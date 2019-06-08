Download PDF End of Days

End of Days by Wendy Alec

















Book details







Title: End of Days

Author: Wendy Alec

Pages: 410

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9780310091011

Publisher: Harper Inspire









Description



End of Days by Wendy Alec Brothers at war. Mankind deceived. Hell on Earth. A man face down in the dirt amid melting Arctic snow, a deep sense of unease but no memory of how he got there – Jason De Vere, once the head of a global media empire. Found and briefly taken to a safe house, Jason’s soon on the run again – there’s a 50-million-dollar bounty if he can be taken alive. Thrown together with his ex-wife and a crusading young journalist, Jason begins a desperate search for answers. It’s a race against time, a fight for survival – and the stakes are higher than he could possibly have imagined. 4 billion microchips – promising miraculous benefits – are being shipped to population centres around the world. And soon every human being on Earth will have to make a choice… CHRONICLES OF BROTHERS is the story of three brothers fighting for the future of humanity. From desert tombs, to the towers of Wall Street, to the ancient past, this super-epic tale reveals the hidden history of mankind and the origins of evil itself.













Links for download book

Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI



