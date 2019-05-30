-
Silver and Gold: The Autobiography of Norman Hartnell by Norman Hartnell
Book details
Title: Silver and Gold: The Autobiography of Norman Hartnell
Author: Norman Hartnell
Pages: 128
Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI
ISBN: 9781851779666
Publisher: V & A Publishing
Description
Sir Norman Hartnell (1901–1979) was the star of London couture during the interwar years, gaining international fame as dressmaker to the British royal family. His autobiography, first published in 1955, tells the story of the creation of his couture house in 1923, his formal appointment as dressmaker to the royal family in 1935, and the most momentous commissions of his career: Princess Elizabeth’s wedding gown in 1947 and her magnificent coronation dress six years later. Best known for romantic eveningwear shimmering with beads and embroidery, Hartnell is credited with reintroducing the crinoline to world fashion through his full-skirted designs for Queen Elizabeth. Silver and Gold describes an extraordinary life with elegance and panache.
