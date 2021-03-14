Chitat' knigi v formate PDF One More Chance

When orthopedic surgeon Harriet ?Harry? Basantes is called to the ER to assess a patient who has been assaulted by her husband, she?s instantly thrust back sixteen years to the day her childhood sweetheart, Desi Thompson, walked away and disappeared without a trace.Desi?s always done the right thing, including marrying the man her father insisted was a better match than Harry. But when she ends up in the ER after an argument gone wrong, she can?t help wondering if the right thing is worth the cost.Harry refuses to let Desi return to an unsafe home, even if that means putting aside her own broken heart. With love on the line, can they give each other one more chance? .

