Modelo de informe de compatibilidad

DEL : ING. JUAN JOSE CARBAJAL NUÑEZ RESIDENTE DE OBRA ASUNTO : COMPATIBILIDAD DEL EXPEDIENTE TECNICO CON EL TERRENO REFERE...
➢ Nombre de la obra : “MEJORAMIENTO, AMPLIACION Y EQUIPAMIENTO CON MOBILIARIO ESCOLAR DE LA I.E. INICIAL 204 DE LA CIUDAD ...
Región : Piura Província : Huancabamba Distrito : Huancabamba. Localidad : Huancabamba. 1.3 Base Legal - Resolución de la ...
Residente de obra. ASUNTO : INFORME DE COMPATIBILIDAD. ATENCION : Arq. MARGOHT M. BENITES GUTIERREZ. Supervisor. REFERENCI...
1. ASPECTOS FISICOS: 01. UBICACIÓN. El referido Proyecto se encuentra ubicado al Sur del Distrito de Pachamarca a una dist...
promedio durante el día de 12ºC a 28ºC, mientras que por las noches la temperatura desciende hasta 5ºC. Mientras que la te...
El terreno donde se ejecutara la obra en referencia tiene una configuración Topográfica semi plana horizontal. El área de ...
• Al lado Oeste del proyecto se requiere realizar corte en roca dura en un volumen de 5.60m3 aproximadamente lo cual se ef...
N D I C E OBRA: MEJORA DE ATENCIÓN E INCREMENTO DE LA COBERTURA DE LOS SERVICIOS DEL PUESTO DE SALUD HERBAY ALTO Fecha: Ju...
REVISIÓN DEL EXPEDIENTE TÉCNICO Y COMPATIBILIDAD CON EL TERRENO DE LA OBRA OBRA: MEJORA DE ATENCIÓN E INCREMENTO DE LA COB...
El Puesto de Salud Herbay Alto actualmente cuenta con los siguientes ambientes: Área de Ginecología, servicios higiénicos,...
2010-GRL/CEP (Segunda Convocatoria), de Consultoría Individual, para la Supervisión de la Obra, la Entidad adjudicó la Bue...
También se ha revisado el Contrato de Obra. B.5 Ubicación Centro Poblado : Herbay Alto Distrito : San Vicente Provincia : ...
* Supervisor Externo Ing. Mónica Mercedes Orozco López CIP 43829 * Residente de Obra José Saúl García Arias CIP 36725 * Ad...
1) No posee Índice 2) La Hoja Resumen de Presupuesto, no incluye el Presupuesto de Equipamiento, indicando un Presupuesto ...
5) En el Metrado de Mejoras: la partida 07.01.01 “muro a construir ladrillo de soga”. No indica en los planos el eje E’-E’...
observaciones: * El nivel de piso terminado para la zona de la edificación nueva (laboratorio), indica +0.15 m. Al hacerse...
2-2), se encuentra rajado y que ha sido resanado con cemento y luego pintado. Sería conveniente, que la demolición y const...
ASUNTO : INFORME DE COMPATIBILIDAD. ATENCION : Arq. MARGOHT M. BENITES GUTIERREZ. Supervisor. REFERENCIA : Obra: “MEJORAMI...
1. ASPECTOS FISICOS: 01. UBICACIÓN. El referido Proyecto se encuentra ubicado al Sur del Distrito de Pachamarca a una dist...
promedio durante el día de 12ºC a 28ºC, mientras que por las noches la temperatura desciende hasta 5ºC. Mientras que la te...
El terreno donde se ejecutara la obra en referencia tiene una configuración Topográfica semi plana horizontal. El área de ...
también en este mismo tramo también se requiere realizar el perfilado y desquinchado de taludes para su alineamiento, prev...
Modelo de informe de compatibilidad

  1. 1. DEL : ING. JUAN JOSE CARBAJAL NUÑEZ RESIDENTE DE OBRA ASUNTO : COMPATIBILIDAD DEL EXPEDIENTE TECNICO CON EL TERRENO REFERENCIA : OBRA: “MEJORAMIENTO, AMPLIACION Y EQUIPAMIENTO CON MOBILIARIO ESCOLAR DE LA I.E. INICIAL 204 DE LA CIUDAD DE HUANCABAMBA- PROVINCIA DE HUANCABAMBA – PIURA” FECHA : CHULUCANAS, 10 DE ENERO DEL 2011 Tengo a bien a dirigirme a usted, en calidad de Residente de la obra de la referencia, para alcanzarle el presente informe correspondiente a la verificación de la compatibilidad del expediente técnico con el terreno donde se ejecutará la obra. 1. MEMORIA DESCRIPTIVA 2. Generalidades
  2. 2. ➢ Nombre de la obra : “MEJORAMIENTO, AMPLIACION Y EQUIPAMIENTO CON MOBILIARIO ESCOLAR DE LA I.E. INICIAL 204 DE LA CIUDAD DE HUANCABAMBA- PROVINCIA DE HUANCABAMBA – PIURA”. ➢ Código SNIP : Nº 88086 ➢ Modalidad de Ejecución : Por Administración Directa ➢ Resolución De Aprobación : Res. de Alcaldía N° 0327-2011-MPH/ALC, del 22.07.2011 ➢ Presupuesto de Obra : S/. 247,274.36 Nuevos Soles. ➢ Plazo de Ejecución : 45 Días Calendarios ➢ Residente de Obra : Ing. Juan J. Carbajal Núñez ➢ Supervisor de Obra : Ing. Manuel Arévalo Macedo 3. Ubicación
  3. 3. Región : Piura Província : Huancabamba Distrito : Huancabamba. Localidad : Huancabamba. 1.3 Base Legal - Resolución de la contraloría de la republica Nº 195-88-CG. - Resolución de Alcaldía N° 0327-2011-MPH/ALC - Memorándum Nº 091-2011-GDU INFORME Nº 001-2009-MDP/IR-JLPM A : LIC. CIRILO BARROS HERRERA. Alcalde de la municipalidad distrital de Pachamarca DEL : ING. JOSÉ LUIS PELAYO MANDUJANO.
  4. 4. Residente de obra. ASUNTO : INFORME DE COMPATIBILIDAD. ATENCION : Arq. MARGOHT M. BENITES GUTIERREZ. Supervisor. REFERENCIA : Obra: “MEJORAMIENTO DE LA CAPACIDAD RESOLUTIVA DE LOS SERVICIOS MATERNO INFANTILES DEL PRIMER NIVEL DE ATENCION DE LOS PUESTOS DE SALUD PACHAMARCA PIOPACHAMARCA DE LA MICRORED DE PAUCARBAMBA - DIRESA HUANCAVELICA”. FECHA : 04 de Diciembre del 2009. Tengo el agrado de dirigirme a Ud. a fin de saludarlo cordialmente y por intermedio del presente informarle la Compatibilidad realizada al proyecto de la referencia el día 04 de Diciembre del presente año, en presencia del Sr. Alcalde de la Municipalidad Distrital de Pachamarca.
  5. 5. 1. ASPECTOS FISICOS: 01. UBICACIÓN. El referido Proyecto se encuentra ubicado al Sur del Distrito de Pachamarca a una distancia de 120m aprox. desde la Plaza Principal de distrito. Distrito : Pachamarca. Provincia : Churcampa. Departamento : Huancavelica. 1.02 CLIMA EN LA ZONA DEL PROYECTO. El distrito de Pachamarca se encuentra en una región geográfica perteneciente a la Sierra Central del país, en el Departamento de Huancavelica por lo que su clima es: variado con temporadas de verano con una temperatura
  6. 6. promedio durante el día de 12ºC a 28ºC, mientras que por las noches la temperatura desciende hasta 5ºC. Mientras que la temporada de Invierno se presenta desde el mes de Noviembre a Marzo con lluvias fuertes y torrenciales gradualmente despejándose durante el día y la noche, con temperaturas promedios en invierno durante el día de 108ºC a 19ºC. 1.03 VIAS DE ACCESO A LA OBRA. El acceso a la obra y por ende al distrito de Pachamarca se realiza directamente desde: la Ciudad de Huancavelica – Pampas – Lechuguillas – Chinchihuasi – Pachamarca. Se indica que existe acceso carrozable hasta la misma zona del proyecto hasta donde ingresa autos, camionetas, volquetes y camiones. 1.04 TOPOGRAFÍA Y ÁREA DE LA OBRA.
  7. 7. El terreno donde se ejecutara la obra en referencia tiene una configuración Topográfica semi plana horizontal. El área de terreno donde se ejecutara esta obra se encuentra de acuerdo a lo considerado en los Planos del proyecto y en zona de corte. El terreno ha sido habilitado por la Municipalidad Distrital de Pachamarca con apoyo de maquinaria pesada hasta los niveles proyectados. 2. DE LA INSPECCION A LA ZONA DEL PROYECTO: Se ha realizado la visita al lugar del proyecto con la finalidad de constatar la información técnica del Expediente Técnico realizado por el Proyectista Arq. Carlo C. Colonio Cerron con CAP. Nº 9463 de dicha Inspección de campo in situ se ha podido constatar lo siguiente: • El Área total del Puesto de Salud de Pachamarca tiene según los planos un total de 1.250.17 m2 y un perímetro total proyectado de 137.79m. • El terreno requiere una nivelación manual para efectuar el respectivo trazo y replanteo de las estructuras proyectadas de acuerdo a los planos aprobados. • Existe un acceso Carrozable en pendiente hasta la zona donde se ha proyectado la obra, la cual se inicia desde la plaza principal de Pachamarca.
  8. 8. • Al lado Oeste del proyecto se requiere realizar corte en roca dura en un volumen de 5.60m3 aproximadamente lo cual se efectuara en forma manual con herramientas; asi también en este mismo tramo también se requiere realizar el perfilado y desquinchado de taludes para su alineamiento, previo a la construcción del muro de contención proyectado. • Actualmente existe una infraestructura en el cual viene funcionando el Puesto de Salud de Pachamarca. • Se indica que después de esta inspección se ha presentado fuertes lluvias propias de esta temporada de invierno que recién empieza. 3.0 CONCLUSIONES: De la visita de campo para la evaluación y la Compatibilidad del proyecto, se concluye con lo siguiente: • De la Inspección al terreno se ha verificado que las dimensiones especificadas en los planos se adecuan al terreno existente destinado para esta obra. Siendo este aspecto Compatible con el Proyecto. • En el transcurso de la inspección realizada por mi representada al lugar donde se ejecutará la obra se ha podido constatar que la ejecución de la obra es factible, donde el expediente técnico y los planos ES COMPATIBLE con el terreno y sus características. Es todo cuanto informo a Ud. En honor a la verdad y para los fines que se estime por conveniente. Atentamente.,
  9. 9. N D I C E OBRA: MEJORA DE ATENCIÓN E INCREMENTO DE LA COBERTURA DE LOS SERVICIOS DEL PUESTO DE SALUD HERBAY ALTO Fecha: Junio/2010 A. RESUMEN EJECUTIVO B. GENERALIDADES B.1 Antecedentes B.2 Objeto B.3 Metodología de trabajo B.4 Documentos revisados B.5 Ubicación B.6 Ficha de Identificación de Obra C. DISPONIBILIDAD DEL TERRENO D. REVISIÓN DEL EXPEDIENTE TÉCNICO E. COMPATIBILIDAD DEL EXPEDIENTE TÉCNICO Y EL TERRENO PARA LA OBRA F. CONCLUSIONES Y RECOMENDACIONES G. PANEL FOTOGRÁFICO
  10. 10. REVISIÓN DEL EXPEDIENTE TÉCNICO Y COMPATIBILIDAD CON EL TERRENO DE LA OBRA OBRA: MEJORA DE ATENCIÓN E INCREMENTO DE LA COBERTURA DE LOS SERVICIOS DEL PUESTO DE SALUD HERBAY ALTO Fecha: Junio/2010 A. RESUMEN EJECUTIVO El Gobierno Regional de Lima en el marco de su programa de ejecución de obras, ha priorizado la Obra “Mejora de Atención e Incremento de la Cobertura de los Servicios del Puesto de Salud Herbay Alto”; dicho Puesto de Salud, se encuentra ubicado en el Centro Poblado Herbay Alto, Distrito de San Vicente, Provincia de Cañete, Departamento de Lima, Región Lima. El presente informe corresponde a la “REVISIÓN DEL EXPEDIENTE TÉCNICO Y COMPATIBILIDAD CON EL TERRENO DE LA OBRA” , el cual tiene como objetivo analizar la coincidencia del Expediente Técnico con la situación real del terreno y elaborar el informe correspondiente, para cuyo efecto el personal de la Supervisión se ha constituido in situ para la evaluación actual del terreno, en sus medidas, niveles, revisión general del Expediente Técnico, que incluye la memoria descriptiva, los metrados, los planos, estudio de suelos y estudio de impacto ambiental.
  11. 11. El Puesto de Salud Herbay Alto actualmente cuenta con los siguientes ambientes: Área de Ginecología, servicios higiénicos, Farmacia, Cocina, Área Administrativa, SIS, Área de Enfermería y Almacén. Con la ejecución de ésta Obra, se logrará ampliar y mejorar la infraestructura del Puesto de Salud Herbay Alto, lo que se manifestará en un incremento de los servicios de salud y una mayor seguridad para los pacientes, ya que toda la edificación será de material noble. A lo anterior cabe agregar que se colocará Equipo e Instrumental Médico para cada servicio a implementar B. GENERALIDADES B.1 Antecedentes * Elaboración del Expediente Técnico Estuvo a cargo del Consultor: Ing. Carlos Reynaldo Castillo Verástegui con CIP Nº 72396. * Referente al Contratista Como resultado del Proceso de Selección por la modalidad de Adjudicación Directa Selectiva Nº 05-2010-GRL/CEP, la Entidad adjudicó la Buena Pro a: Constructora y Proveedora Ansa E.I.R.L. * Referente a la Supervisión Como resultado del Proceso de Selección de Adjudicación de Menor Cuantía Nº 011-
  12. 12. 2010-GRL/CEP (Segunda Convocatoria), de Consultoría Individual, para la Supervisión de la Obra, la Entidad adjudicó la Buena Pro a la suscrita Ing. Mónica Mercedes Orozco López, quien suscribió el Contrato de Consultoría Nº 072-2010-GRL, en fecha 04 de Mayo del 2010. B.2 Objeto Con la ejecución de ésta Obra, se logrará ampliar y mejorar la infraestructura del Puesto de Salud Herbay Alto, lo que se manifestará en un incremento de los servicios de salud y una mayor seguridad para los pacientes, ya que toda la edificación será de material noble. A lo anterior cabe agregar que se colocará Equipo e Instrumental Médico para cada servicio a implementar. B.3 Metodología de Trabajo El Supervisor Externo ha revisado el Expediente Técnico del Proyecto, conformado por los planos, especificaciones técnicas, presupuesto y metrados. Luego de la revisión del Expediente Técnico se procedió a la inspección de campo y verificación de metrados. B.4 Documentos Revisados Ésta Supervisión Externa ha revisado el Expediente Técnico que contiene: Memoria Descriptiva, Planos, Especificaciones Técnicas, Metrados y Costos Unitarios, Estudio de Suelos, del Proyecto, conformado por los planos, especificaciones técnicas, presupuesto y metrados.
  13. 13. También se ha revisado el Contrato de Obra. B.5 Ubicación Centro Poblado : Herbay Alto Distrito : San Vicente Provincia : Cañete Departamento : Lima Región : Lima B.6 Ficha de Identificación de la Obra * Contratista Constructora y Proveedora Ansa E.I.R.L. * Fecha de Contrato 11/Setiembre/2009 * Monto del Contrato S/. 320,300.00 (inc IGV) * Presupuesto Referencial S/. 323,862.90 (inc IGV) * Factor de Relación 0.989 * Tipo de Proceso ADS Nº 05-2010-GRL/CEP * Sistema de Contratación Suma alzada
  14. 14. * Supervisor Externo Ing. Mónica Mercedes Orozco López CIP 43829 * Residente de Obra José Saúl García Arias CIP 36725 * Adelanto Directo No fue solicitado * Adelanto para Materiales No fue solicitado * Fecha de Entrega de Terreno 24/Mayo/2010 * Inicio de Plazo de Obra 25/Mayo/2010 * Plazo de Ejecución 75 días calendario * Término de Plazo Contractual 07/Agosto/2010 C. DISPONIBILIDAD DEL TERRENO El terreno se encuentra libre para la ejecución de la obra, no existe ninguna interferencia. D. REVISIÓN DEL EXPEDIENTE TÉCNICO Se ha revisado el Expediente Técnico, observándose lo siguiente:
  15. 15. 1) No posee Índice 2) La Hoja Resumen de Presupuesto, no incluye el Presupuesto de Equipamiento, indicando un Presupuesto Total de Obra de S/. 245,043.00 Mientras el Presupuesto Referencial es S/. 323,8652.90 Éste Presupuesto de Equipamiento, sí se ha encontrado en el Expediente Técnico y se ha podido deducir el presupuesto referencial. 3) Existe una división entre el Área Administrativa, S.I.S. y Sala de Espera. . El plano A-01 indica que ésta división es de ladrillo . El plano PSA-01 indica que ésta división es de material de triplay No se entiende de qué material es ésta división. 4) En el Metrado de Mejoras: la partida 06.00.00 “concreto para mejoras columnetas + columnas concreto encofrado y desencofrado acero”. No indican los planos, dónde van las columnas y vigas en ésta partida 06.00.00
  16. 16. 5) En el Metrado de Mejoras: la partida 07.01.01 “muro a construir ladrillo de soga”. No indica en los planos el eje E’-E’, en el eje 1’-1’ no existe ningún muro. No se entiende dónde se van a ejecutar los muros. 6) Ha manifestado la encargada del Puesto de Salud Herbay Alto, Licenciada en Enfermería Sra. Olga Cárdenas Aronin, que el muro en el eje A-A (entre los ejes 1-1 y 2-2), se encuentra rajado y que ha sido resanado con cemento y luego pintado. Sería conveniente que la demolición y construcción de éste muro se tome en cuenta en un futuro cercano. 7) Actualmente las ventanas en las áreas de: ginecología, servicios higiénicos, área administrativa, sis y enfermería, se encuentran ubicadas en el muro que se va a demoler. Por lo que ésas habitaciones quedaran oscuras, es decir sin ventanas. Se recomienda que en un futuro, abran ventanas en ésas zonas. 8) En una opinión muy personal, se recomienda que en un Laboratorio se utilice tubos de desagüe de fierro fundido, que es lo que se usa en los laboratorios de los hospitales, ya que se usaran sustancias químicas muy corrosivas. En el Expediente Técnico se ha proyectado la construcción de 02 laboratorios y los tubos que indica a usar es de PVC SAL E. COMPATIBILIDAD DEL EXPEDIENTE TÉCNICO Y EL TERRENO PARA LA OBRA Se ha hecho el reconocimiento del terreno y realizado una comparación con el Expediente Técnico, habiéndose encontrado las siguientes
  17. 17. observaciones: * El nivel de piso terminado para la zona de la edificación nueva (laboratorio), indica +0.15 m. Al hacerse el replanteo, se ha encontrado que existe una caja de registro de desagüe, a un nivel más alto que el del laboratorio. Por lo que se ha replanteado el nivel de piso terminado del laboratorio a +0.30 m. * Ha manifestado la enfermera encargada del Puesto de Salud Herbay Alto, que el muro en el eje A-A (entre los ejes 1-1 y 2-2), se encuentra rajado y que ha sido resanado con cemento y luego pintado. Sería conveniente, que la demolición y construcción de éste muro se tome en cuenta en un futuro cercano. F. CONCLUSIONES Y RECOMENDACIONES * Actualmente las ventanas en las áreas de: ginecología, servicios higiénicos, área administrativa, sis y enfermería, se encuentran ubicadas en el muro que se va a demoler. Por lo que ésas habitaciones quedaran oscuras, es decir sin ventanas. Se recomienda que en un futuro, abran ventanas en ésas zonas. * Ha manifestado la encargada del Puesto de Salud Herbay Alto, Licenciada en Enfermería Sra. Olga Cárdenas Aronin, que el muro en el eje A-A (entre los ejes 1-1 y
  18. 18. 2-2), se encuentra rajado y que ha sido resanado con cemento y luego pintado. Sería conveniente, que la demolición y construcción de éste muro se tome en cuenta en un futuro cercano. G. PANEL FOTOGRÁFICO Foto Nº 01 Vista frontal de la fachada del Puesto de Salud Herbay Alto Foto Nº 02 Excavación en la zona del futuro labora INFORME Nº 001-2009-MDP/IR-JLPM A : LIC. CIRILO BARROS HERRERA. Alcalde de la municipalidad distrital de Pachamarca DEL : ING. JOSÉ LUIS PELAYO MANDUJANO. Residente de obra.
  19. 19. ASUNTO : INFORME DE COMPATIBILIDAD. ATENCION : Arq. MARGOHT M. BENITES GUTIERREZ. Supervisor. REFERENCIA : Obra: “MEJORAMIENTO DE LA CAPACIDAD RESOLUTIVA DE LOS SERVICIOS MATERNO INFANTILES DEL PRIMER NIVEL DE ATENCION DE LOS PUESTOS DE SALUD PACHAMARCA PIOPACHAMARCA DE LA MICRORED DE PAUCARBAMBA - DIRESA HUANCAVELICA”. FECHA : 04 de Diciembre del 2009. Tengo el agrado de dirigirme a Ud. a fin de saludarlo cordialmente y por intermedio del presente informarle la Compatibilidad realizada al proyecto de la referencia el día 04 de Diciembre del presente año, en presencia del Sr. Alcalde de la Municipalidad Distrital de Pachamarca.
  20. 20. 1. ASPECTOS FISICOS: 01. UBICACIÓN. El referido Proyecto se encuentra ubicado al Sur del Distrito de Pachamarca a una distancia de 120m aprox. desde la Plaza Principal de distrito. Distrito : Pachamarca. Provincia : Churcampa. Departamento : Huancavelica. 1.02 CLIMA EN LA ZONA DEL PROYECTO. El distrito de Pachamarca se encuentra en una región geográfica perteneciente a la Sierra Central del país, en el Departamento de Huancavelica por lo que su clima es: variado con temporadas de verano con una temperatura
  21. 21. promedio durante el día de 12ºC a 28ºC, mientras que por las noches la temperatura desciende hasta 5ºC. Mientras que la temporada de Invierno se presenta desde el mes de Noviembre a Marzo con lluvias fuertes y torrenciales gradualmente despejándose durante el día y la noche, con temperaturas promedios en invierno durante el día de 108ºC a 19ºC. 1.03 VIAS DE ACCESO A LA OBRA. El acceso a la obra y por ende al distrito de Pachamarca se realiza directamente desde: la Ciudad de Huancavelica – Pampas – Lechuguillas – Chinchihuasi – Pachamarca. Se indica que existe acceso carrozable hasta la misma zona del proyecto hasta donde ingresa autos, camionetas, volquetes y camiones. 1.04 TOPOGRAFÍA Y ÁREA DE LA OBRA.
  22. 22. El terreno donde se ejecutara la obra en referencia tiene una configuración Topográfica semi plana horizontal. El área de terreno donde se ejecutara esta obra se encuentra de acuerdo a lo considerado en los Planos del proyecto y en zona de corte. El terreno ha sido habilitado por la Municipalidad Distrital de Pachamarca con apoyo de maquinaria pesada hasta los niveles proyectados. 2. DE LA INSPECCION A LA ZONA DEL PROYECTO: Se ha realizado la visita al lugar del proyecto con la finalidad de constatar la información técnica del Expediente Técnico realizado por el Proyectista Arq. Carlo C. Colonio Cerron con CAP. Nº 9463 de dicha Inspección de campo in situ se ha podido constatar lo siguiente: • El Área total del Puesto de Salud de Pachamarca tiene según los planos un total de 1.250.17 m2 y un perímetro total proyectado de 137.79m. • El terreno requiere una nivelación manual para efectuar el respectivo trazo y replanteo de las estructuras proyectadas de acuerdo a los planos aprobados. • Existe un acceso Carrozable en pendiente hasta la zona donde se ha proyectado la obra, la cual se inicia desde la plaza principal de Pachamarca. • Al lado Oeste del proyecto se requiere realizar corte en roca dura en un volumen de 5.60m3 aproximadamente lo cual se efectuara en forma manual con herramientas; asi
  23. 23. también en este mismo tramo también se requiere realizar el perfilado y desquinchado de taludes para su alineamiento, previo a la construcción del muro de contención proyectado. • Actualmente existe una infraestructura en el cual viene funcionando el Puesto de Salud de Pachamarca. • Se indica que después de esta inspección se ha presentado fuertes lluvias propias de esta temporada de invierno que recién empieza. 3.0 CONCLUSIONES: De la visita de campo para la evaluación y la Compatibilidad del proyecto, se concluye con lo siguiente: • De la Inspección al terreno se ha verificado que las dimensiones especificadas en los planos se adecuan al terreno existente destinado para esta obra. Siendo este aspecto Compatible con el Proyecto. • En el transcurso de la inspección realizada por mi representada al lugar donde se ejecutará la obra se ha podido constatar que la ejecución de la obra es factible, donde el expediente técnico y los planos ES COMPATIBLE con el terreno y sus características. Es todo cuanto informo a Ud. En honor a la verdad y para los fines que se estime por conveniente. Atentamente.,

