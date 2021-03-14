Buku EPUB Waca Beast Complex, Vol. 1

Seven short stories that set the scene for the best-selling BEASTARS series!In these seven stories, a menagerie of carnivores and herbivores face challenges based on their differences and try to find common ground.A tiger and a beaver who grew up together defy peer pressure to end their friendship and join forces to fight injustice. A camel journalist who spent his career passing judgment on carnivores spends a life-changing night with a seductive wolf. A saltwater crocodile and a gazelle must find a way to work together as chef and assistant on a cooking show with flagging ratings. A fox and a chameleon wrestle with stereotypes about each other?and themselves. And much more? Plus the real-life story of the origins of BEASTARS and Beast Complex! .

