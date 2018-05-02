Successfully reported this slideshow.
Skeletal Muscle: Form and Function [PDF]
Author : Brian MacIntosh Pages : 432 pages Publisher : Human Kinetics(ADVANTAGE) (Consignment) 2005-09 Language : English ISBN-10 : 0736045171 ISBN-13 : 9780736045179
Description this book Aimed at undergraduate and higher level courses in physiology, as well as a professional resource fo...
Skeletal Muscle: Form and Function [PDF]

This books ( Skeletal Muscle: Form and Function [PDF] ) Made by Brian MacIntosh
About Books
Aimed at undergraduate and higher level courses in physiology, as well as a professional resource for exercise physiologists and health practitioners. This new edition is meticulously researched and is the leading authority on the structure, alcctrophysiology and adaptability of human skeletal muscle. This book is unique in that it combines the basic sciences; anatomy, physiology, biophysics and chemistry, with clinical applications and interesting notes on applied aspects of this field of study. Each chapter ends with a section on clinical and other applied aspects of the information presented in that chapter, showing for example how specific defects of muscle or nerve cells can result in certain clinical disorders. Covers many topics including structures of the neuromuscular system, muscle function, fatugue, muscle training and injury and rehabilitation.
  2. 2. Book details Author : Brian MacIntosh Pages : 432 pages Publisher : Human Kinetics(ADVANTAGE) (Consignment) 2005-09 Language : English ISBN-10 : 0736045171 ISBN-13 : 9780736045179
