Download Keeping Lily: A Dark Romance (Disciples Book 1) Ebook Free

✔ Book discription : My husband traded me away to save his own life… And now I belong to the devil.One night and everything in my life changed. Two words and my world turned dark.“Take her.�?Owing the most ruthless crime lord in Garden City five million dollars, my husband chose to trade me and my children away to save himself. I was on the cusp of freedom, so close to divorcing that scumbag I was married to. Now I’m enslaved to a man who is obsessed with me. A man so wicked and beautiful they call him Lucifer.So alluring, he makes the angels weep with envy. He’s so powerful, I can’t stop myself from bending to his will. He’s determined to master me, and he won’t rest until I give him all. He wants my light, and he wants my dark. He wants my body, and he wants my heart.But most of all, he wants the one thing I can’t give him. The one thing I can’t bear to part with… My soul.

