy2 c) lx2y +2xy2 d) 5x2y + 2 x_y2 La factorización de ac +ad +be +bd es: a) ( a - c ) ( b +d) b) (a +d)[b +c) c) ( a + /?)(c + í/ ) d) (a +c)(b +d) Sim plificar la siguiente expresión r ! - 2 5 V x + 5 V x - 5 a) Jx+5 b) x /x - 5 c) V x 2 + 2 5 d) V x 2 - 2 5 41. Si p + q - 2r , q es el triple de p y p = 7 . ¿Cuál es el valor de r ? a) 7 b) 14 c) 21 d) 28 42. Factorizar V8x2+ 80x + 200 a su mínima expresión, asumir que x es positivo, a) y]S(x + 5) c) ^ 8( x - 5)2 b) 2V2 (x + 5) d) 2V2 (x + 5)2 38
  35. 35. MATEMATICAS , . 4 x 2 -8 ;r x + 4 ?r2 43- Reducir--------------------r------a su mínima expresión. 4 x 2 - 4 ;r 2 a) x - n cr I X I X + 7T X + 7t c) 4( x -;r ) d) 4 (* + 0 X + 7T x - n 44. Relacionar las siguientes ecuaciones con su respectivo resultado. Ecuación Resultado 1. 3x + 8 = — 2 A. n - 2 2. x + 2 - n B. 9 2 3- x2- 4 = 0 C. 5 2 4- 3x -8 = x + 1 D. +2 a) 1C, 2A, 3D, 4B b) 1C, 2D, 3B, 4A c) 1A, 2B, 3C, 4D d) 1A, 2D, 3B, 4C 45. En un taller de costura, Andrea compra tres carretes de hilo negro y cinco cajas de botones del mismo color por $50. Julián pagó $74 por cinco carretes de hilo negro y siete cajas de botones del mismo color. ¿Cuál es el precio de cada carrete de hilo y de cada caja de botones, respectivamente? a) 4,8 b) 5,7 c) 9,4 d) 10,4 Dos camiones que transportan cantera rosa realizaron veintitrés viajes. El primero tiene capacidad de transportar tres toneladas y el segundo, cuatro toneladas. Si en total se transportaron ochenta toneladas de cantera rosa entre los dos camiones a su máxima capacidad, ¿cuántos viajes realizó cada camión? Camión 1 Camión 2 a) 20 3 b) 15 8 c) 13 10 d) 12 11 39
  36. 36. Tema: Propiedades de las igualdades 2 de 2 •Uniformidad: si aumenta o disminuye la misma cantidad en ambos miembros de la igualdad, ésta se conserva, esto es, six - y entonces x + a - y + a. 3x + 10 = 46 4(3x + 10) = 4(46) Ejemplo: si 4 5 x + g = 5 x ^ entonces 45*+8 + 6 = 5.r - 3 + 6 •Cancelativa: en una igualdad se pueden suprimir elementos iguales en ambos miembros de ésta sin alterarla, esto es, si x + z = y + z entonces x = y. Ejemplo: si 3.v r 8 = 4x - 2, entonces 3x + 8 - 8= 4x - 2 - 8 3x = 4x - 10 47. Encontrar una solución en los números reales de la siguiente ecuación j 2x - 3 - x = -1 a) o c) 4 b) 2 d) 6 48. Las soluciones de una ecuación cuadrática son *1 y x2- 3 Identificar la ecuación que tiene estas soluciones. a) 2x2—1Ijc+ 15 = 0 b) 2*2-1 lx -15 = 0 c) x2+1 Ijc- 15 = 0 d) x2 + llx + 15 = 0 .^49- Sea y - f (x) una función de variable real. ¿Cuál será la expresión >y, matemática resultante al aplicarle dos transformaciones rígidas; la * • primera, una reflexión sobre el eje x y la segunda, un desplazamiento c unidades a la derecha? a) - f ( x - c ) c) f ( - x ) + c b) - f ( x + c) d) - f ( x ) - c 50. Identificar la gráfica de lafunción f ( x ) que es simétrica con respecto al origen. 40
  37. 37. 51. Relacionar el nombre con la representación de una función. Nombre 1. A n a l í t i c a A. 2. N u m é r i c a B. 3. V is u a l C. D. Representación X y - 1 6 -1 3 0 2 1 3 2 6 / (x) - x2+2 a) 1A, 2B, 3D c) 1B,2D, 3C b) 1A, 2D,3C d) 1B, 2A, 3D 52. Relacionar la estructura matemática con su nombre general. Estructura Nombre 1. x2+ y 2- 4 A. Función 2. 1 y = — x ' 3 B. Cónica 3- 3x + 15 = 35 C. Ecuación lineal a)' 1B, 2A, 3C b) 1B, 2C, 3A c) 1A, 2C, 3B d) 1A, 2B, 3C Si /( x ) = x2+ 3x y g { x ) = 2x2+ 1 son dos fundones de variable real, determinar ( /°g ) ( x ) a) 4x4+1 Ox2+ 4 b) 4x4+ 6x2+ 1Ox c) 2x4+ 6x + x + 3x d) 2x4+ 12x3+ 18x2+1 41
  38. 38. Tema: Ecuaciones cuadráticas o de segundo grado Las ecuaciones cuadráticas o de segundo grado tienen la forma general ax1 + bx + c = 0. Resolver este tipo de ecuaciones implica encontrar los valores de x que satisfacen la igualdad anterior. Una manera práctica para resolverlas es utilizando la fórmula general -b ± ¡b 2 -Aa< Ejemplo: Resolver la ecuación 2x2 -5 x = 3 Escribir la ecuación dada en su forma general e identificar los elementos de la misma. , . 2 x '-5 x 3=0 | Sustituir los elementos anteriores en la fórmula general. , -( - 5 ) ± J ( - 5 ) ¡ -4 ( 2 ) ( -3 ) 2(2) 4 5 í Z - “ - 3 4 4 del cual surgen dos valores 5- 7 _ -2 _ 1 2 “ 4 " 4 “ 2 Los valores que satisfacen la ecuación2x2 -5 .v -3 = Oson: I 1 * ,= 3 x> = ~ 2 54- Sean las siguientes funciones f(x ) = 3x2+ l y g(x) = y / x - l , encontrar (go/) ( * ) , para x positivo. a) 3x -2 b) 3x + 2 c) V 3x d) 3x 55- ¿En qué punto la función / (*) = abscisas? a) (1,0) c) (-1,0) x' + 4x + 3 x + 1 intersecta al eje de las b) (o,o) d) (-3,0) í 8 56. Identificar h(x)= ^ (x) si f(x) = e?~A y g(x) = ex‘ y +4 a) e8 b) e-8 0 l "O 57- Una función es periódica si existe un número real positivo k tal que J (x + k) - j (x) para toda x del dominio de / . El menor número real positivo k , si existe, es el periodo de / . Con base en la definición anterior, se puede determinar que es el periodo de la función /(* ) - sen(x) ------------ a) n b) 71 2 c) 2 n d) 3n 42
  39. 39. Tema: Línea recta 1 d e 3 La ecuación general de una línea recta es Ax+By+C=0 y se puede determinar dados algunos de sus elementos; a continuación se presentan algunos ejemplos. Ejemplo: Determinar la ecuación •Punto-Pendiente: dado un punto de la línea recta (•'<j>>’i)y su pendiente m, es posible determinar la ecuación general de la línea recta mediante la expresión y - y t= m (x -x ,). de la línea recta que tiene pendiente - 1 y pasa por el punto P (2 ,-3 ). 1Identificar los datos proporcionados en el planteamiento. Pendiente -+ m = - l Punto de la línea —> P ( 2, —3) j Sustituir los valores en la fórmula y - v, = y - ( - 3 ) = ( -l) ( x —2) y + i = -x + 2 3 Llevar los resultados anteriores a la ecuación general de la línea recta. y + 3 = -x + 2 y + 3 + X - 2 = 0 Ar+y + 1 = 0 58. Elegir la opción que completa la siguiente igualdad: ln(x + 10) + ln(;c2- 1) = ____________ a) ln(jc3+9) b) ln(x2 + .X+ 9) c) ln(jc2+JC-9) d) ln(;t3+ 10jc2- 59. Dadas las funciones f(x) - 2x: - 3 y g(.x) = x2- x + 2 . Indicar el resultado de f( x )-g ( x ) a) X2+ x -5 b) x2+ Jt+ 5 c) x2- x -5 d) x1- x + 5 6o. Calcular las raíces del siguiente polinomio: , P(x) = 2x2- 4ax + b x - 2ab x , *2 *y x2 a) 1 —a 2 - 2b b) 2a - b c). 2a b 2 d) — a 2b 2 61. Dela función f ( x ) o 2 X3jc h— = -------determinar el valor de f ( x ) six = — x 2 a) -4 b) 1 4 c) 1 4 d) 4 43
  40. 40. : : ' • W mMmé 62. Si x = 4, y = - 2, z = 5 el valor de la función f(x ,y ,z) = (3-x yz) + (2 -xyz) <es: a) 45 b) 65 <0 75 d) 85 63. ¿Cuál es el valor del polinomio P que hace cierta la siguiente igualdad? 3x - 12x + [3x - 2y - P - 2xJ- i5^}-17 = 5x + 3y -17 a) - 5x + 4y b) - 5x -4 y c) 5x + 4y d) 5x - 4 y 64. Expresar el siguiente polinomio ^(x, y) = 9x4- 4>’4como el producto de dos polinomios Q(x,y)R(x,y) a) (lx 2+ 2y ‘ )(2y 2- 3xb) (3x2+ 2y 2)(2y 2+ 3x2) c) (3x2- 2y 2)(3x2- 2y 2) d) (3x2+ 2y 2)(3x2- 2y 2) 65. Relacionar cada polinomio con su respectivo grado. Polinomio Grado 1. x2+ x -1 0 A. Primer 2. 4x 3+ 3x B.Segundo 3. x C. Tercer 4. x 4+ 3x -7 D. Cuarto a) IB, 2C,3A,4D b) 1B,2D, 3C, 4A c) 1C, 2B, 3D, 4A d) 1C, 2A, 3B, 4D 66. El resultado de la ecuación exponencial 2" =16 es: a) -4 b) -2 c) 2 d) 4 67. El valor de la incógnita en la ecuación logarítmica log, x = 2 es: a) 2 b) 4 c) 8 d) 16 44
  41. 41. MATEMATICASwM , ■ -imWs 68. para que la igualdad log6(ab) = se cumpla. ¿Qué expresión debe anotarse del lado derecho de la igualdad? a) logha + b b) lo g ^ a-l c) log„a + l d) (log6a)(logé¿>) 69. Si e‘*z = ke‘ . ¿Cuál es el valor de k ? a) e b) é ! c) e2' d) e3+< 70. Si 52 = 25. ¿Cuál de las siguientes igualdades es cierta? a) log525 = 2 b) log225 = 5 c) log52 = 25 d) log 5 25 71- En la resolución de log2(z + 5) - log2(z - 2) = 3 se ha cometido un error. Localizar el paso erróneo. l°g2[(z + 5) ( z -2)] = 3 log2(z2+ 3z - 10j = 3 ...(2) z2+ 3z-10 = 23 ...(3) z 2 + 3 z - 1 0 = 8 ...( 4 ) z 2 + 3 z - 1 8 = 0 ...(5) (z + 6) ( z -3) = 0 ...(6) z, + 6= 0, z2- 3= 0 ...( 7 ) z, = -6, z2= 3 . . . ( 8 ) a) •1 0 5 b) 3 d) 6 72- Simplificar la siguiente expresión log - 5+ log 18- log - 10 a) l°g 75 13 b) log^l8 c) 9V3 d) 4 45
  42. 42. MATEMÁTICAS JBm m :r'/ ■> Tema: Línea recta 2 de 3 •Pendiente-Ordenada al origen: dadas la pendiente (m) y el punto que cruza al eje de las ordenadas (6), se puede determinar la ecuación general de la linea recta que contiene estos dos elementos mediante la fórmula y = mx+b. Ejemplo: Encontrar la ecuación de la línea recta con pendiente 2 y ordenada al origen -3. 1 Identificar los elementos dados. Pendiente -* m = 2 Ordenada al origen —> P ( 2 ,-3 ) Sustituir los valores en la fórmula y = mx+b y = 2 x + (-3 ) y = 2 x -3 •Dados dos puntos (cartesiana): se puede encontrar la ecuación general de una linea recta dados dos puntos distintos entre sí que pasan por ella mediante la fórmula _ -v: ~>'i. x -x , jr2—jt. Ejemplo: Determinar la ecuación general de la línea recta que pasa por los puntos M*>2) y Q( "3,4) 1 Identificar los datos proporcionados. Sustituir los valores en la fórmula. Punto 1 Punto 2 y-> x -x , y-2 j c - I I _ .v2y, - y, y X - X, - 2'j 4 -2 -3-I 2_ _ -4 ~ Llevar el resultado anterior a la forma de la ecuación general de la línea recta. * = f ~ i - x-1 2 2 y - 4 = -x + : * + 2 y -5 = 0 2(>’ 2)= 1(jc 1) ;> 2 y -4 + a :-l = 0 73- Simplificar la siguiente expresión ln(l) + e ° - 2o- ( - 1)"°'’ a) -1 b) 1 c) o d) 2 7T El r e s u l t a d o d e s e n | x + — 2 e s : a) -sen(x) b) -eos c) sen(.v) d) cos(: 46
  43. 43. Tema: Línea recta 3 de 3 •Abscisa y ordenada al origen: se puede determinar la ecuación general de la línea recta que tiene cruce en el eje de las abscisas ( ) y cruce en el eje de las ordenadas (b) mediante la fórmula: £ + £ _ j a b Ejemplo: Determinarla ecuación de la línea recta que corta al eje x en ( 1,0) y al eje y en (0,1). Identificar los elementos dados. Sustituir lo encontrado en £ + Z = | . a b Cruce eje ,v (—2,0) Cruce eje y (0,1) x 2 +y = I u * 76. Identificar los valores de x en el intervalo [0,2n para que se cumpla la Igualdad sen(^) = cos(x) a) n 5n i ’T b) n 'Sn T ’T c) n 5n T ’T d) n 3n 2 ’T MULTIRREACTIVO El siguiente ejercicio corresponde a un tipo de pregunta que tiene una base común y a partir de ella se derivan varias preguntas relacionadas; en la metodología de elaboración de reactivos se conocen con el nombre de “multirreactivos”. Aunque este tipo de reactivos no se incluyen en el examen de admisión, permiten mejorar el estudio; por ello, se ejemplifican en esta sección. Sean f( x ) = x2+ 2 y g(jc) = - . r + 10 77- ¿Cuál es el valor de / ( 3) - g ( 2)? a) -2 b) -1 c) 1 d) 5 78. Identificar la gráfica de /( * ) 47
  44. 44. MATEMÁTICAS 79. ¿Para qué valores de x , las gráficas de las funciones se intersectan? a) -2,10 b) -2, 2 c) 2, o d) 2,10 80. Relacionar la operación indicada con su resultado. Operación Resultado 1- f(x ) + g(x) A. - 2x2+ 8 2- f(x)g(x) B. x4- 20x2+100 3- g (x )-f(x ) C. -x 4+ 8x2 + 20 4‘ [g(*)f D. 12 a) iD, 2C, 3A.4B b) 1D, 2A, 3C, 4B c) 1A,2C, 3B,4D d) 1A, 2B,3C, 4D 48
  45. 45. Número de ejercicio Respuesta correcta Número de ejercicio Respuesta correcta Número de ejercido Respuesta correcta Número ejercicio comSta* 1. b 21. b 41. b 61. d 2. b 22. d 42. b 62. d 3- a 23- b 43- a 63. d 4- c 24- a 44- a 64. d 5- d 25- b 45. b 65. a 6. a 26. c 46. d 66. d 7- d 27- b 47. b 67. c 8. c 28. b 48. a 68. c 9- a 29. c 49- a 69. b 10. b 30. c 50. d 70. a 11. c 31- a 51- d 71- a 12. a 32. d 52. a 72. d 13- b 33- d 53- a 73- a 14- c 34- a 54- c 74- d 15- a 35- d 55- d 73- d 16. c 36. c 56. a 76. c 17- d 37• c 57- c 77- d 18. a 38. d 58. d 78. b 19. c 39- c 59- a 79- b 20. c 40. d 60. c 80. a 49
  46. 46. GEOMETRÍA Y TRIGONOMETRÍA La geometría y la trigonometría son dos disciplinas importantes, ya que ambas ayudan a modelar el espacio donde vivimos de una manera precisa y pertinente. Ambas proveen de conocimiento que da pie a una gran variedad de aplicaciones y con esto robustecen a otras áreas. La geometría es una rama de la matemática que estudia las propiedades y características de figuras y objetos en el plano y en el espacio. Es una disciplina importante en la cultura del ser humano cuyas características fundamentales son el razonamiento lógico y la ubicación espacial. La idea de representar el espacio y su forma a través de regularidades geométricas permite modelar y comprender el mundo que nos rodea. Específicamente, los resultados de la geometría han sido de suma importancia para el desarrollo de varias ciencias, tal es el caso de la misma matemática con el desarrollo de geometrías no euclidianas, en física para describir el espacio- tiempo, en química para determinar varias propiedades de las moléculas, por mencionar algunas. Asimismo, la geometría tiene diversas aplicaciones en la ingeniería, arquitectura, aeronáutica, computación, entre otras. En general, es difícil encontrar escenarios en donde la geometría no aparezca de forma directa o indirecta pór lo que su estudio y análisis en ambientes escolares es indispensable. La trigonometría es otra rama de la matemática que estudia las relaciones entre los lados y ángulos de triángulos. Su estudio es interesante, ya que a través de ella es posible resolver una gran cantidad de problemas en el mundo, especialmente en cualquier tipo de aplicación basada en geometría y distancias. Por ejemplo, para diseñar ángulos de inclinación óptimos, colocar celdas solares, localizar un banco de peces, diseñar aviones, avistar incendios forestales, diseñar software para topografía, entre otras. Las primeras aplicaciones de estas disciplinas en unión se realizaron en la astronomía y la navegación, en donde no siempre es posible hacer mediciones de manera directa, ni establecer la distancia de la Tierra a la Luna o la medida del radio del Sol. Otras aplicaciones interesantes se encuentran en física, e ingeniería, en estudios de fenómenos periódicos, etc. El estudio formal de estas dos áreas proyecta un desarrollo de ubicación espacial en el individuo y fomenta un pensamiento lógico que se ve reflejado en la construcción de modelos que ajustan el entorno donde vive. Por lo tanto, el apartado de geometría y trigonometría de la presente guía incluye cuestionamientos en donde el aspirante necesita reconocer figuras geométricas básicas e identificar sus características para poder resolver problemáticas escolares y no escolares. *3? Juan de Dios Bátiz Paredes, ingeniero militar de profesión y educador fue declarado oficialmente fundador del Instituto Politécnico Nacional en el año 1940 junto con el Cral. Lázaro Cárdenas y el Lie. Cotízalo Vázquez Vela? ¿Sabías que... 50
  47. 47. La inclusión de estas disciplinas en el Examen de Admisión es necesaria, ya que permite valorar si el aspirante reconoce formas geométricas básicas y sus relaciones con el plano y el espacio, lo cual le permite avanzar exitosamente en algunos aspectos de su educación superior. Además, con el objetivo de identificar los tres tipos de cuestionamientos incluidos de estas dos disciplinas en el examen, se presenta un ejemplo de cada tipo. TIPO 1. Determinar el punto donde la recta y = 6x -3 Respuesta Correcta a). intersecta al eje ordenado. Justificación a) (0, - 3) b) (0 ,-2) Para determinar el cruce de la recta con el eje y , sustituir la variable c) (2,0) d) (3,0) x = 0 >>= 6x -3 = 6(0 )-3 = -3 Otra manera de resolver el ejemplo es analizar la ecuación de la línea recta en su forma y = mx + b. Se sabe que el cruce con el eje y está dado por el término constante, esto es b , en este caso es b = - 3 . TIPO 2. Simplificar la siguiente expresión: .7 . ' : ■ 2sen(x)cos(x) l+ cos2(x)-sen2(x) a) tan(x) b) sen(x) cos(x) ksV-NV.. l-sen(x) ^ l + cos(x)-sen(x) Respuesta Correcta a ) . Justificación Para simplificar la expresión dada, tener presente algunas identidades trigonométricas básicas y aplicarlas: 2sen(x)cos(x) 1+ eos2(x)-sen2(x) 2sen(x)cos(x) __2sen(x) _ eos2(x) + cos2(x) 2cos(x) .V .'.V A V S V .'.V .’.V .M % * ¿Sabías que... en 1942 durante la segunda Guerra Mundial, ingenieros de la Escuela Militar de Transmisiones y 1/ pasantes de la Escuela Superior de Ingeniería Mecánica y Eléctrica (ESIME), capacitados para el manejo y mantenimiento del RADAR (Radio Detection And Rungin), innovación científica y secreto militar de Estados Unidos, conformaron la Compañía de Detección Aérea número 1 en el norte de Baja California, donde se instalaron tres de estas unidades para advertir anticipadamente la presencia de naves enemigas aéreas o marítimas que se acercaran a las costas e informar al ejército quien tomaría las medidas de defensa necesarias? 51
  48. 48. TIPO 3 Las llantas de un automóvil tienen un radio de 30 cm. Si las llantas dan 35 vueltas, ¿cuántos metros puede recorrer el automóvil? a) 2 1 # b ) 10.5# c) 1 0 5 0 # d ) 2 1 0 0 # Respuesta Correcta a ) . Justificación Para resolver el problema presentado, tener presente que la llanta tiene forma circular. Considerar la fórmula para encontrar el perímetro de un círculo P = ttc¡ ya que éste da información acerca de la distancia que recorre la llanta al dar una vuelta. Como el radio mide 30 cm, el diámetro mide 60 cm. Por ello, el perímetro es P - 60# , esto es, la llanta recorre £> = 60# cm por vuelta. . „ . , .. . , , , .. £> = 60-35# cm Como cada llanta da 35 vueltas, la distancia recorrida por el automóvil es £> = 2100# cm Convertir los centímetros a metros, ya que la pregunta pide la distancia en metros. D - 21# m Sabías que... entre 1944 y 1946, el Director General del IPN, el Dr. Manuel Saridoval Vallarta, convocó a la creación de! escudo del IPN, ganando el diseño inscrito por los estudiantes de la Escuela Prevocacional N0.5 Armando López Fonseca en la concepción de la idea y Jorge Grajales en el diseño gráfico; en éste, destacan las letras del portón de acceso al Casco de Santo Tomás y cuatro elementos básicos que son el engrane (en representación de la ingenierías mecánicas), una torre (símbolo de la ingeniería civil), un matraz (para las ciencias médico-biológicas) y una balanza (para las de comercio y economía)?
  49. 49. m atem áticas Tema: Circunferencia 1 de 2 •Ecuación de la circunferencia centrada en el origen y de radio r. Jt‘ + y~ = r~ La ecuación general de una circunferencia es x~ + y 2 + Dx + F.y + F y el radio de ésta. A continuación, se presentan algunos ejemplos. = 0 y se puede determinar dados el centro Ejemplo: Encontrar la ecuación de la circunferencia cuyo radio sea cinco y esté centrada en el origen. 1 Identificar los elementos proporcionados, radio r - 5 centro C ( 0,0) ^ Sustituir los valores en la ecuación x2 + y 2 = r : x2 + y 2 = ( 5 )2 x2 + v3 = 25 1* En el triángulo de la figura 1 or = 60°, b = 3 m y c = 4 m, determinar el valor de a. a) b) VÍÓ c) VÍ2 d) V ñ 2. Si una altura de un triángulo coincide con una bisectriz, se puede asegurar que el triángulo es: Figura 1 a) acutángulo b) rectángulo c) equilátero d) isósceles 3. ¿Cuántas diagonales tiene un octágono? a) 15 b) 18 Qjt i c) 20 d) 22 4. La figura 2 representa un triángulo rectángulo isósceles que tiene un ^ área de 225 u2.¿Cuál es el área ael cuadrado que se encuentra dentro del triángulo, si la base del cuadrado es ~ de la longitud de la hipotenusa del triángulo? a). 90 b) 100 c) 110 d) 120 5. En la figura 3, los puntos M, N, P, Q y R dividen a la circunferencia en cinco arcos iguales. Encontrar el ángulo*. a) 30o b) 36o c) 42o d) 60o 53
  50. 50. Matem áticas 6. En un terreno triangular uno de sus lados mide 7 m, otro mide un tercio del perímetro y el tercero mide una quinta parte del perímetro. ¿Cuáles son las medidas en metros de los otros dos lados? a) c) 1,7 3,5 0 7. b) d) 2,6 2,5 Determinar el área del « (-3,2), 6(3,3), c(4, - 3). a) 12.5 c) 16.5 triángulo cuyos vértices son b) 14.5 d) 18.5 8. Una persona viaja en un automóvil en línea recta sobre la autopista, en ese momento observa un árbol que está a la derecha y enfrente de él con un ángulo de 30° con respecto a la carretera. Avanza 100 m y observa el árbol por la parte trasera del coche con un ángulo de 30o con respecto a la carretera. ¿Cuál es la distancia perpendicular que existe entre la carretera y el árbol? A Figura 5 A b) “ 75 2 3 “ 7 J d) “ 2 7 3 2 ' 3 W. 9. Determinar el área del triángulo OAR si O y R son centros de * circunferencias de radio 2 (ver figura 4). ^ V 3 2 a) — u h ^ 2b) ------u 2 3 c) a/3 u2 d) V2 u2 Calcular el área sombreada de la figura 5. a) n - 2V2 b) 2n - 4l c) 2n - 2 d) n - 2 11. ¿Cuál es el valor del ángulo B del triángulo de la figura 6? a) 40o b) 30o c) 60° d) 70o 54
  51. 51. Tema: Circunferencia 2 de 2 Ecuación de la circunferencia centrada fuera del origen (Y* , k) y de radio r. ( * -/) ) ’ + ( y - k) = r Ejemplo: Identificar la ecuación general de la circunferencia centrada en C(4,-5) y de radio 2. Identificar los datos proporcionados en el planteamiento. radio r = 2 centro C J Sustituir los valores en la ^ fórmula. ( x - h f + ( y - k f = r ( x - ^ + ( y -( -5 ) ) 2 = ( 2 / ( x -4 ) 2+ (y + 5)2 = 4 3 Desarrollar la ecuación anterior para llevarla a la ecuación general. ( * -4 ) : + ( v + 5)2 = 4 j e 2 - 8 . v + 16 + y 2 + lO y+ 25 = 4 x2 + y 2- 8* + I0v + 41 =4 x2 + y 2 - 8,t+ 10 y -3 7 = 0 12. La medida de un ángulo es 4x + 20 y su ángulo opuesto por el vértice mide 6x - 34. ¿Cuál es el valor de x ? a) 22° c) 37° b) 27° d) 52o 13- g É 14. En la figura 7, el triángulo ABC es equilátero y el triángulo BDC es isósceles. ¿Cuál es el valor dex? a) 60o c) 75° b) 70o d) 85o 1 En la figura 8, AC = 5 cm, AB = 4 cm y AD =- A B ■ ¿Cuántos 3 centímetros mide el segmento DE si ACDE ? f i 5. a) 12 b) 10 40 3 c) 5 d) 5 4 3 Calcular el área sombreada de la figura 9, si A £ = 10cm; BC = 15 cm y CD = 5 cm y estos segmentos son diámetros de circunferencias inscritas en la circunferencia de diámetro AD. a) 125/r b) 112.5n c) 68.757T d) 156.25^ c Figura 7 Figura 8 Figura g 53
  52. 52. Tema: Parábola 1 de 3 Las siguientes tablas ilustran las diversas representaciones de una parábola; se presentan la ecuación, foco y directriz, así como una representación gráfica de sus elementos. Ecuación, foco, directriz x2 = 4 py Foco: F(0.p) Directriz:;;' = - p Gráfica para p > o Gráfica para p < o H Figura 10 17- Obtener el volumen del prisma triangular regular mostrado en la figura 10. . 3 a) 4 b) V3^ 3 3 . Anl c) 3 d) 4 Observando una pintura (figura 11), un águila que está desde una posición 2 (7,15) est¿ acechando a un conejo que se encuentra ubicado en el punto P(3,4) .Determinaraqué distancia se encuentra el águila del conejo. a) V l37 b) V97 c) V ól d) Si se sabe que el ángulo < G IF = 2< G H I y que los segmentos FI = 10 m y FH = 200 m f (ver figura 12) ¿cuántos metros mide el segmento GF ? a) IOn/20 b) 20V 20 c) 40V 20 d) 200V 2 19- Ordenar de mayor a menor las siguientes término independiente. K A. y = 3x - l B. y = - x - - 2 3 C. y ——Ax + 2 D. >’= -x + 10 a) A, B, C, D b) A, B, D, C c) D, C, A, B d) D, C, B, A 56
  53. 53. í'' Ecuación, foco, directriz y 2 = Apx Foco: F(p , 0) Directriz: x - - p ( x - h f = 4 p ( y -k ) donde p = — 4a Foco: F (h ,k + p) Directriz: y = k - p MATEMÁTICAS v .v .v .-.v . Tema: Parábola 2 de 3 Gráfica parap > o Gráfica para p < o 20. Determinar el punto donde la recta y = 6x - 3 intersecta al eje de las ordenadas. a) ( 0 , - 3 ) c) (2,0) b) ( 0 ,-2 ) d) (3, 0 ) 21. Los puntos de intersección de la recta y - 3x - 2 y la parábola y =x1 + 3jc- 3 son: a) ( 1, 5) y ( - 1, - 5) c) ( 1 ,-1 ) y ( - 1 , 1 ) b) ( 1, - 1) y ( - 1, 5) d) ( - 1, - 5) y ( 1, 1) 22. Obtener las ecuaciones de las rectas que pasan por los lados de un m triángulo form ado por los puntos ^ ( - 1 , - 1 ) , 5 ( 2,3) .y C ( 2 , - l ) Ll a) x - L2 >•= 1 b) x — 1 y = 3x - c) x = 2 d) x = y = -1 ^ —2 L3 4 1 y = —x + — ' 3 3 y = x + 2 y = 2x —1 y = - x + x:,,? 23. De acuerdo con la figura 13, la ecuación de la parábola correspondiente mí: es: a) y2 - 8;t + 8 = 0 c) y2 + 8x —8 = 0 b) x~ —8 y + 8 — 0 d) x 2 + 8 y —8 = 0 57
  54. 54. MATEMÁTICAS Tema: Parábola 3 de 3 Ecuación, foco, directriz { y - r f =4p(x-h) donde p =— 4a Foco: F(h +p,k) Directriz: x - h - p Gráfica para/» > o /Sy.. v i / . . H IH R i 24. Relacionar la ecuación de la parábola con su respectiva gráfica. Ecuación 1. J = X 2 2- y = ( x - d ) ‘ y B. a) 1B, 2D, 3A, 4C c) 1A, 2D, 3B, 4C b) 1B, 2C,3A,4D d) 1A, 2D, 3C, 4B Identificar la ecuación que modela la cónica mostrada en la figura 14. a) y —x~ + x + 20 b) _y= jf2+ x -2 0 c) y = Jt2 - jc-2 0 d) y = x 2- x + 20 58
  55. 55. 26. Encontrar los puntos de intersección de las siguientes curvas: 2x + y - A - 0 y 2- 4x - 0 a) 0,2) y(4,4) b) (1,2) y(4,-4) 0 (2,1) y (-4,4) d) (2,1) y(-4,-4) 27. Relacionar la ecuación de la circunferencia con el cuadrante en el * cual se encuentra su centro. Ecuación Cuadrante 1. (x + 10)2+ ( v - 5)2 =4 A. Primer 2. (x + 6)" + (^ + 9)“=1 B. Segundo 3- ( x - 5)2+(jy + 15)2=4 C. Tercer 4- ( x - 3)2+ ( ^ - 4)2 =1 D. Cuarto 2C, 3D, 4A b) 1B, 2D, 3A, 4C c) 1D,2A,3B,4C 28. La ecuación d) 1D, 2B,3C,4A _ representa una circunferencia con centro en el punto (3,-4) yradio 2. a) x2- 6x + y 2 +&y+ 2 =0 b) x2+ 6x + y 2- S y + 2 = 0 c) x2+ 6x + y 2+8>’+ 21 = 0 d) x2-6 x + _y2-8 > ,+ 21 = 0 29. A partir de la figura 15, determinar el valor de y a) 4 eos 30° b) 4 sen30‘ c) 4 tan 30° d) 4 ctg30° M 30. La llanta de un automóvil tiene un radio de 30 cm aproximadamente. , ¿Cuántos metros puede recorrer si la llanta da 35 vueltas? a) 21n b) 10.5tt c) 1050tt d) 21OOtt y Figura
  56. 56. Tema: Líneas y puntos notables en un triángulo 1 de 2 Dado un triángulo cualquiera, se pueden identificar algunas líneas y puntos importantes. A continuación, se presentan los tipos de líneas, su definición y algunas propiedades. Mediana: vértice. segmento de línea recta que une un vértice del triángulo con el punto medio del lado opuesto a ese a', b' ye' puntos medios A, B y C vértices del triángulo Aa', Bb' y Ce' medianas P centroide o baricentro Propiedades: • Las tres medianas de un triángulo concurren en un punto llamado centroide o baricentro. • Cada una de las tres medianas divide al triángulo en dos triángulos de áreas iguales. La distancia entre el baricentro y un vértice cualquiera del triángulo es dos tercios de la longitud de la mediana. •Las tres medianas dividen al triángulo en seis triángulos de áreas iguales. 0 1 La identidad trigonométrica------------------ es equivalente a: cosiese#» a) sec<'p b) tan cp c) sen(p d) eos(f) 32. Utilizar identidades trigonométricas para simplificar la siguiente a? expresión: sen2# + tan: 0 + ( sen ^ tan# 1 sen# esc# a) 1+sec2# c) sec2# b) 2 + tan # d) 1 Q %r;# 33- Reducir la siguiente expresión sen M 1 + cos(6#) a) tan(3#) b) sec(3#) c) sen (3#) d) eos(3#) 34- ¿Cuál es el valor de y en la siguiente ecuación? y - tan(45°)-(s e n (30°))(cos(60°)) a) 0 b) | 4 c) - 1 d) V3 60
  57. 57. 35- Relacionar el triángulo con su razón trigonométrica correspondiente. Triángulo Razón a) 1B, 2C, 3A c) 1C, 2B, 3A b) 1B, 2A, 3C d) 1C, 2A, 3B 36. Ordenar de mayor a menor el valor de las siguientes razones trigonométricas. A. sen v ¿ y B. tan I- C. eos 3 n 4 J ( n ^ a) B, A, C b) B, C, A c) A, B, C d) A, C, B 37. ¿Qué sombra proyectará un poste de 9 m de altura cuando el ángulo de elevación ael Sol sea de 60o? a) 2sÍ 2 b) 273 0 • 3V 2 d) 3^3 38. Como se muestra en la figura 16, una escalera de diez metros de largo descansa sobre la pared de una casa. Si el ángulo entre la 71 escalera y el edificio es de —, determinar a qué distancia del edificio está la parte inferior de la escalera. a) 3 b) 4 c) 5 d) 6 Figura 16 61
  58. 58. MATEMÁTICAS Tema: Líneas y puntos notables en un triángulo Mediatríz: se llama mediatriz de un lado de un triángulo ala recta perpendicular a dicho lado trazada por su punto medio. Propiedades: ^ * ■ El punto donde concurren las tres mediatrices de un triángulo se llama circuncentro. - - / l ^ / 1 ■ En un triángulo acutángulo, el centro de la circunferencia circunscrita está fuera del triángulo. / ¡ ■ En un triángulo obtusángulo, el centro de la c ---------í -----i3- Circuncentro circunferencia circunscrita está fuera del triángulo. / * En un triángulo rectángulo, el centro de la circunferencia circunscrita es el punto medio de la hipotenusa. 39. Ordenar los siguientes valores de menor a mayor magnitud. f 2x 1. eos — 2. tan V 3 J U J f ^3. eos — 3 { 2 ) a) 2,1,3 b) 1. 3,2 c) 2, 3,1 d) 1,2,3 Simplificar la siguiente expresión: 1 - eos2<p O - sen#?)(1 + sen49) a) senV b) tan2<p c) sec2<p d) cotl(p Encontrar una expresión equivalente a ^ l+ co s^ # ) a) V 2 cos(30) b) y¡2cos(3d) c) V 2 cos(6<9) d) ~J^>]cos{6@) 42. Simplificar la siguiente expresión 2sen(x]|cos|w 1+ cos21 1—sen2jW a) tan(x) c) sen(x)cos(x) 2 l-sen(x) _______ 2_______ ^ l + cos(x)-sen(x) 62
  59. 59. 43- Relacionar ambas columnas. Relación Trigonométrica Resultado 1. sec íf] A. l 3 ) ' it ^ 1 2. tan J j v. 3> B. 3- CSC C. 2 ' n ' 2 4- cot J j D. a) 1B, 2C, 3A, 4D b) 1B,2D, 3A, 4C c) 1C, 2B, 3D, 4A d) 1C, 2A, 3D, 4B MULTIRREACTIVO Dado el triángulo equilátero de la figura 17, contestar preguntas. 44. Si el lado del triángulo es 2, el área es: a) V 3 2 b) c) 2V 3 d) 4V3 45. Identificar el tipo de ángulos internos del triángulo equilátero mostrado. a) _ Rectos b) Agudos c) Oblicuos d) Obtusos 46. ¿Cuál es el ángulo complementario de a ? a) 20o b) 30o c) 90o d) 120o Figura 17 63
  60. 60. MATEMÁTICAS 47. Si el lado del triángulo es 1, relacionar la razón trigonométrica con su correspondiente valor. Relación Resultado Trigonométrica 1. sen(a) A. 2 2. cos(a) B. 1 2 3. sec(or) C. 2 4. csc(a) D. 2Ü 2 a) 1C,2B,3D, 4A b) 1C, 2A, 3D, 4B c) 1D, 2B,3A,4C d) 1D, 2A, 3C, 4B Número de ejercicio Respuesta correcta Número de ejercicio Respuesta correcta Número de ejercicio Respuesta correcta Número de ejercicio Respuesta correcta 1. d 13- c 25- b 37- d 2. d 14- b 26. b 38. c 3- c 15- a 27. a 39- b 4- b 16. d 28. a 40. b 5- b 17- a 29- c 41. a 6. c 18. a 30. a 42. a 7- d 19- d 31- b 43- d 8. b 20 . a 32. a 44- b 9- c 21. d 33- a 45- b 10. d 22. a 34- b 46. b 11. d 23- a 35- a 47- c 12. b 24- a 36. a 64
  61. 61. RAZONAMIENTO MATEMÁTICO El razonamiento matemático es una habilidad esencial que le permite al individuo amplificar el pensamiento lógico que le da significado a un problema o ¡dea. Con el desarrollo de esta habilidad, el ser humano ha aprendido a evaluar situaciones, determinar si tienen sentido o no, seleccionar las estrategias de solución, reflexionar sobre estas soluciones y extraer conclusiones lógicas, para finalmente reconocer cómo este conocimiento puede aplicarse. La vida cotidiana plantea situaciones en las que se deben resolver problemas que son importantes para el desarrollo de cada persona. Algunos de ellos requieren conocimientos adquiridos en la escuela, pero otros no. El razonamiento matemático proporciona ciertas enseñanzas que favorecen la capacidad y habilidad de resolver problemas para que las personas progresen satisfactoriamente en la sociedad en la que se desenvuelven; de aquí su relevancia en el ámbito educativo. Una persona que desea ingresar al Nivel Superior debe poseer ciertas habilidades intelectuales que le permitan comprender, plantear y resolver problemas de situaciones y hechos que pueden ser concretos o abstractos; por ello, la importancia de incluir un apartado en esta guía. A lo largo de esta sección, el aspirante encontrará preguntas en las que tenga que reconocer patrones dada una secuencia de imágenes o una sucesión de números, también hallará preguntas en donde tenga que reconocer las características de un objeto en el espacio, así como la resolución de problemas hipotéticos. Como se describe en la presentación general de Matemáticas, existen tres tipos de cuestionamientos distribuidos en el examen y con el objetivo de que se puedan identificar rápidamente, se presenta un ejemplo de cada tipo. TIPO 1. Completar la siguiente sucesión 2,__,4,6,__,16,... a) 2,10 b) 2,8 c) 3,8 d) 3,7 Respuesta Correcta 3 ) , Justificación Tomar los números consecutivos que se muestran en la sucesión y restar: 6 - 4 = 2 Al primer término, sumar dos unidades, por lo cual el primer término faltante es 2 Si se suma el tercer y cuarto término, el quinto término es: 6+ 4 = 10 ¿Sabías que... el 17de febi 01o de 1944 se creó oficialmente el Inte»nado del IPN, planeado para albergar ajo o personas en un edificio propio. Ai momento de su fundación contaba con ->>;6alumnos ele las distintas escuelas alojados provisionalmente en los dormitorios acondicionados debajo de las tribunas del estadio y el anexo del gimnasio en el ( asco de Santo Tomas IT 1 ríe septiembre de ios1 el presidente Miguel Alemán, en su informo ante el Congreso de la Unión, mencionó la terminación del internado del IPN, en ese momento con capacidad para 1000 alumnos?
  62. 62. TIPO 2 Respuesta Correcta b). Justificación La primera imagen representa un círculo que tiene inscrito un triángulo blanco. La segunda imagen es un círculo que tiene inscrito un cuadrado. La tercera imagen muestra un círculo que tiene inscrito un pentágono blanco. círculo blanco que tiene inscrito un TIPO 3. o > • w m M Considerando el patrón, la cuarta imagen debe ser un hexágono. Un contratista sabe que a dos de sus albañiles les toma nueve y diez horas, respetivamente, construir una pared. Por experiencia, el contratista sabe que el desempeño conjunto de los dos albañiles al trabajar, disminuye diez ladrillos por hora. Para un trabajo especial, construyeron una pared en cinco horas. ¿Cuántos ladrillos tiene la pared? a) 500 b) 550 c) 900 d) 950 Respuesta Correcta c). Justificación Sea x la cantidad de ladrillos en la pared. Por hora, el albañil 1 tarda nueve horas y el albañil 2, 10 horas. Por lo cual: Además se sabe que el desempeño conjunto de los albañiles al trabajar disminuye 10 ladrillos por hora. Si tardaron cinco horas para realizar el trabajo, se puede encontrar el número de ladrillos de la siguiente manera: * + ^ - 1 0 9 10 Resolviendo se tiene que: 5x 5x _A -----1-------50 = x => x 50 + 45 = x 95 95 -5 0 = x=> — x -5 0 = x=>— x - x = 50 90 90 ¿Sabías que... en 1949 siendo presidente de l.i república el Lie. Miguel Alemán, se expidió la primera Ley Orgánica del Instituto Politécnico Nacional, que fue modificada en 199(1 con el I ic. Adolfo Ruíz Corónos y en 1959 con el I k. Adolfo López Mateos? 66
  63. 63. MATEMÁTICAS Tema: Sucesiones num éricas 1 de 2 Progresión geométrica: es una sucesión en la que los elementos de ésta se obtienen multiplicando el elemento anterior por una constante denominada razón o factor de la progresión y el término general de la sucesión está dado por an = o T ”" Ejemplo: Identificar el término general de la siguiente sucesión 2, 6,18, 54,... 2, 6. 18, 54,.. Identificar la razón en la sucesión t ’ = —= 3 Ü- = iü = 3 í!± = — =3 T t T t a 2 ’ a, 6 ’ a, 18 — ~ r a, a2 a3 a4 r =3 dada utilizando Considerar el término general a„ = a ,r(”“1) a< 2 y r 3 fy sustituir los elementos encontrados. a„-2(3"~'^ 1. Determinar el número faltante en la sucesión 6,18,__ , 360, 2160, a) 57 0 72 b) 63 d) 79 2. ¿Qué número completa la siguiente sucesión? 4 4 2 4 4 4 e n e n e n £ » _ > . 1 __ 16 a) c) e n b) e n 8 8 4 3 4 ; e n d) e n 6 6 es el quinto término de la sucesión 4, -1 -324 b) -864 324 d) 864 4. Encontrar el tercer término de la siguiente sucesión. e S e 2,__ ,3y¡3e2,9e2 * a) i S e 2 b) c)‘ 6e2 d) 3e2 Completar la siguiente sucesión 2, __?4,6,__,16, a) 2,8 b) 3,7 c) 3,8 d) 2,10 ¿Cuál es el quinto término de la sucesión 3,3,6,18, a) 21 b) 24 c) 72 d) 108 67
  64. 64. m atem áticas Qué número continúa la sucesión 1 1 + V 2 1 + 7 3 2 4 ’ 4 3 3 a) 7 b) 4 2 « i d) 1 2 8. ¿Cuál es el cuarto térm ino de la sucesión 1, —, 4 , ...? 2 a) 6 b) c) 7 d) 7 2 9- Com pletar la siguiente serie 0. __, -6 , - 9, __ , a) 2, 11 c) -2,-11 b) 3, 12 d) -3,-12 ||i 10. ¿Cuál es el número que continúa la siguiente sucesión 1, 3, — ,. 7 5 3 17 3 ’ ’ 3 a) 3 T L j c) 10 b) 6 d) 11 11. ¿Qué figura continúa la serie? 68
  65. 65. m f - wsív*■ $ MATEMÁTICAS Tema: Sucesiones numéricas 2 de 2 Progresión aritmética: es una sucesión de números tal que la diferencia de dos términos sucesivos cualesquiera de la sucesión es una cantidad constante llamada diferencia. Para generar todos los elementos de la sucesión, se utiliza: «„ = a. + (« - 1 )d Ejemplo: Determinar el séptimo término de la sucesión -•>.- 3 . - - . - 2 . - - . 1 Identificar la diferencia en la sucesión dada utilizando a , , -a„ =d Identificar los elementos anteriores en el término general. t t T t a, ái a, «4 a a,= -f-(-3)=- - +3=| 1 1 2. 2 2 i ,,, 3 , 1-4~ai = - -( -2)=- - - 2=- } a„ = a l i (n - l)< f o, = -3 3 Calcular el séptimo término de la sucesión. a-=a, +(7-1 d-~ -3 + 6 - |= -3 + 3 = 0 12. C o m p l e t a r l a s i g u i e n t e s e r i e : + • 0 x 9 A V A • x 0 V A • b) + O x x Ó A d) • A + 13. L a ú l t i m a f i g u r a q u e c o m p l e t a la s e r i e e s : 69
  66. 66. Mam m ancas *> C o m p l e t a r la s i g u i e n t e s e r i e c o n s i d e r a n d o l o s e j e s d e s i m e t r í a d e l a s f i g u r a s : 70
  67. 67. MATEMATICAS 17- T o m a n d o e n c o n s i d e r a c i ó n la f i g u r a 1 8 , i d e n t i f i c a r la o p c i ó n q u e c o r r e s p o n d e a l a v i s t a s u p e r i o r . 1 8 . P a r a d i b u j a r u n t r i á n g u l o c o m o l o s q u e s e m u e s t r a n e n la f i g u r a 1 9 , s e n e c e s i t a n 3 s e g m e n t o s d e r e c t a y 3 c í r c u l o s . P a r a d i b u j a r 2 , s e r e q u i e r e n 3 s e g m e n t o s d e r e c t a y 4 c í r c u l o s . ¿ C u á n t o s s e g m e n t o s d e r e c t a y c í r c u l o s s e u t i l i z a r á n p a r a d i b u j a r 9 t r i á n g u l o s c o l i n e a l e s ? Segmentos Círculos Segmentos Círculos a) 15 9 b ) 17 10 c) 1 9 11 d ) 21 13 S e g u i r l a s i n s t r u c c i o n e s c o n s i d e r a n d o la f i g u r a 2 0 . 1. F i j a r e l v é r t i c e D y r o t a r la f i g u r a 9 0 ° e n s e n t i d o a n t i h o r a r i o . 2. R e f l e j a r la f i g u r a r e s u l t a n t e r e s p e c t o a l v é r t i c e B . I d e n t i f i c a r la f i g u r a r e s u l t a n t e a l s e g u i r l a s i n d i c a c i o n e s a n t e r i o r e s . Figura 20 Figura 22 0 d) 2 0 . ¿ Q u é ú n i c o m o v i m i e n t o s e r e a l i z ó e n l a f i g u r a 21? a ) E s c a l a m i e n t o b ) T r a s l a c i ó n c ) R e f l e x i ó n d ) R o t a c i ó n 21. ¿ Q u é l e t r a s e e n c u e n t r a e n la c a r a i n f e r i o r d e l c u b o d e la f i g u r a 2 2 , s i l a l e t r a q u e e s t á a la i z q u i e r d a d e l a c a r a q u e t i e n e la l e t r a A e s la c o n t i n u a c i ó n d e la l e t r a C? a ) F b ) E c ) D d ) C 71
  68. 68. Tema: Series espaciales 1 de 2 Una parte importante de las series espaciales es identificar sus elementos y los movimientos rígidos en el plano que se realizan para estos elementos. A continuación, se presentan algunos ejemplos de estos movimientos. Traslación: una traslación desliza la figura a lo largo de una trayectoria recta, moviendo cada punto la misma distancia en la misma dirección. . ,, A______ A 2 2 . ¿ C u á n t o s c u b o s d e 6 c m d e l a d o c a b e n e n u n c u b o d e 3 0 c m d e l a d o ? a ) 1 2 0 b ) 1 2 5 0 1 3 0 d ) 2 1 6 H l 2 3 . El l a r g o d e l r e c t á n g u l o e s 12 c m , e n t o n c e s e l l a r g o d e la c u r v a e s : H Figura 23 24. * I d e n t i f i c a r e l n ú m e r o d e t r i á n g u l o s q u e s e f o r m a n si s e t r a z a n l a s d i a g o n a l e s d e la f i g u r a 2 3 . a ) 4 b ) 6 c ) 8 d ) 12 S e d e s e a c o n s t r u i r u n a c a j a c e r r a d a p o r l a s c i n c o c a r a s , v e r la f i g u r a 2 4 . ¿ C u á l d e l a s o p c i o n e s i n d i c a la f o r m a d e r e c o r t a r u n c a r t ó n p a r a h a c e r t a l c a j a ? 72
  69. 69. :--y WZWtMtfM:-: Matem áticas Tema: Series espaciales 2de 2 Rotación: el movimiento de rotación consiste en girar un determinado número de grados todos los elementos de una figura alrededor de un punto fijo. C Reflexión: este movimiento voltea una figura sobre una recta, creando el reflejo exacto de ésta. 26. De lafigura 25. ¿Cuál opción representa a lafigura después de haberla rotado 135oen dirección contraria a las manecillas del reloj? 27. Un edificio se adornará con un mural cuadrado de azulejos azules y tendrá dos diagonales con 20 azulejos rojos cada una, más un azulejo donde se cruzan (figura 26). ¿Cuántos azulejos azules se tienen que comprar? a) 390 b) 400 c) 410 d) 420 4 Para obtener — 5 , ¿qué fracción se le debe sumar 127 a) -1 1 b) 10 x 23 d) 127 c ) ------- ' 3 10 73
  70. 70. 29- Hipatia quiere viajar del Distrito Federal a la ciudad de Zacatecas, si la distancia entre las ciudades es de aproximadamente 603 km, el rendimiento del automóvil es de 15 km por litro en recorrido mixto y el costo por litro de gasolina Premium es de $12.03. ¿Cuánto gastará Hipatia en gasolina? a) $450 b) $484 c) $550 d) $584 30. Tres vagones de tren tienen una capacidad de 40 toneladas cada uno. El primer vagón transporta arroz a su capacidad total, el segundo vagón transporta frijol a la mitad de la capacidad y el tercero lleva 300 kg de azúcar. ¿Cuántas toneladas de arroz, frijol y azúcar lleva el tren? a) 60.3 b) 603 c) 6.3 d) 63 31. Si el triple de un número es 27, ¿cuál será el doble de ese número? a) 20 b) 19 c) 18 d) 17 32. Una arrendadora de automóviles cobra $500 por día y $0.2 por cada kilómetro recorrido. Si se recorrerán 3500 kilómetros en dos días, ¿cuál será el costo total por la renta del automóvil? a) $1,000 b) $1,200 c) $1,400 d) $1,700 33. Viridiana gastó $1,500 en la compra de tres vestidos de una tienda departamental que tenía la siguiente oferta “Lleve dos vestidos del mismo precio y pague por el tercero sólo la mitad”. ¿Cuál es el precio de los vestidos? a) $600 b) $550 c) $450 d) $400 H 34. Se desea construir un recipiente cilindrico cuyo volumen sea de «■ 325 m3, si se reauiere que la altura sea de 500 cm, ¿cuántos metros tendría que medir el radio del recipiente? b) Vó5;r c) 35. Mis calificaciones de Matemáticas en los primeros exámenes fueron 8, 7 y 8. ¿Cuánto tengo que sacar en el cuarto examen para obtener ocho de promedio? a) 6 b) 7 c) 8 d) 9 74
  71. 71. MATEMÁTICAS Tema: Imaginación espacial Las figuras geométricas con volumen y que ocupan un lugar en el espacio son llamadas cuerpos geométricos, entre los cuales figuran poliedros, esferas, cilindros y conos, por mencionar algunos. Estos cuerpos se caracterizan por tener vistas, las cuales son la proyección ortogonal del cuerpo sobre un plano. Los rayos de proyección son todos paralelos entre sí y perpendiculares al plano. El modelo aquí empleado es el de “observador - objeto - plano”. Al analizar todas las caras de la figura anterior se tiene: Por lo cual las vistas del objeto geométrico son: Vistas: A. anterior D A _ ___ C. lateral izquierda 1 1 i D. lateral derecha E. inferior B 3 F. posterior 36. El circo de la ciudad tuvo una asistencia de 270 personas entre niños y adultos. El costo del boleto para los adultos es de $100 y para los niños es de $75. Si la recaudación de ese día fue de $22,500, ¿cuántos niños y adultos asistieron? Niños Adultos Niños Adultos a) 180 90 b) 170 100 c) 160 110 d) 150 120 37. Calcular un número positivo cuyo duplo aumentado en su cuadrado sea igual a su cubo. a) 4 b) 3 c) 2 d) 1 38. Una modista compró 7.5 metros de tela para confeccionar un vestido regional. Utilizó tres quintas partes para la falda y un tercio para el talle y las mangas. ¿Cuántos centímetros de tela le sobraron? a) 30 b) 40 c) 50 d) 60 39. El sueldo mensual de un empleado es de $6,000, si un tercio lo dedica a la renta de su departamento, del resto ocupa dos tercios en alimentos y gasta $500 de gasolina. ¿Cuánto dinero le queda para ahorrar? a) 833 c) 900 b) 850 d) 933 75
  72. 72. 40. De un barril lleno de aceite se saca is de su capacidad. Al día siguiente, se sacan 9 litros, quedando en el tambor 42 litros. ¿Qué capacidad de almacenamiento tiene el barril? a) 48 b) 54 c) 60 d) 98 41. Se tienen triángulos y cuadrados de papel. Si en total las piezas tienen 17 esquinas, ¿cuántos triángulos y cuadrados hay? Triángulos Cuadrados Triángulos Cuadrados a) 2 3 b) 3 2 ^ y J * 4 2- 0* c) 1 4 d) 4 1 Un autobús va de una ciudad a otra a una velocidad de 100 km/h. ¿Cuál de los siguientes es el valor más cercano a la velocidad que tiene que regresar por la misma carretera para que llegue al mismo tiempo que otro autobús que hace el recorrido de ida y vuelta a 90 km/h? a) 80 b) 82 c) 84 d) 84 43. Julián quierecomprar una casa c|uecuesta $2,500,000; siel plazo para pagar la casa es a 20 años, ¿cuánto tiene que pagar mensualmente? a) $10,000 b) $10,417 c) $11,000 d) $12,500 44. Julieta tiene que hacer 30 problemas de Matemáticas, en un día resuelve A del total yen el siguiente - del resto. ¿Cuántos problemas le faltan por resolver? a) 7 b) 9 c) 10 d) 13 m* ■£' 45- Un tanque que transporta leche se encuentra lleno hasta tres «■ décimos de su capacidad; durante el día se le vierten ciento veinte litros y queda lleno hasta siete décimos de su capacidad. En total, ¿cuántos litros puede contener el tanque? a) 280 b) 300 c) 450 d) 500 46. El contenido en sólido dentro de una taza varía de peso de acuerdo con el tipo de ingrediente. Por ejemplo, una taza estándar de polvo fino como la harina tiene un peso ae 140 g y de azúcar granulada 200 g; si la receta para un pastel lleva 700 g de harina y 200 g de azúcar y se requiere hacer 8 pasteles. ¿Cuántas tazas completas se necesitarán de cada ingrediente? Harina Azúcar Harina Azúcar 36 40 6 8 b) 38 8 d) 42 76 a) c) 10
  73. 73. 47. De una pieza cuadrada de hojalata se cortan cuadrados de dos centímetros por lado en cada esquina para formar una caja sin tapa * y con un volumen de trescientos noventa y dos centímetros cúbicos. ¿Cuántos centímetros mide el lado de la pieza de hojalata original? a) 10 b) 14 c) 18 d) 22 48. Determinar las dimensiones (en centímetros) de un rectángulo cuyo perímetro es de treinta y seis centímetros y la altura es un quinto de la base. Base Altura Base Altura a) 15 3 b) 30 6 c) 3 15 d) 6 30 Numero de Respuesta Número de Respuesta Número de Respuesta ejercicio __V::2: ejercicio correcta ejercicio correcta 1. c 17- c 33- a 2. a 18. c 34- c 3- c 19. a 35- d 4- d 20. c 36. a 3- d 21. a 37- c 6. c 22. b 38. c 7- a 23- b 39- a 8. b 24- c 40. b 9- d 25- c 41. b 10. d 26. c 42. b 11. d 27- b 43- b 12. a 28. d 44- b 13- b 29. b 45- b M- c 30. a 46. c 15- d 3 1 . c 47- c 16. b 32- d 48. a 77
  74. 74. CIENCIAS EXPERIMENTALES Actualmente, las personas viven día a día en un mundo más relacionado con cuestiones científicas y tecnológicas que les permiten tener una visión global de lo que les rodea a partir de la explicación de los fenómenos cotidianos. La adaptación a este entorno requiere de un conocimiento científico básico, proporcionado por el sistema educativo, a partir del cual se brindan las herramientas para relacionar los niveles de organización química, biológica, física y ecológica de los sistemas vivos, diseñar modelos o prototipos y demostrar principios científicos a través de expresiones simbólicas, leyes generales y normatividad aplicable. En este sentido, el saber científico permite a los individuos comprender el uso de tecnologías competitivas e innovadoras en la solución de problemas cotidianos; además, permite generar juicios lógicos y fundamentados basados en experimentación para tomar decisiones a partir del método científico que promueva una actitud responsable con relación a los recursos naturales y el medio ambiente. Con base en lo anterior, resulta indispensable conocer el nivel de desarrollo del pensamiento científico que poseen los aspirantes a ingresar a uno de los programas académicos del Nivel Superior, para lo cual se emplea un conjunto de preguntas agrupadas en el área llamada Ciencias Experimentales, que considera las siguientes áreas del conocimiento: • Física. Mide el nivel de comprensión del mundo moderno, al aplicar principios y leyes que explican un campo de fenómenos, donde no existen cambios en la estructura interna de la materia. • Química. Valora la habilidad que los aspirantes poseen para descifrar la composición química de los fenómenos que nos rodean. • Biología. Mide la habilidad del sustentante para identificar de forma consiente, crítica e informada los métodos y resultados utilizados por la ciencia, a través de un conocimiento general de las leyes biológicas. m ¿Sabías que... en 1958 por decreto presidencial, se expropiaron los ejidos de San Pedro Zacatenco y Santa María íicomán con la finalidad de respaldar las acciones politécnicas y se crearon los organismos descentralizados del Patronato para las Obras y del Canal 11 del Instituto Politér nico Nacional, saliendo en 1999 la señal de la estación de televisión al aire por vez primera el i de marzo, operando con las siglas Xf IPN IV CANAI 11? 79
  75. 75. Los reactivos posteriores a esta sección evaluarán únicamente la disciplina con la que están relacionados. Cabe señalar que se han diseñado tres tipos de preguntas para la evaluación de esta área, mismos que son presentados y ejemplificados en cada una de las disciplinas que la componen. Tipo t. Manejo de conocimientos básicos Este tipo de preguntas evalúa los conocimientos básicos por medio de la abstracción y simbolización sobre un tema o área. Tipo 2. Comprensión Estas preguntas evalúan el entendimiento y la comprensión de fenómenos naturales. Tipo 3. Solución de problemas Estas preguntas evalúan la aplicación y vinculación de los principios básicos del área para solucionar problemas sencillos. En este apartado se encuentran preguntas orientadas a explorar la capacidad del aspirante para comprender y relacionar los fenómenos del mundo natural con el aparato teórico metodológico de las ciencias experimentales. Razón por la cual se plantea una situación hipotética en donde se encuentran relacionadas por lo menos dos de las disciplinas del área de ciencias experimentales. Es importante aclarar que aunque los reactivos de este tipo no se incluyen en el examen, son herramientas importantes que permiten desarrollar habilidades para la solución de casos concretos. ¿Sabías que... el Presidente Ruíz fortines concibió e inició la construcción de la Unidad Profesional de Ingeniería y Ciencias Físico Matemáticas de Zacatenco, inaugurada posteriormente por el Presidente Adolfo López Mateos, quien bajo ese carácter, decretó la creación de los Patronatos de Publicaciones y el Patronato de latieres, Laboratorios y tquipos.' 80

×